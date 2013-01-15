* Baht at 16-month high on stock inflows, exporters * Ringgit hits 10-month high on hedge funds * Philippine peso at 5-yr high on stock inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 15 The Indonesia rupiah fell on Tuesday before a bond auction on views that some investors may exit the country for others in the region, while the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit led gains among regional currencies on inflows. The Indonesian rupiah's indicative price fell 1 percent to 9,730 per dollar on exchange pages, but its real market price was softer being quoted around 9,900 in tight dollar liquidity, dealers said. The sustained depreciation comes before the country plans to raise 7 trillion rupiah ($726.52 million) later in the day. "Foreign investors may not be as strong buyers as what they have been in the past. You can get good yield elsewhere and enjoy currency appreciation as well. The rupiah's outlook is less comfortable," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. Cavenagh picked Malaysia and South Korea as other potential destinations, citing deep and liquid bond markets there, if investors looked for other countries to invest in. "Strong external balances increase the likelihood of currency appreciation over the medium term, and the yield is still reasonable," he added. The rupiah has lost 0.7 percent against the dollar so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, while most of its Asian peers have risen on inflows. The currency was the worst performing emerging Asian currency last year. "It is possible to see such moves as there have been big inflows to currencies which have growth with low inflation such as the ringgit and the baht," said a European bank dealer in Singapore, referring to investors potentially leaving for other countries. The baht hit a 16-month high against the dollar on stock inflows and demand from real money funds, while the ringgit touched a 10-month peak on hedge funds. Still, Indonesia is unlikely to suffer from massive outflows yet on higher yields and as the authorities keep pledging to intervene to stabilise the currency market, analysts and dealers said. The recent foreign selling of Indonesian bonds was not a sign of flight, they added. "The incoming bids of today's auction was around 16.5-17.0 trillion rupiah, showing a high demand as investors usually have more cash in the early part of the year. There is plenty of liquidity and rushing to government bonds in a result," said Ariawan, a fixed income analyst at Sucorinvest in Jakarta. "The sell-off this morning was due to the auction and was not an outflow. They were trying to cut the price to get a cheaper bonds price." Government officials were not available for comment on bids for the bond auctions. Foreign investors reduced Indonesian bond holdings last week by 2.81 trillion rupiah with 4.35 trillion rupiah of the government's bonds maturing, according to the finance ministry. Their bond holdings were barely changed around 268 trillion rupiah as of Friday, compared with 270 trillion rupiah as of the end of 2012. "It is a marginal sell off but not enough to suggest that recent gains in ex-IDR Asian currencies," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. Investors will not avoid Indonesian bonds unless the rupiah has depreciated in excess of the yield pick-up, he added. BAHT The baht hit 30.055 per dollar, its strongest since September 2011 as consistent stock inflows and demand from real money funds prompted stop-loss dollar selling. Thai exporters also joined bids for the baht for settlements, dealers said. Some offshore funds took profits, especially when the baht was stronger than 30.10, dealers said. But the Thai currency is expected to strengthen further on continuous inflows, dealers said. "We will see a slight dollar/baht rebound. But in the longer term, the pair should be below 30," said a Thai bank currency dealer in Bangkok. RINGGIT The ringgit touched 3.0020, its strongest since March. 9, 2012, on demand from hedge funds, trying to strengthen past the 3.0000 threshold. Once the Malaysian currency breaches resistance, it may head to 2.9915, the session high on Feb. 29. The Malaysian currency also advanced to a near eight-month high of 2.4514 to the Singapore dollar on carry trades. With elections looming, signs that businesses are not keen on an overly weak ringgit, and recent talk of funds leaving Indonesia for Malaysia, the country's authorities might be willing to accept a stronger ringgit, analysts said. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso hit 40.55 per dollar, its strongest since February 2008 as sustained stock inflows powered local shares to a record high, dealers said. The central bank was suspected of intervening, but the peso is unlikely to lose its strengthening trend, dealers said. "I have been hearing of consistent dollar inflows to the equity market and it hasn't corrected yet. The 40.50 level seems to be a major target for now," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. Investors appeared to hold dollar-short positions, but such positions were not seen big enough to cause major corrections in the peso, he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.91 89.54 +0.71 Sing dlr 1.2246 1.2259 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 28.949 29.058 +0.38 Korean won 1056.20 1056.10 -0.01 Baht 30.05 30.23 +0.60 Peso 40.56 40.66 +0.26 Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.55 54.50 -0.10 Ringgit 3.0080 3.0175 +0.32 Yuan 6.2156 6.2192 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.91 86.79 -2.38 Sing dlr 1.2246 1.2219 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 28.949 29.136 +0.65 Korean won 1056.20 1070.60 +1.36 Baht 30.05 30.61 +1.86 Peso 40.56 41.05 +1.22 Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.55 54.99 +0.81 Ringgit 3.0080 3.0580 +1.66 Yuan 6.2156 6.2303 +0.24 ($1 = 9635.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana in JAKARTA, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kimar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacquelne Wong)