* Won, ringgit to see largest weekly losses since mid-2012 * Stocks, offshore funds hit won; rupiah down on importers * Dlr-short covering weighs on ringgit, Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Jan 25 The South Korean won led a broad fall against the dollar in emerging Asian currencies on Friday, ending the week lower, on expectations of a stronger greenback on the back of improving U.S. economic data. With Japanese authorities saying the yen's decline is not over yet and that a dollar/yen level of 100 would not be a concern, investors also held off buying regional currencies against the Japanese currency. The won hit a one-month low on selling from offshore funds and stock outflows with foreign investors posting their largest daily stock sales in 16 months. "Emerging Asian currencies appeared to have room to see more corrections as investors prefer U.S. dollar against almost every other currencies, except the euro, on back of firm U.S. data now," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. U.S. factory activity grew the most in nearly two years in January and the number of new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a five-year low last week, sending U.S. Treasuries lower. The Indonesian rupiah fell on importers' dollar demand, while the Thai baht weakened on profit-taking by offshore funds. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit slid as investors covered dollar-short positions. Most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly losses, with the won the biggest loser. The South Korean currency lost 1.6 percent against the dollar for the week, its largest percentage depreciation since the week ended on May 20, 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. The ringgit followed the won, having lost 1.2 percent this week, on growing caution over a upcoming election. If the unit maintains the loss, it would be the largest weekly slide since the week ended on June 3 last year, the Thomson Reuters data showed. The baht has lost 0.5 percent, while the Singapore dollar, the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso have fallen 0.3 percent, respectively, according to the data. Investors were cautious about potential steps by regional authorities to slow down the pace of appreciation of their currencies as Japan kept seeking reflationary economic policies. "The weaker yen could potentially trigger more resistance from other Asian policy makers, although I still think that policy makers cannot reverse the uptrend in Asian FX," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Japan's policy easing caused investors to seek higher-yielding emerging Asian currencies, pushing some of regional units to multi-year highs to the yen this month. Still, dealers and analysts said emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay on an appreciation trend as economic conditions improved in the United States and China. "A healthy U.S. economy is good for Asia too, so the recent weakness is just profit-taking from long positions in Asian currencies," Samsung's Jeong said. WON The won ended local session at session low of 1,074.5 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 26 last year, as offshore funds kept covering dollar short positions. South Korean importers continued to buy dollars for payments, offsetting supplies from exporters. Foreign investors reported their largest daily stock sales since Sept. 23, 2011, unloading a net 515.7 billion won ($482.53 million), the Korea Exchange data showed. Custodian banks bought dollars amid increased worries about stock outflows. Local interbank speculators added dollar-long positions, expecting further depreciation in the won, probably to 1,080, dealers said. "Domestic players became more bearish on the won. Offshore funds will have to cover more dollar-short positions as the won is at levels we haven't seen for about a month," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. "If exporters demand is not strong enough, the won will weaken further," he added. RUPIAH The rupiah fell in subdued trading on dollar demand from local importers for month-end payments, dealers said. The Indonesian currency's indicative prices slid 0.5 percent to 9,665 per dollar while its traded levels were around 9,775-9,795, dealers said. A Jakarta-based dealer expected the rupiah to stay under pressure from domestic corporate dollar demand. "The recent strength in the rupiah was only temporary after Pertamina news. We need to focus on Indonesia's current account," said the dealer, referring to the country's state-controlled oil and gas company. Earlier this month, the government stopped state energy companies from buying dollars on the open market in an effort to stabilise the rupiah. The measure eased dollar demand in the country, dealers have said. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions before a long weekend on lingering caution over election risks. Financial markets in Malaysia will be closed on Monday for a holiday. The Malaysian currency is expected to stay under pressure amid rumors that Prime Minister Najib Razak was poised to hold the election as early as March. The country's financial markets were hit in 2008 when shock gains by the opposition redrew its political map and sparked a 10 percent one-day plunge in the main stock index. "Dollar/ringgit should be biddish due to politics, unless euro/dollar rises above 1.3400," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. The euro stood at 1.3381 to the dollar. The ringgit has room to weaken to 3.0650 per dollar and the next target would be 3.9000, he said. BAHT The baht slid on dollar demand from Thai importers and as offshore rushed to take profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. The Thai currency is expected to see more corrections next week as investors were wary of intervention by the central bank, dealers said. "The market is awaiting some BOT's action and may unload the baht more," said a Thai bank dealer in Bangkok, referring to the Bank of Thailand. The baht may weaken to 30.10 per dollar, he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased tracking weaker Asian peers, while its downside was limited by bond inflows after the central bank's cut in rates on short-term special deposit accounts (SDA). On Thursday, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas slashed the interest rate it pays on its short-term SDA, while leaving its key policy rate steady. Despite bond inflows, the peso may weaken further in short term as investors appeared to hold dollar-short positions to cover, dealers said. "The peso should be back to around 40.80-85 per dollar and possibly test 41.00 before resuming appreciation trend," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 90.52 90.35 -0.19 Sing dlr 1.2306 1.2291 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.157 29.138 -0.07 Korean won 1074.45 1068.70 -0.54 Baht 29.87 29.78 -0.30 Peso 40.69 40.63 -0.14 Rupiah 9665.00 9615.00 -0.52 Rupee 53.68 53.68 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0500 3.0430 -0.23 Yuan 6.2204 6.2181 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 90.52 86.79 -4.12 Sing dlr 1.2306 1.2219 -0.71 Taiwan dlr 29.157 29.136 -0.07 Korean won 1074.45 1070.60 -0.36 Baht 29.87 30.61 +2.48 Peso 40.69 41.05 +0.90 Rupiah 9665.00 9630.00 -0.36 Rupee 53.68 54.99 +2.44 Ringgit 3.0500 3.0580 +0.26 Yuan 6.2204 6.2303 +0.16 * Foreign exchange and debt markets in India were closed for a holiday. ($1 = 1068.7500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)