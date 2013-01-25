Jan 25 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 90.42 90.35 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2310 1.2291 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.061 29.138 +0.26 Korean won 1070.00 1068.70 -0.12 Baht 29.83 29.78 -0.17 Peso 40.69 40.63 -0.14 Rupiah 9635.00 9615.00 -0.21 *Rupee 53.68 53.68 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0500 3.0430 -0.23 Yuan 6.2212 6.2181 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 90.42 86.79 -4.01 Sing dlr 1.2310 1.2219 -0.74 Taiwan dlr 29.061 29.136 +0.26 Korean won 1070.00 1070.60 +0.06 Baht 29.83 30.61 +2.61 Peso 40.69 41.05 +0.90 Rupiah 9635.00 9630.00 -0.05 Rupee 53.68 54.99 +2.44 Ringgit 3.0500 3.0580 +0.26 Yuan 6.2212 6.2303 +0.15 * Foreign exchange and debt markets in India are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)