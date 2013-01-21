* Won down offshore funds dlr-short covering, importers
By Jongwoo Cheon
Jan 21 The South Korean won and the Malaysian
ringgit led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Monday
as investors took profits on regional units ahead of a Bank of
Japan policy decision on Tuesday which is expected to put
further pressure on the yen.
The Thai baht, however, hit a 17-month high on inflows,
taking its gains so far in 2013 to 3 percent.
The South Korean won fell as offshore funds cut long
positions against the dollar and the yen,
while importers bought dollars for payments.
The ringgit slid as investors dumped bullish bets
to stop losses after a sharp drop in Kuala Lumpur stocks
amid concerns over the outcome of upcoming elections. Some
foreign investors sold local stocks and bonds, dealers said.
The Indonesian rupiah's indicative prices were weaker
on dollar bids from local importers, although their demand
eased, dealers said. The Philippine peso fell on
profit-taking.
Emerging Asian currencies also slid against the yen as
investors awaited the outcome of the two-day BOJ meeting, which
is expected to see the central bank commit to an aggressive
reflationary policy.
Under political pressure to pull the country out of
deflation, the BOJ is expected to unveil a raft of policy steps
including further quantitative easing and setting a 2 percent
inflation target.
"Unless the BOJ takes stronger-than-expected quantitative
easing, we will see more profit-taking on emerging Asian
currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at
Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Markets appeared to have priced in expectations of a 2
percent inflation target and more bond buying. With such
decisions, it is unlikely to see a big drop in the yen and a
jump in other Asian currencies in short term, although a
long-term trend of a weaker yen and firm Asian currencies stays
intact," Park added.
Most emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed inflows as the
BOJ's prospective easing was expected to prompt investors to
borrow cheap yen in order to invest in higher-yielding
currencies.
That boosted regional units against the Japanese currency,
with the won hitting a near three-year high on Friday.
WON
The won slid as offshore funds covered short positions in
both the dollar and the yen, while South Korean importers
scrambled for the greenback.
Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by
the foreign exchange authorities.
"Offshore funds reduced bullish bets on the won on worries
about yen/won and additional regulations. That prompted us to
expect more corrections, probably to 1,070 (per dollar)," said a
South Korean bank dealer in Seoul.
Still, some dealers said it is premature to conclude that
the won's appreciation trend is over, given exporters' demand
with the month-end approaching.
RINGGIT
The ringgit suffered from stop-loss selling in thin trading
as local stocks fell more than 2 percent on worries
about upcoming elections.
That came after long positions in the Malaysian currencies
reached the highest levels in more than 10 months, a Reuters
poll showed late last week.
"With rumours on an election announcement and regional
weakness, it is possible for dollar/ringgit to rise to 3.0450,"
said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
But the weakness may provide some investors who missed
chances to buy the ringgit on dips for a target of 3.0300, he
added.
RUPIAH
The rupiah's indicative price fell 0.4 percent to 9,660 per
dollar on dollar demand from Indonesian importers, while it
traded at levels around 9,810-9,840, dealers said.
But local corporate dollar bids eased after the government
stopped state energy companies from buying dollars on the open
market.
After that move, some foreign banks bought the rupiah, which
appeared to be on behalf of exporters, dealers said. The central
bank was also spotted providing dollars through state-run banks,
they added.
The rupiah firmed in the forwards market with one-month
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) down 0.4 percent
to 9,805.
"The slowing momentum of dollar demand made some export
companies want to sell dollars," said a Jakarta-based dealer.
The rupiah's traded levels may head to 9,750 by early
February, if they strengthen past 9,800, he added.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso eased as investors reduced bullish bets
ahead of the BOJ decision. Still, investors looked for chances
to buy the peso on dips, dealers said.
"I was seeing some interest in selling dollars on rallies as
client demand dries out," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila.
BAHT
The baht hit 29.62 per dollar, its strongest since
August 2011, although the central bank was suspected of buying
dollars for intervention.
Investors were looking to buy the baht on dips on continuous
inflows to Thailand, dealers said.
"Players are reluctant to long dollar/baht. Foreigners are
still buying every asset here," said a Thai bank dealer in
Bangkok.
