* Philippine peso up on U.S. dlr local conversion * Sing dlr, won turn higher vs U.S. dlr * Indonesia corp dlr demand eases; some foreigners buy bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Jan 22 The Bank of Japan's bold policy easing helped most emerging Asian currencies recoup their losses against the dollar earlier on Tuesday as the steps are expected to bring more funds to the region. But regional units weakened against the yen as the new programme for additional purchases only comes into effect next year and investors took some profits from an earlier period in which these strengthened against the Japanese currency. Japan's central bank doubled its inflation target to 2 percent - as fully flagged - and made an open-ended commitment to buy assets from next year, surprising markets that had expected another incremental increase in its $1.1 trillion asset-buying and lending programme. Before the BOJ's decision, investors continued to reduce long positions in regional units. But dealers and analysts said the central bank's move should bolster inflows to the rest of Asia, causing more investors to seek higher-yielding assets. "If we don't see any fresh risk-off factors, more liquidity will support Asian currencies, although investors may take more profits from rises against the yen, given its recent excessive weakness," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Emerging Asian currencies extended slides against the Japanese currency after the BOJ's decision as the new programme for additional asset purchases only comes into effect in 2014. But against the dollar, the Philippine peso gained on corporate demand. Investors bought the Thai baht , the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar, taking their recent falls as chances to add them on dips. The South Korean won also found support from stop-loss dollar selling. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso was not a victim of initial regional profit-taking thanks to local corporate demand to convert their dollar loans, dealers said. The BOJ's easing is expected to keep supporting the peso, they said. "Dollar's bear trend remains intact as dollar/peso failed to close above 40.70," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. In his view, the BOJ's easing steps will prompt more investors to seek carry trades, which will strengthen the peso. "With the BOJ expected to weaken the yen further, it is going to be likely that risk on trade would be the order of the day as traders got back to its carry trade roots," said the dealer. But the peso is seen facing resistance around 40.50 per dollar on potential intervention by the central bank to slow the currency's appreciation, he added. WON The won initially hit 1,067.9 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 28 as offshore investors, including proprietary trading desks and leveraged accounts, covered short positions in the dollar and the yen. Local interbank speculators added bullish bets on the greenback, while importers joined the bids, dealers said. But the South Korean currency turned higher as investors dumped dollar-long positions after the BOJ's decision. Exporters also provided support. Meanwhile, the won eased 0.3 percent to 11.9043 against the yen as it has a major chart resistance at 11.6872, its peak in April 2010. It may head to 12.0000-12.0500 to the Japanese currency. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose as investors took profits from U.S. dollar-long positions that they had built from sub-1.2250 levels. Initially, the city-state's currency slid on selling from leveraged accounts. The Singapore dollar eased 0.3 percent to 1.3735 against the yen. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative spot prices slid 0.3 percent to 9,640 per dollar, while its traded levels were 9,735-9,780, dealers said. Dollar demand from local corporates continued to ease after the government stopped state energy companies from buying dollars on the open market. The Indonesian currency gained in forwards market with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards down 0.2 percent to 9,748. "The huge dollar demand is not in the market anymore. If the demand is gone, the rupiah will gain some more," said a Jakarta-based dealer, referring to dollar bids from state energy companies. With domestic dollar-demand easing, some foreign investors bought Indonesian bonds, dealers said. BAHT The baht earlier fell as dollar demand from foreign banks leveraged funds prompted local names to cover short positions in the greenback. But the Thai currency recovered earlier losses as investors kept buying the best performing emerging Asian currency this year on dips. "Most people were waiting to sell dollars around 29.85," said a Thai bank dealer in Bangkok. RINGGIT The ringgit recovered most of its initial slide, which took it to a two-week low, as investors bought it on weakness. Earlier, the unit touched 3.0465 to the dollar, its weakest since Jan. 7 as model funds and leveraged accounts covered dollar-short positions. However, investors are unlikely to chase the ringgit aggressively, given concerns and weak local stocks ahead of elections. A Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur said he was reluctant to add long positions in the ringgit. The pending election is "making some people reduce positions," he said. At 0755 GMT, Malaysian stocks were down 0.65 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0802 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 89.14 89.62 +0.54 Sing dlr 1.2264 1.2283 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.065 29.070 +0.02 Korean won 1061.90 1062.90 +0.09 Baht 29.73 29.72 -0.03 Peso 40.61 40.70 +0.22 Rupiah 9650.00 9610.00 -0.41 Rupee 53.65 53.77 +0.21 Ringgit 3.0375 3.0363 -0.04 Yuan 6.2211 6.2213 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 89.14 86.79 -2.64 Sing dlr 1.2264 1.2219 -0.37 Taiwan dlr 29.065 29.136 +0.24 Korean won 1061.90 1070.60 +0.82 Baht 29.73 30.61 +2.96 Peso 40.61 41.05 +1.08 Rupiah 9650.00 9630.00 -0.21 Rupee 53.65 54.99 +2.50 Ringgit 3.0375 3.0580 +0.67 Yuan 6.2211 6.2303 +0.15 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)