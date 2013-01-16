Jan 16 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.33 88.80 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.2255 1.2260 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.973 29.056 +0.29 Korean won 1059.50 1056.50 -0.28 Baht 29.95 30.03 +0.27 Peso 40.65 40.57 -0.18 Rupiah 9680.00 9640.00 -0.41 Rupee 54.62 54.62 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0100 -0.20 Yuan 6.2177 6.2136 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.33 86.79 -1.74 Sing dlr 1.2255 1.2219 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 28.973 29.136 +0.56 Korean won 1059.50 1070.60 +1.05 Baht 29.95 30.61 +2.20 Peso 40.65 41.05 +1.00 Rupiah 9680.00 9630.00 -0.52 Rupee 54.62 54.99 +0.69 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0580 +1.39 Yuan 6.2177 6.2303 +0.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)