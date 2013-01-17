* Thai Fin Min: exporters will be hurt by baht above 30/dlr * Thai c.bank chief says has tool to handle baht * Analysts expect baht to stay firm on inflows * Baht may test 29.65; next level seen at 29.25 (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 17 The possibility Thailand will keep getting capital inflows powered the baht to a 17-month high on Thursday, although the Thai unit shed most of its gains on warnings from officials and intervention. Most regional currencies, like the baht, strengthened and then saw the their gains pared as investors booked profits. The baht hit 29.73 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011, before Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said excessive appreciation will hurt exporters. Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul later told reporters that the central bank has an "additional tool" to handle the baht, saying there were signs of short-term speculative money flowing into the country's bonds and stocks. Agent banks of the central bank also bought dollars, dealers said. "The baht is at a challenging point. If it breached 30 baht a dollar, exporters will probably suffer," Kittirat said, adding the government will make sure the baht would not be too volatile. He also said the baht is likely to weaken in the medium term as the government begins infrastructure projects involving 2 trillion baht ($66.98 billion). As of 0615 GMT, the baht was at 29.85. Some investors and analysts expect more inflows to lift the Thai currency, the strongest regional one this year with a 2.6 percent gain against the dollar. The baht may see some short-term corrections as its long positions appeared to be crowded, but that will not hurt its bullish outlook unless investors see fresh global risk aversion, they said. Thailand's current account "is attempting to bottom out while net portfolio flows are also proving supportive," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. "If the Asian recovery story is not derailed, the baht may have further room for outperformance." "The BOT begins to get uncomfortable with excessive baht strength. So some consolidation probably cannot be discounted, although we believe the macro and flow environment remains supportive," Ng added. Thai bond markets have received a net 59 billion baht so far this year after foreign holdings of the country's bonds hit a record high at the end of 2012, the Thai Bond Market Association said on Wednesday. The association also expects more inflows, although they are likely to slow as economic conditions improve in the West. Thailand has a higher sovereign rating but lower foreign ownership of debt than rival Indonesia. Technically, the baht has room to test a major trendline at 29.65, which dates back to 2007. The resistance has held on four times and may yet put up a fight as the recent appreciation has been rapid. A clear break of the resistance opens the gates to a retest of 29.25, its peak in July 2007. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar edged lower as the city-state's non-oil domestic exports fell more than expected in December, suggesting the fourth quarter growth figure could be revised downwards. The Singapore dollar has a chart resistance around 1.2230 to the greenback, while investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank, dealers said. RINGGIT The ringgit initially gained 0.3 percent to 3.0110 per dollar as funds target a break of 3.000 psychological resistance. Interbank speculators and domestic companies were also lined up to buy the ringgit on dips, dealers said. The Malaysian currency gave up part of its gains, slipping to 3.0160, on profit-taking and dollar demand from custodian banks. Still, dealers expect the unit to resume appreciation, especially if China's growth data on Friday shows signs of stabilisation. "Specs took profit from their dollar-short positions built around 3.04," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "If tomorrow's China GDP is super, the dollar/Asia will be sold," said the dealer, adding the ringgit would test 3.0000 again. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative prices slid 0.6 percent to 9,705 per dollar, but traded levels were 9,870-9,890 where the Indonesian currency has been in recently. But trading was very thin on heavy floods in Jakarta. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0615 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.65 88.38 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2241 1.2239 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 28.965 29.099 +0.46 Korean won 1057.75 1058.70 +0.09 Baht 29.85 29.87 +0.05 Peso 40.60 40.63 +0.06 Rupiah 9705.00 9650.00 -0.57 Rupee 54.60 54.69 +0.16 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0195 +0.12 Yuan 6.2173 6.2165 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.65 86.79 -2.10 Sing dlr 1.2241 1.2219 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 28.965 29.136 +0.59 Korean won 1057.75 1070.60 +1.21 Baht 29.85 30.61 +2.55 Peso 40.60 41.05 +1.11 Rupiah 9705.00 9630.00 -0.77 Rupee 54.60 54.99 +0.71 Ringgit 3.0160 3.0580 +1.39 Yuan 6.2173 6.2303 +0.21 ($1 = 29.8600 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)