* One-month dlr/rupiah NDFs highest since Sept 2009
* Taiwan dlr up on exporters; foreign institutions cap
* Drop in forwards suggests more Philippine peso gains
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 8 The Indonesian rupiah fell amid
strong dollar demand from importers on Tuesday, with one-month
non-deliverable forwards hitting their weakest level in more
than three years, while most of its Asian peers edged higher on
a firm Chinese yuan.
The spot rupiah's indicative price slid 0.7 percent
to 9,730 per dollar on exchange pages, but it traded softer at
9,830, dealers said.
One-month dollar/rupiah NDFs hit 9,877, its
highest since September 2009, putting more pressure on the
rupiah spot.
While local importers kept chasing dollars, exporters
continued to keep dollar holdings to sell at higher prices,
dealers said.
The central bank was spotted selling dollars, they added.
"IDR has been significantly more volatile over the past
couple of weeks, showing signals of depreciatory pressure,
suggesting that portfolio outflow stresses in the context of
weak current account dynamics may once again be the culprit,"
Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said
in a research note.
"With domestic growth remaining well-stoked, imports are
still too strong relative to external demand, and portfolio
flows may not be enough to fill the gap."
Indonesia posted a current account deficit of $21.5 billion
in 2012, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, Finance
Minister Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.
Some foreign investors showed interest in long-term bonds,
but it is premature to expect more bond inflows, dealers said.
Foreign ownership in Indonesian local government bonds rose
above 33 percent as of Jan. 4, according to the government's
data.
"Long term yields are still good. But we are watching a
possible hike in electricity tariff," said a Jakarta-based
currency dealer, adding some investors stayed concerned over
inflation.
Indonesia plans to cut power subsidies this year by raising
electricity tariffs.
Worries about the country's inflation caused bond outflows,
forcing the rupiah to become the worst performing emerging Asian
currency last year.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced on demand from exporters
for settlements.
Domestic exporters chased the Taiwan dollar when it was
softer than 29.000 to the U.S> dollar, dealers said.
But the island unit's upside was capped as foreign financial
institutions sold it amid weaker stocks.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso gained as local banks were
looking to buy it on expectations of further stock inflows and
on demand linked to remittances from overseas workers.
Investors stayed cautious over potential central bank
intervention, but the peso is still in a bullish trend, dealers
and analysts said.
The central bank's measures such as putting limits on banks'
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) exposure and keeping foreign
funds out of its short-term special deposit accounts are
temporarily slow inflows, they added.
In addition, the drop in one-year dollar/peso forwards
to nearly zero suggests offshore investors are
shovelling in more funds on the country's strong economic
fundamentals.
"The peso is still pretty much in a range, especially after
stocks broke 6,000 yesterday," said a foreign bank dealer
in Manila, referring to the country's main stock index.
"But dollar/peso feels heavy on the upside as a lot of
players are still looking to sell the rallies," the dealer said,
adding the peso is seen heading to 40.70 per dollar by the end
of January.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0650 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 87.37 87.78 +0.47
Sing dlr 1.2308 1.2289 -0.15
Taiwan dlr 29.018 29.125 +0.37
Korean won 1062.90 1063.70 +0.08
Baht 30.44 30.46 +0.07
Peso 40.88 40.89 +0.04
Rupiah 9730.00 9660.00 -0.72
Rupee 55.36 55.23 -0.23
Ringgit 3.0420 3.0430 +0.03
Yuan 6.2258 6.2296 +0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 87.37 86.79 -0.66
Sing dlr 1.2308 1.2219 -0.72
Taiwan dlr 29.018 29.136 +0.41
Korean won 1062.90 1070.60 +0.72
Baht 30.44 30.61 +0.56
Peso 40.88 41.05 +0.43
Rupiah 9730.00 9630.00 -1.03
Rupee 55.36 54.99 -0.66
Ringgit 3.0420 3.0580 +0.53
Yuan 6.2258 6.2303 +0.07
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG, Emily
Chan in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim
Coghill)