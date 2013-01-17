BRIEF-Kandagiri Spinning Mills says R Selvarajan resigns as chairman
* Says R Selvarajan will continue as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.73 88.38 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.2230 1.2239 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.952 29.099 +0.51 Korean won 1056.90 1058.70 +0.17 Baht 29.70 29.87 +0.56 Peso 40.61 40.63 +0.04 Rupiah 9650.00 9650.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.69 54.69 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0125 3.0195 +0.23 Yuan 6.2169 6.2165 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.73 86.79 -2.19 Sing dlr 1.2230 1.2219 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 28.952 29.136 +0.64 Korean won 1056.90 1070.60 +1.30 Baht 29.70 30.61 +3.06 Peso 40.61 41.05 +1.08 Rupiah 9650.00 9630.00 -0.21 Rupee 54.69 54.99 +0.55 Ringgit 3.0125 3.0580 +1.51 Yuan 6.2169 6.2303 +0.22 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says R Selvarajan will continue as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 2 Privatising state-owned airline Air India will be "very difficult" unless the government writes off at least part of its debts, a senior government economic adviser said on Friday after a top policy panel recommended selling off the carrier.