* Sing dlr, ringgit down on U.S. dlr-short covering * Won dips with intervention suspected; exporters limit * Rupiah falls on corp dlr demand (Updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday as investors cut bullish positions on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is worried about its highly stimulative monetary policy, although many regional units were set for weekly gains. The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar fell on short covering in the U.S. dollar. The South Korean won eased with foreign exchange authorities in the country suspected of intervening in the market. The Indonesian rupiah slid on dollar demand from local corporates. Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting released on Thursday showed some voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee were increasingly concerned about the potential risks of the central bank's asset purchases on financial markets, even if it looked set to continue an open-ended stimulus programme for now. That dented Asian shares, while lifting the greenback. "After Fed officials put forward the idea of stopping bond buying, emerging Asian currencies may see more profit-taking," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland. "But I don't think Asian currencies will lose their bullish trend, given relative growth and interest rate differentials. Their gains will be more measured," he added. Emerging Asian currencies have been key beneficiaries of monetary policy easing by major central banks, which prompted investors to seek higher yields. Despite the Fed officials' concerns, investors expect more liquidity on further stimulus from the Bank of Japan this year. Investors have grown more bullish on emerging Asian currencies, increasing long positions in the won and the Philippine peso to their highest in more than two years, a Reuters poll showed late on Thursday. Reflecting this optimism, regional units extended gains against the yen, with the won hitting its strongest against the Japanese currency since May 2010. Most of them were also poised to record weekly gains versus the dollar. The won is seen to be the best performing emerging Asian currency, with a 0.7 percent gain on demand from offshore funds and exporters. The ringgit has risen 0.6 percent so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, on catch-up plays and carry trades. The Taiwan dollar, the Philippine peso and the Thai baht have advanced 0.5 percent, the data showed. But the rupiah has lost 0.4 percent and the Singapore dollar has eased 0.3 percent, according to the data. RINGGIT The ringgit eased as investors booked profits. Still, some investors were looking to buy the Malaysian currency, especially against the Singapore dollar on dips. The ringgit slid 0.3 percent to 2.4764 to the city-state's unit. Earlier, the ringgit hit 2.4688 to the neighbouring currency, its strongest since June 13, 2012. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar weakened past chart support at 1.2273 to the greenback, its 100-day moving average, as investors covered short positions in the U.S. dollar. The city-state's currency had been firmer than the average since July last year. The local unit may head to 1.2300 as investors appeared to still have U.S. dollar short positions to cover, dealers said. WON The won retreated on dollar-short covering and as foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening, dealers said. But South Korean exporters did not miss the chance to buy the won for settlement on dips, limiting its losses. "There were some dollar bids for position adjustments. But investors did not appear to hold enough dollar short positions to push down the won more," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "Given sustained exporters' deals, the won is unlikely to weaken past 1,065 (per dollar)," the dealer added. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local corporates, while the central bank was spotted selling the greenback, dealers said. The Indonesian currency's indicative prices fell 0.3 percent to 9,670 to the dollar, but actual prices were softer with 9,810 traded, according to dealers. "The market is still interested in buying dollars around 9,800," said a Jakarta-based dealer, adding the rupiah is expected to head to 9,850 by the end of January. Some traders said the currency may find some relief from improving economic fundamentals and slowing inflation, which may attract more investors to the country's bond and stock markets. But government bond yields stayed around record lows, so foreign investors may look to other countries within Asia such as India to hedge interest rate risk. India's 10-year debt offers about a 2 percent currency-adjusted yield over a one-year period. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 87.72 87.26 -0.52 Sing dlr 1.2278 1.2256 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.000 29.091 +0.31 Korean won 1063.50 1061.50 -0.19 Baht 30.44 30.35 -0.30 Peso 40.86 40.77 -0.21 Rupiah 9670.00 9645.00 -0.26 Rupee 54.84 54.49 -0.64 Ringgit 3.0420 3.0310 -0.36 Yuan 6.2307 6.2303 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 87.72 86.79 -1.06 Sing dlr 1.2278 1.2219 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 29.000 29.136 +0.47 Korean won 1063.50 1070.60 +0.67 Baht 30.44 30.61 +0.56 Peso 40.86 41.05 +0.48 Rupiah 9670.00 9630.00 -0.41 Rupee 54.84 54.99 +0.27 Ringgit 3.0420 3.0580 +0.53 Yuan 6.2307 6.2303 -0.01 (Additional reporting by Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)