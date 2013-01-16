* Importer weigh on rupiah despite strong bond auction * Won, Philippine peso down on dlr-short covering * Baht up after c.bank governor sees higher growth * Asia FX fall against yen (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Jan 16 Most emerging Asian currencies slid against the dollar on Wednesday, with the Indonesian rupiah weaker despite a strong bond auction, while the Thai baht hovered near a 16-month high on optimistic comments from the head of the central bank. Regional units also fell against the yen as a Japanese cabinet minister's warning about the risks of excessive yen weakness caused investors to cover short positions in the Japanese currency. Dollar demand from Indonesian importers kept weighing on the rupiah, although a dealer said there were some signs that downward pressure on the currency was easing after the country raised more than expected in its first debt sale of 2013. The South Korean won weakened as offshore funds unwound dollar-short positions after top officials repeated warnings of measures to slow down the won's strength. The Philippine peso also eased as investors reduced long positions on fears of further intervention by the central bank. That came as the euro fell after the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Junker complained about a firm euro, saying on Tuesday that the single currency was "dangerously high". "I had thought Obama would stop the yen's weakness, but Junker did. The world is in a currency war," said a European bank dealer, referring to the U.S. President Barack Obama. The yen had been weaker across the board as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept urging the Bank of Japan to take bolder measures to fight deflation and support the economy. But the Japanese currency rebounded a bit after Economic Minister Akira Amari cautioned on Tuesday over the impact on people's livelihoods if the yen's excessive weakness boosted import prices. But many market players still saw the rise as short-term correction in a long-term downtrend. Sustained weakness in the yen has become a headache to some emerging Asian countries, especially South Korea, as the country competes with Japan in key export markets. Other countries have been concerned over hot money inflows amid expectations of Japan's monetary policy easing. "It is indeed a verbal conflict, led by Korea. Given (officials') tough comments, we may see fresh measures soon," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Still, that does not necessarily mean Asian FX will lose the appreciation trend as long as the Chinese economy maintains recovery momentum," Jeong added. Investors are keeping an eye on China's fourth-quarter growth data due on Friday. The world's second-largest economy may have grown 7.8 percent in the last three month of 2012 from a year ago, snapping seven straight quarters of weaker expansion, a Reuters poll showed, but the pace of the recovery may be sluggish. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative price fell 0.6 percent to 9,700 to the dollar on exchange pages, but its real market prices were weaker, with 9,865/9,895 quoted, dealers said. The central bank was spotted providing dollars between 9,700 and 9,670, dealers said. The rupiah weakened in forwards market with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards up 0.2 percent to 9,900. But a Jakarta-based dealer said Tuesday's bond auction helped ease some downward pressure on the rupiah. Dollar demand eased after the auction with some placing bids for the greenback below 9,800, the dealer added. Indonesia's finance ministry raised 9 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($932.64 million), above a target of 7 trillion, with incoming bids of 17.8 trillion rupiah nearly twice as high as the previous December auction, on strong demand for long tenor bonds. WON The won slid as offshore funds covered short positions in the dollar and the yen, dealers said. The South Korean currency suffered from stop-loss selling against the yen, falling 0.7 percent to 11.9959, they added. On Tuesday, the won hit 11.7600 to the Japanese currency, its strongest since May 2011. Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo and Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said the country would consider various measures to stabilise the currency market. "Caution over the authorities has reduced fresh dollar selling much. The won may see weaken further after finding resistance around 1,050 (per dollar) on the authorities' regulation cards," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Still, domestic exporters took the won's dips as chances to buy it for settlements, limiting its downside, dealers said. "I wonder if the won will slide further, especially during the local market hours, given exporters' demand. I have not seen any signs of foreigners' massive repatriation yet," said a Singaporean bank dealer. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso slid as interbank speculators and leveraged accounts covered dollar-short positions. The peso is seen having room to weaken further, as investors still appeared to hold bullish positions to clear, dealers said. But a foreign bank dealer in Manila said the Philippine currency will find support around 40.70 per dollar. "That level seems to be a strong resistance for dollar/peso with some stops being placed there. Until we see 40.70 is broken we are going to see some selling interest from traders," the dealer said. BAHT The Thai baht hit 29.86 per dollar, its strongest since September 2011, after the central bank chief told Reuters on Tuesday that economic growth in 2013 could be higher than its previous estimate and that inflation was not currently a worry. A Thai bank dealer in Bangkok expected to the baht to stay firm, given the central bank's optimistic view. Some short-term speculators took profit from the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, but real money funds were expected to keep adding bullish bets on the Thai currency. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0650 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.14 88.80 +0.75 Sing dlr 1.2244 1.2260 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.973 29.056 +0.29 Korean won 1058.40 1056.50 -0.18 Baht 29.86 30.03 +0.57 Peso 40.64 40.57 -0.16 Rupiah 9700.00 9640.00 -0.62 Rupee 54.79 54.62 -0.31 Ringgit 3.0130 3.0100 -0.10 Yuan 6.2161 6.2136 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.14 86.79 -1.53 Sing dlr 1.2244 1.2219 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 28.973 29.136 +0.56 Korean won 1058.40 1070.60 +1.15 Baht 29.86 30.61 +2.51 Peso 40.64 41.05 +1.02 Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.79 54.99 +0.37 Ringgit 3.0130 3.0580 +1.49 Yuan 6.2161 6.2303 +0.23 ($1 = 9650.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Additional reporting by Yena Park, Lim Seung-gyu in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)