* N.Korea says to target U.S. with nuclear, rocket tests
* Dlr-short covering hurts won, baht and Philippine peso
* Thai c.bank monitoring baht; says no excessive speculation
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Thursday, with the won dragged lower partly by new
North Korean threats, but regional units pared some of the
losses after a strong Chinese factory survey suggested a
sustained recovery in the world's No. 2 economy.
Regional units started the day weaker as disappointing
earnings from Apple Inc dented risk sentiment and
caution lingered over potential intervention by monetary
authorities to check appreciation of their currencies.
However, they found relief after the HSBC flash purchasing
managers' index (PMI)showed growth in China's giant factory
sector accelerated to a two-year high in January.
"Asian FX may rise further because better China PMI means
better exports and growth for the region, although they can see
short-term corrections due to weakened risk appetite," said
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore.
Continuous signs that China's economy has stabilised have
driven most emerging Asian units higher this year, along with
hopes for inflows to the area due to policy-easing by major
central banks.
But regional currencies are unlikely to extend gains from
here as they already reflect China's growth story, some dealers
and analysts said.
"Markets are positioning long in the rupee and the
won. So I like to buy dollar/rupee and take profits
on dollar/won shorts," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio
Chin Loo in Singapore.
The Indian rupee underperformed regional peers on Thursday
as investors covered dollar-short positions before a holiday on
Friday.
Maybank's Supaat also said some emerging Asian currencies
may not benefit from China's recovery momentum due to their own
issues such as political uncertainties.
"Each Asian currency now has its own idiosyncratic country
specific risks," said Supaat, citing the Indonesian rupiah
and the Malaysian ringgit as currencies that
could fall in the short-term.
The rupiah has been under pressure from worries about
current account deficits, while investors reduced long positions
in the ringgit amid caution before coming elections.
Financial markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were closed on
Thursday.
WON
The won earlier hit 1,070.2 per dollar, its weakest since
Dec. 28, as investors added bearish positions in the South
Korean currency after they were disappointed with Apple's
results and wary of possible intervention.
Local importers joined dollar bids, dealers said.
It briefly turned higher on exporters' month-end demand and
the healthy China PMI,
But the South Korean unit came under pressure again after
the North said it would carry out further rocket launches and a
nuclear test that would target the United States.
"Near term risks in USD/KRW appear to be much more evenly
balanced now and risk/reward is not great to enter into either
short USD/KRW or short JPY/KRW," said Westpac in a note.
"The Korean authorities are clearly concerned at the pace of
recent moves and while the trend in both pairs is lower over the
coming 6 months, we can't help but feel better entry levels to
such trades will materialise in the weeks ahead," Westpac said.
BAHT
The baht fell as short-term investors covered
dollar-short positions amid caution over intervention to check
the best performing emerging Asian currency this year.
The wariness grew as the country's exports in December fell
from the previous month and increased less than expected from a
year earlier, data showed on Wednesday.
But the baht recouped some of earlier losses as investors
were lined up to buy it at 29.85 per dollar on hopes for
inflows, dealers said.
Thailand's central bank said it was not seeing signs of
excessive speculation in the baht but it continued to monitor
the currency's movements closely.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso eased as investors covered dollar-short
positions as global risk appetite weakened after disappointing
Apple results.
Investors also stayed cautious over potential intervention
by the central bank to slow the peso's appreciation, as its
agent banks were spotted buying dollars below 40.60, dealers
said.
But the Philippine currency recovered some of its earlier
losses after the strong China factory survey.
"There is a strong support around 40.50 for dollar/peso, but
I don't see big onshore dollar demand yet," said a foreign bank
dealer in Manila.
"Until I see 40.85 is broken, dollar/peso would still remain
a sell on rallies story," the dealer added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0735 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 89.39 88.62 -0.86
Sing dlr 1.2275 1.2278 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.035 29.092 +0.20
Korean won 1067.90 1066.20 -0.16
Baht 29.77 29.76 -0.03
Peso 40.63 40.62 -0.02
*Rupiah 9615.00 9615.00 +0.00
Rupee 53.83 53.67 -0.31
*Ringgit 3.0400 3.0430 +0.10
Yuan 6.2186 6.2180 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 89.39 86.79 -2.91
Sing dlr 1.2275 1.2219 -0.46
Taiwan dlr 29.035 29.136 +0.35
Korean won 1067.90 1070.60 +0.25
Baht 29.77 30.61 +2.82
Peso 40.63 41.05 +1.05
Rupiah 9615.00 9630.00 +0.16
Rupee 53.83 54.99 +2.15
Ringgit 3.0400 3.0580 +0.59
Yuan 6.2186 6.2303 +0.19
* Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for
holidays.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)