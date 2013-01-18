* Baht up 1.7 pct vs dlr for week, rupee gains 1.5 pct * Won hits near 3-yr high to yen * Stock inflows, speculators support Philippine peso * Taiwan dlr up on exporters, foreign financial inflows * Rupee gains on equity-linked inflows; corporate dlr demand eases (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, to head for weekly gains, with the Philippine peso near a five-year peak, as more evidence of recovery in the world's top two economies brightened the outlook for the region and bolstered risk appetite. Regional currencies extended gains against the yen on expectations for the Bank of Japan to take bold steps to loosen monetary conditions, including further quantitative easing, at the central bank's meeting on Monday and Tuesday. The South Korean won hit a near three-year high against the yen. The peso gained on stock inflows and demand from speculators who see the currency gaining further based on sustained inflows and stronger economic fundamentals. The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters and foreign financial inflows. Even the Indonesian rupiah, which has been under pressure due to fears over its trade deficit and outflows from the domestic bond market, rose on equity-linked inflows and as corporate dollar demand eased, dealers said. "Risk sentiment looks good with good U.S. data. China data also helps and BOJ's QE seems (likely to be) aggressive too. So Asian FX can stay strong," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore, referring to the Bank of Japan's quantitative easing. The won and the peso, the best performing emerging Asian currencies of 2012, will lead appreciation in the regional units, she added. China's economy grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, slightly exceeding market expectations. December industrial output and retail sales also topped forecasts, providing more signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy. They came after healthy U.S. labor and housing data indicated sustained improvement in the U.S. economy, Asia's main export market. In addition to optimism over the economies, investors expect more liquidity to support emerging Asian currencies. Emerging Asian currencies were to set to see weekly gains, led by the Thai baht. The baht has gained 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, on continuous inflows to the country's stocks and bonds. If the Thai currency holds onto the rise, it would be it would be the largest weekly percentage appreciation since early December 2011, the data showed. The Indian rupee has followed the baht with a 1.5 percent rise against the greenback so far this week, according to the data, as investors expect a hike in diesel prices to improve the country's fiscal deficit. The Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit have advanced 0.3 percent to the dollar, respectively. The peso has edged higher. Still, some analysts said regional units are unlikely to extend gains further as China's economic recovery has been factored in. Intervention caution also stayed intact. Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore, reckoned emerging Asian currencies were unlikely to extend gains at least in the near term, adding the won, the Philippine peso and the ringgit may see some corrections. Long positions in most emerging Asian currencies have already decreased, although bullish bets on the baht and the ringgit reached their highest levels in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. WON The won hit 11.7005 to the yen, its strongest since April 2010. If the South Korean currency strengthens past the previous peak of 11.6872, it may head to 10.8670, analysts said. It also gained against the dollar on strong data from the United States and China. But the won gave up some of initial gains as importers' covered short dollar positions before the weekend, to trade around 1,057.2 to the dollar. "Investors tend to think the won will rise without intervention. But they may see some corrections, especially if it keeps staying weaker than mid-1,050 (level to the dollar) and we don't see big demand from exporters or offshore funds," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso strengthened to 40.55 per dollar, a notch weaker than Tuesday's high of 40.54, the strongest since February 2008. The Philippine currency found support from stock inflows and demand from interbank speculators who expect the currency to gain on continued inflows and positive economic fundamentals. Some investors ,including leveraged names, reduced long positions in the peso after China's GDP data, saying the optimism on the world's second-largest economy had been at least partly factored in. The central bank was spotted buying dollars around 40.55, dealers said. But the peso was seen staying firm, they added. "Dollar/peso will remain heavy as lack of client demand put pressure on the downside," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila, adding it may head to 40.50 although it could weaken to 40.65 on possible further dollar short-covering. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative prices gained 0.1 percent to 9,630 per dollar while its traded levels were around 9,850, dealers said. But the traded levels were firmer than recent real market prices around 9,900 with some equity-linked inflows and short-term investors' bids, they added. Dollar demand from local importers eased, dealers said. In forwards market, the rupiah advanced on global risk appetite with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) down 0.2 percent to 9,850. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign financial inflows and exporters' demand for settlements. The island's currency found little support from the China's growth figure amid caution over possible intervention by the central bank, dealers said. Some foreign financial institutions and importers bought the U.S. dollar, they added. The Taiwan dollar is expected to appreciate further due to stock inflows next week, dealers said. But it may face resistance at around 28.800 to the greenback with the central bank buying dollars, they added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 90.13 89.84 -0.32 Sing dlr 1.2253 1.2239 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 28.950 29.085 +0.47 Korean won 1057.35 1058.10 +0.07 Baht 29.76 29.76 +0.00 Peso 40.59 40.63 +0.11 Rupiah 9630.00 9642.00 +0.12 Rupee 53.96 54.39 +0.79 Ringgit 3.0106 3.0160 +0.18 Yuan 6.2150 6.2160 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 90.13 86.79 -3.71 Sing dlr 1.2253 1.2219 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 28.950 29.136 +0.64 Korean won 1057.35 1070.60 +1.25 Baht 29.76 30.61 +2.86 Peso 40.59 41.05 +1.15 Rupiah 9630.00 9630.00 +0.00 Rupee 53.96 54.99 +1.91 Ringgit 3.0106 3.0580 +1.57 Yuan 6.2150 6.2303 +0.25 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)