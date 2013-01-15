* Baht at 16-month high on stock inflows, exporters
* Ringgit hits 10-month high on hedge funds
* Philippine peso at 5-yr high on stock inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 The Indonesia rupiah fell on
Tuesday before a bond auction on views that some investors may
exit the country for others in the region, while the Thai baht
and the Malaysian ringgit led gains among regional currencies on
inflows.
The Indonesian rupiah's indicative price fell 1
percent to 9,730 per dollar on exchange pages, but its real
market price was softer being quoted around 9,900 in tight
dollar liquidity, dealers said.
The sustained depreciation comes before the country plans to
raise 7 trillion rupiah ($726.52 million) later in the day.
"Foreign investors may not be as strong buyers as what they
have been in the past. You can get good yield elsewhere and
enjoy currency appreciation as well. The rupiah's outlook is
less comfortable," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX
strategist at Westpac in Singapore.
Cavenagh picked Malaysia and South Korea as other potential
destinations, citing deep and liquid bond markets there, if
investors looked for other countries to invest in.
"Strong external balances increase the likelihood of
currency appreciation over the medium term, and the yield is
still reasonable," he added.
The rupiah has lost 0.7 percent against the dollar so far
this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, while most of its Asian
peers have risen on inflows. The currency was the worst
performing emerging Asian currency last year.
"It is possible to see such moves as there have been big
inflows to currencies which have growth with low inflation such
as the ringgit and the baht," said a European bank dealer in
Singapore, referring to investors potentially leaving for other
countries.
The baht hit a 16-month high against the dollar on
stock inflows and demand from real money funds, while the
ringgit touched a 10-month peak on hedge funds.
Still, Indonesia is unlikely to suffer from massive outflows
yet on higher yields and as the authorities keep pledging to
intervene to stabilise the currency market, analysts and dealers
said.
The recent foreign selling of Indonesian bonds was not a
sign of flight, they added.
"The incoming bids of today's auction was around 16.5-17.0
trillion rupiah, showing a high demand as investors usually have
more cash in the early part of the year. There is plenty of
liquidity and rushing to government bonds in a result," said
Ariawan, a fixed income analyst at Sucorinvest in Jakarta.
"The sell-off this morning was due to the auction and was
not an outflow. They were trying to cut the price to get a
cheaper bonds price."
Government officials were not available for comment on bids
for the bond auctions.
Foreign investors reduced Indonesian bond holdings last week
by 2.81 trillion rupiah with 4.35 trillion rupiah of the
government's bonds maturing, according to the finance ministry.
Their bond holdings were barely changed around 268 trillion
rupiah as of Friday, compared with 270 trillion rupiah as of the
end of 2012.
"It is a marginal sell off but not enough to suggest that
recent gains in ex-IDR Asian currencies," said Suresh Kumar
Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at
CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
Investors will not avoid Indonesian bonds unless the rupiah
has depreciated in excess of the yield pick-up, he added.
BAHT
The baht hit 30.055 per dollar, its strongest since
September 2011 as consistent stock inflows and demand from real
money funds prompted stop-loss dollar selling.
Thai exporters also joined bids for the baht for
settlements, dealers said.
Some offshore funds took profits, especially when the baht
was stronger than 30.10, dealers said.
But the Thai currency is expected to strengthen further on
continuous inflows, dealers said.
"We will see a slight dollar/baht rebound. But in the longer
term, the pair should be below 30," said a Thai bank currency
dealer in Bangkok.
RINGGIT
The ringgit touched 3.0020, its strongest since March. 9,
2012, on demand from hedge funds, trying to strengthen past the
3.0000 threshold.
Once the Malaysian currency breaches resistance, it may head
to 2.9915, the session high on Feb. 29.
The Malaysian currency also advanced to a near
eight-month high of 2.4514 to the Singapore dollar on carry
trades.
With elections looming, signs that businesses are not keen
on an overly weak ringgit, and recent talk of funds leaving
Indonesia for Malaysia, the country's authorities might be
willing to accept a stronger ringgit, analysts said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso hit 40.55 per dollar, its strongest
since February 2008 as sustained stock inflows powered local
shares to a record high, dealers said.
The central bank was suspected of intervening, but the peso
is unlikely to lose its strengthening trend, dealers said.
"I have been hearing of consistent dollar inflows to the
equity market and it hasn't corrected yet. The 40.50 level seems
to be a major target for now," said a foreign bank dealer in
Manila.
Investors appeared to hold dollar-short positions, but such
positions were not seen big enough to cause major corrections in
the peso, he said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0635 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 88.91 89.54 +0.71
Sing dlr 1.2246 1.2259 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 28.949 29.058 +0.38
Korean won 1056.20 1056.10 -0.01
Baht 30.05 30.23 +0.60
Peso 40.56 40.66 +0.26
Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72
Rupee 54.55 54.50 -0.10
Ringgit 3.0080 3.0175 +0.32
Yuan 6.2156 6.2192 +0.06
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 88.91 86.79 -2.38
Sing dlr 1.2246 1.2219 -0.22
Taiwan dlr 28.949 29.136 +0.65
Korean won 1056.20 1070.60 +1.36
Baht 30.05 30.61 +1.86
Peso 40.56 41.05 +1.22
Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72
Rupee 54.55 54.99 +0.81
Ringgit 3.0080 3.0580 +1.66
Yuan 6.2156 6.2303 +0.24
($1 = 9635.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana in JAKARTA, Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kimar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Jacquelne Wong)