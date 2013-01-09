Jan 9 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 87.38 87.10 -0.32 Sing dlr 1.2278 1.2294 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.021 29.127 +0.37 Korean won 1062.47 1063.00 +0.05 Baht 30.42 30.44 +0.07 Peso 40.82 40.85 +0.09 Rupiah 9730.00 9660.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.99 54.99 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0390 3.0441 +0.17 Yuan 6.2240 6.2241 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 87.38 86.79 -0.68 Sing dlr 1.2278 1.2219 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 29.021 29.136 +0.40 Korean won 1062.47 1070.60 +0.77 Baht 30.42 30.61 +0.62 Peso 40.82 41.05 +0.58 Rupiah 9730.00 9630.00 -1.03 Rupee 54.99 54.99 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0390 3.0580 +0.63 Yuan 6.2240 6.2303 +0.10 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)