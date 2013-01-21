* Won down offshore funds dlr-short covering, importers * Stop-loss selling hits ringgit on election woes * Pertamina to stop buying dlr in mkt; corp dlr bids ease (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Jan 21 The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as investors took profits on regional units ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision on Tuesday which is expected to put further pressure on the yen. The Thai baht, however, hit a 17-month high on inflows, taking its gains so far in 2013 to 3 percent. The South Korean won fell as offshore funds cut long positions against the dollar and the yen, while importers bought dollars for payments. The ringgit slid as investors dumped bullish bets to stop losses after a sharp drop in Kuala Lumpur stocks amid concerns over the outcome of upcoming elections. Some foreign investors sold local stocks and bonds, dealers said. The Indonesian rupiah's indicative prices were weaker on dollar bids from local importers, although their demand eased, dealers said. The Philippine peso fell on profit-taking. Emerging Asian currencies also slid against the yen as investors awaited the outcome of the two-day BOJ meeting, which is expected to see the central bank commit to an aggressive reflationary policy. Under political pressure to pull the country out of deflation, the BOJ is expected to unveil a raft of policy steps including further quantitative easing and setting a 2 percent inflation target. "Unless the BOJ takes stronger-than-expected quantitative easing, we will see more profit-taking on emerging Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Markets appeared to have priced in expectations of a 2 percent inflation target and more bond buying. With such decisions, it is unlikely to see a big drop in the yen and a jump in other Asian currencies in short term, although a long-term trend of a weaker yen and firm Asian currencies stays intact," Park added. Most emerging Asian currencies have enjoyed inflows as the BOJ's prospective easing was expected to prompt investors to borrow cheap yen in order to invest in higher-yielding currencies. That boosted regional units against the Japanese currency, with the won hitting a near three-year high on Friday. WON The won slid as offshore funds covered short positions in both the dollar and the yen, while South Korean importers scrambled for the greenback. Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. "Offshore funds reduced bullish bets on the won on worries about yen/won and additional regulations. That prompted us to expect more corrections, probably to 1,070 (per dollar)," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. Still, some dealers said it is premature to conclude that the won's appreciation trend is over, given exporters' demand with the month-end approaching. RINGGIT The ringgit suffered from stop-loss selling in thin trading as local stocks fell more than 2 percent on worries about upcoming elections. That came after long positions in the Malaysian currencies reached the highest levels in more than 10 months, a Reuters poll showed late last week. "With rumours on an election announcement and regional weakness, it is possible for dollar/ringgit to rise to 3.0450," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. But the weakness may provide some investors who missed chances to buy the ringgit on dips for a target of 3.0300, he added. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative price fell 0.4 percent to 9,660 per dollar on dollar demand from Indonesian importers, while it traded at levels around 9,810-9,840, dealers said. But local corporate dollar bids eased after the government stopped state energy companies from buying dollars on the open market. After that move, some foreign banks bought the rupiah, which appeared to be on behalf of exporters, dealers said. The central bank was also spotted providing dollars through state-run banks, they added. The rupiah firmed in the forwards market with one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) down 0.4 percent to 9,805. "The slowing momentum of dollar demand made some export companies want to sell dollars," said a Jakarta-based dealer. The rupiah's traded levels may head to 9,750 by early February, if they strengthen past 9,800, he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as investors reduced bullish bets ahead of the BOJ decision. Still, investors looked for chances to buy the peso on dips, dealers said. "I was seeing some interest in selling dollars on rallies as client demand dries out," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. BAHT The baht hit 29.62 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011, although the central bank was suspected of buying dollars for intervention. Investors were looking to buy the baht on dips on continuous inflows to Thailand, dealers said. "Players are reluctant to long dollar/baht. Foreigners are still buying every asset here," said a Thai bank dealer in Bangkok. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 89.55 90.15 +0.67 Sing dlr 1.2299 1.2267 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 28.956 29.060 +0.36 Korean won 1062.90 1057.20 -0.54 Baht 29.70 29.75 +0.17 Peso 40.73 40.58 -0.38 Rupiah 9660.00 9620.00 -0.41 Rupee 53.95 53.71 -0.44 Ringgit 3.0265 3.0115 -0.50 Yuan 6.2191 6.2154 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 89.55 86.79 -3.08 Sing dlr 1.2299 1.2219 -0.65 Taiwan dlr 28.956 29.136 +0.62 Korean won 1062.90 1070.60 +0.72 Baht 29.70 30.61 +3.06 Peso 40.73 41.05 +0.79 Rupiah 9660.00 9630.00 -0.31 Rupee 53.95 54.99 +1.94 Ringgit 3.0265 3.0580 +1.04 Yuan 6.2191 6.2303 +0.18 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)