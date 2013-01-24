Jan 24 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 88.52 88.62 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2284 1.2278 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.015 29.092 +0.27 Korean won 1068.80 1066.20 -0.24 Baht 29.85 29.76 -0.30 Peso 40.66 40.62 -0.11 *Rupiah 9615.00 9615.00 +0.00 *Rupee 53.67 53.67 -0.01 *Ringgit 3.0400 3.0430 +0.10 Yuan 6.2193 6.2180 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 88.52 86.79 -1.95 Sing dlr 1.2284 1.2219 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 29.015 29.136 +0.42 Korean won 1068.80 1070.60 +0.17 Baht 29.85 30.61 +2.55 Peso 40.66 41.05 +0.96 Rupiah 9615.00 9630.00 +0.16 Rupee 53.67 54.99 +2.46 Ringgit 3.0400 3.0580 +0.59 Yuan 6.2193 6.2303 +0.18 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)