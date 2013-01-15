Jan 15 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 89.56 89.54 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2236 1.2259 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 28.945 29.058 +0.39 Korean won 1054.75 1056.10 +0.13 Baht 30.07 30.23 +0.53 Peso 40.58 40.66 +0.20 Rupiah 9680.00 9630.00 -0.52 Rupee 54.50 54.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0035 3.0175 +0.47 Yuan 6.2182 6.2192 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 89.56 86.79 -3.09 Sing dlr 1.2236 1.2219 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 28.945 29.136 +0.66 Korean won 1054.75 1070.60 +1.50 Baht 30.07 30.61 +1.80 Peso 40.58 41.05 +1.16 Rupiah 9680.00 9630.00 -0.52 Rupee 54.50 54.99 +0.91 Ringgit 3.0035 3.0580 +1.81 Yuan 6.2182 6.2303 +0.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)