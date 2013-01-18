(Repeating story from Thursday - no change in text) * Long baht, ringgit positions at largest since early March * Bullish yuan bets highest since late November * Less optimism on Sing dlr, Philippine peso, won By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Bullish bets on the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit reached their largest levels in more than 10 months in the past two weeks, while long positions in the Chinese yuan touched a two-month high, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Long positions in the baht and the ringgit hit their highest since early March 2012, according to the latest survey of 14 analysts. Continuous stock and bond inflows helped the baht be the best performing emerging Asian currency this year with a 2.6 percent gain against the dollar, through Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, the Thai currency hit a 17-month high on hopes for more inflows, although it retreated from the peak after comments by top officials and the spotting of intervention in the market. Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said excessive appreciation will hurt exporters, while Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the central bank has an "additional tool" to handle the baht. Bonds have seen net inflows of nearly $2 billion this year, according to the Thai Bond Market Association. The association expected more inflows, although it said they would slow from last year's pace. The ringgit on Tuesday hit a 10-month high against the dollar on demand from hedge funds. With Malaysian elections looming and signs that businesses are not keen on an overly weak ringgit, authorities in Kuala Lumpur might be willing to accept a stronger ringgit, analysts said. Long positions in the Chinese yuan continued to increase to their largest since late November 2012. The yuan hit a record high on Monday on optimism over the world's second-largest economy, but it eased a bit on domestic dollar demand and on a drop in foreign investment inflows. But sentiment on the Indonesian rupiah remained bearish, according to the poll. The rupiah stayed weak on continuous dollar demand from local importers and worries about outflows although the country on Tuesday raised more than expected in 2013's first debt auction on strong demand for long tenor bonds. Meanwhile, bullish bets on other emerging currencies were reduced amid growing caution over potential intervention by their currency authorities. Optimistic positions in the Singapore dollar halved to the smallest since late August, according to the poll. Currency players cut long positions in the South Korean won and the Philippine peso, the best performing emerging Asian currencies of 2012. The previous survey, published on Jan. 3, showed bullish bets on those currencies hit their largest in more than two years. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The findings of the survey are as follow (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 17-Jan -0.99 -1.39 -0.24 0.77 -0.20 -0.29 -1.11 -1.16 -1.18 3-Jan -0.93 -2.05 -0.48 0.81 -0.78 -0.38 -0.85 -1.63 -0.77 6-Dec -0.91 -1.04 -0.45 0.56 -0.35 0.19 -0.67 -1.42 -0.14 22-Nov -1.12 -1.53 -0.40 0.81 -0.27 0.79 -0.35 -1.06 -0.31 8-Nov -0.75 -1.47 -0.63 0.72 -0.60 0.16 -0.38 -1.12 -0.34 25-Oct -0.86 -1.05 -0.65 0.89 0.08 -0.18 -0.45 -0.85 -0.44 11-Oct -0.79 -0.57 -0.49 1.07 -0.21 -0.34 -0.18 -0.49 -0.12 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)