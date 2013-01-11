* Philippine peso at highest since Oct 2008 vs dlr * Sing dlr, peso hits over 4-yr high to yen * Won hits 2-1/2-yr peak to yen; c.bank holds rate * Taiwan dlr at 16-mth high on inflows, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, with the Philippine peso hitting a near five-year high to the dollar, and were heading for weekly gains on more signs of a global economic recovery and continuous inflows to the area. Regional currencies extended gains against the yen as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the central bank to adapt jobs growth as the Bank of Japan's mandate, a bid to keep urging it to take more stimulus. The Singapore dollar and the peso touched their strongest levels against the Japanese currency in more than four years, while the South Korean won leaped to a two-and-a-half year high to the yen as the central bank kept rates on hold. "Markets will continue to utilize the global recovery story and pick up in investor sentiment to attempt to push the dollar/Asia FX lower," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. On Thursday, China reported stronger-than-expected December exports growth, while the European Central Bank said the euro zone economy will recover later this year. Ng picked up the Thai baht and the peso as potential outperformers. "Both the baht and the peso have been on investors' radar screens for a while now, primarily on the recovery scenario, as this may induce a better looking current account in the coming quarters," he added. The peso has gained 0.8 percent against the dollar so far this week and the baht has risen 0.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. But they were not best performers as the Malaysian ringgit and the won have advanced 0.9 percent, respectively. The Indian rupee has gained 0.8 percent on stock market inflows, the data showed. Westpac recommended buying the rupee, saying it sold one-month dollar/rupee non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) at 54.68 and would look to sell more on a rally. The one-month NDFs rose 0.4 percent to 54.86. "The leading indicators suggest Indian export growth can pick up in the period ahead. We also feel the growth/inflation mix is becoming more favourable for INR," Westpac said in a note. The Taiwan dollar has risen 0.6 percent so far in 2013, while the Singapore dollar has gained 0.2 percent. Some dealers and analysts expect emerging Asian currencies to see some corrections, especially as China's consumer inflation accelerated to a seven-month high of 2.5 percent, exceeding market forecasts and reducing the scope of more easing by the central bank. Technically, some of regional units such as the won and the peso are seen as excessively bought and regional authorities are likely to keep intervening to slow their gains, dealers said. However, regional units are unlikely to give up their bullish trend, dealers and analysts said. "It would not be exuberant. Because long-term risks are there, so we will see profit-taking," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, referring to possibilities of no policy stimulus from China. "But the momentum for strength remains. There are no risks in near term as in a few days or a week," he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso hit 40.565 per dollar, its strongest since March 2008, while touching 0.4550 versus the yen, its peak since October 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data. Local interbank speculators added bullish bets in the Philippine currency on expectations for more inflows, dealers said. The central bank was spotted intervening to slow down the peso's appreciation, they added. Philippine central bank governor Amando Tetangco said it is not looking at any specific macro-prudential measures at the moment but its review of monetary policy settings includes "new tools" that can be used if necessary. Still, some dealers said the peso may suffer from profit-taking with short-term peso forwards quoted at a discount. "I am already looking at some support for dollar/peso here and it is likely to rebound back to 40.65 to 40.70. Market feels very short," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila, adding mid-month corporate dollar demand already started to come into the market. WON The won hit 1,054.6 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011 on demand from offshore funds and custodian banks. The South Korean currency touched 11.8273 to the yen, its peak since May 2010. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem the won's strength, dealers said. Technically, the won is seen heading to 1,049.1 per dollar, its 2011 peak and 11.6872 per the yen, its 2010 high, respectively. "It is inevitable for the won to rise further as it break through psychological resistance of 1,060 per dollar despite continuous intervention," said a dealer in Singapore. RINGGIT The ringgit hit 3.0155 per dollar, its strongest since March 12, 2012 as investors continued to add bullish positions. Dealers said investors appeared to hold long positions in the Malaysian currencies too much, but they are unlikely to reduce those bets easily. "The main theme is short dollar/Asia now. There is no reason to buy dollar yet," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur, adding the ringgit may head to 3.0000. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar strengthened to 28.930 to the greenback, its strongest since September 2011, on inflows from foreign financial institutions. Domestic exporters scrambled for the island's currency, while foreign banks joined the bids, dealers said. The central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollar at 28.930, dealers added. But dealers expected the Taiwan dollar to appreciate further as long as the won advances. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.90 88.74 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2249 1.2224 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 28.953 29.088 +0.47 Korean won 1054.60 1060.40 +0.55 Baht 30.27 30.29 +0.07 Peso 40.59 40.70 +0.27 Rupiah 9650.00 9650.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.62 54.56 -0.10 Ringgit 3.0205 3.0313 +0.36 Yuan 6.2152 6.2244 +0.15 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.90 86.79 -2.37 Sing dlr 1.2249 1.2219 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 28.953 29.136 +0.63 Korean won 1054.60 1070.60 +1.52 Baht 30.27 30.61 +1.12 Peso 40.59 41.05 +1.13 Rupiah 9650.00 9630.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.62 54.99 +0.69 Ringgit 3.0205 3.0580 +1.24 Yuan 6.2152 6.2303 +0.24 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by)