* Baht up 1.7 pct vs dlr for week, rupee gains 1.5 pct
* Won hits near 3-yr high to yen
* Stock inflows, speculators support Philippine peso
* Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreign financial inflows
* Rupee gains on equity-linked inflows; corporate dlr demand
eases
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday, to head for weekly gains, with the Philippine
peso near a five-year peak, as more evidence of recovery in the
world's top two economies brightened the outlook for the region
and bolstered risk appetite.
Regional currencies extended gains against the yen on
expectations for the Bank of Japan to take bold steps to loosen
monetary conditions, including further quantitative easing, at
the central bank's meeting on Monday and Tuesday.
The South Korean won hit a near three-year high
against the yen.
The peso gained on stock inflows and demand from
speculators who see the currency gaining further based on
sustained inflows and stronger economic fundamentals.
The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters and foreign
financial inflows.
Even the Indonesian rupiah, which has been under
pressure due to fears over its trade deficit and outflows from
the domestic bond market, rose on equity-linked inflows and as
corporate dollar demand eased, dealers said.
"Risk sentiment looks good with good U.S. data. China data
also helps and BOJ's QE seems (likely to be) aggressive too. So
Asian FX can stay strong," said BNP Paribas currency strategist
Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, referring to the Bank of Japan's
quantitative easing.
The won and the peso, the best performing
emerging Asian currencies of 2012, will lead appreciation in the
regional units, she added.
China's economy grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from
a year earlier, slightly exceeding market expectations. December
industrial output and retail sales also topped forecasts,
providing more signs of recovery in the world's second-largest
economy.
They came after healthy U.S. labor and housing data
indicated sustained improvement in the U.S. economy, Asia's main
export market.
In addition to optimism over the economies, investors expect
more liquidity to support emerging Asian currencies.
Emerging Asian currencies were to set to see weekly gains,
led by the Thai baht.
The baht has gained 1.7 percent against the dollar so far
this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, on continuous
inflows to the country's stocks and bonds.
If the Thai currency holds onto the rise, it would be it
would be the largest weekly percentage appreciation since early
December 2011, the data showed.
The Indian rupee has followed the baht with a 1.5
percent rise against the greenback so far this week, according
to the data, as investors expect a hike in diesel prices to
improve the country's fiscal deficit.
The Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit have
advanced 0.3 percent to the dollar, respectively. The peso has
edged higher.
Still, some analysts said regional units are unlikely to
extend gains further as China's economic recovery has been
factored in. Intervention caution also stayed intact.
Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in
Singapore, reckoned emerging Asian currencies were unlikely to
extend gains at least in the near term, adding the won, the
Philippine peso and the ringgit may see some corrections.
Long positions in most emerging Asian currencies have
already decreased, although bullish bets on the baht and the
ringgit reached their highest levels in the past two weeks, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
WON
The won hit 11.7005 to the yen, its strongest since April
2010. If the South Korean currency strengthens past the previous
peak of 11.6872, it may head to 10.8670, analysts said.
It also gained against the dollar on strong data from the
United States and China.
But the won gave up some of initial gains as importers'
covered short dollar positions before the weekend, to trade
around 1,057.2 to the dollar.
"Investors tend to think the won will rise without
intervention. But they may see some corrections, especially if
it keeps staying weaker than mid-1,050 (level to the dollar) and
we don't see big demand from exporters or offshore funds," said
a foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso strengthened to 40.55 per dollar, a notch weaker
than Tuesday's high of 40.54, the strongest since February 2008.
The Philippine currency found support from stock inflows and
demand from interbank speculators who expect the currency to
gain on continued inflows and positive economic fundamentals.
Some investors ,including leveraged names, reduced long
positions in the peso after China's GDP data, saying the
optimism on the world's second-largest economy had been at least
partly factored in.
The central bank was spotted buying dollars around 40.55,
dealers said.
But the peso was seen staying firm, they added.
"Dollar/peso will remain heavy as lack of client demand put
pressure on the downside," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila,
adding it may head to 40.50 although it could weaken to 40.65 on
possible further dollar short-covering.
RUPIAH
The rupiah's indicative prices gained 0.1 percent to 9,630
per dollar while its traded levels were around 9,850, dealers
said.
But the traded levels were firmer than recent real market
prices around 9,900 with some equity-linked inflows and
short-term investors' bids, they added.
Dollar demand from local importers eased, dealers said.
In forwards market, the rupiah advanced on global risk
appetite with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) down 0.2 percent to 9,850.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign financial inflows and
exporters' demand for settlements.
The island's currency found little support from the China's
growth figure amid caution over possible intervention by the
central bank, dealers said.
Some foreign financial institutions and importers bought the
U.S. dollar, they added.
The Taiwan dollar is expected to appreciate further due to
stock inflows next week, dealers said.
But it may face resistance at around 28.800 to the greenback
with the central bank buying dollars, they added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 90.13 89.84 -0.32
Sing dlr 1.2253 1.2239 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 28.950 29.085 +0.47
Korean won 1057.35 1058.10 +0.07
Baht 29.76 29.76 +0.00
Peso 40.59 40.63 +0.11
Rupiah 9630.00 9642.00 +0.12
Rupee 53.96 54.39 +0.79
Ringgit 3.0106 3.0160 +0.18
Yuan 6.2150 6.2160 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 90.13 86.79 -3.71
Sing dlr 1.2253 1.2219 -0.28
Taiwan dlr 28.950 29.136 +0.64
Korean won 1057.35 1070.60 +1.25
Baht 29.76 30.61 +2.86
Peso 40.59 41.05 +1.15
Rupiah 9630.00 9630.00 +0.00
Rupee 53.96 54.99 +1.91
Ringgit 3.0106 3.0580 +1.57
Yuan 6.2150 6.2303 +0.25
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Reuters FX
Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)