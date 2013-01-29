* Won up 1 pct on exporters, offshore funds * Ringgit sees worst day in 8 mths on catch-up selling * Baht up on stock inflows, exporters * Corporate demand lifts Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 29 The South Korean won had its best day in 13 months, leading gains that most emerging Asian currencies produced on Tuesday as investors saw their recent weakness as excessive given the region's solid economic fundamentals. The won ended the local trade up 1.0 percent against the dollar, its largest daily percentage gain since Dec. 21, 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Thai baht strengthened on stock inflows and exporters' demand for settlements. The Philippine peso rose as corporate demand caused investors to cover short positions. But the Malaysian ringgit suffered its largest daily fall in more than eight months on catch-up selling after a holiday on Monday. The central bank also told domestic banks to use a reference rate produced by the country's foreign exchange association for ringgit foreign exchange contracts. "Recent slides by emerging Asian currencies were seen as overdone, even though they may see more downside in the short term, given currency wars and possible short-covering in the euro against Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Asia FX will eventually rise in the longer term," Park added. Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened at the start of this year, but then weakened after investors booked profits from their 2012 gains amid concerns that the units had risen too far against a weakening yen. The won's surge on Tuesday came one day after it suffered its largest daily fall in 16 months on selling from offshore funds and stock outflows. WON The South Korean currency rebounded on exporters' demand for month-end settlements and as offshore macro funds bought it after the previous session's selloff. Earlier, its gains were limited by dollar demand linked to foreign investors' recent stock sales with custodian banks' dollar bids, dealers said. But sustained demand from exporters prompted stop-loss dollar selling, they added. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) offered a trade idea to buy the on dips, given South Korea's export recovery and expected bond inflows. Market positions in the currency are not crowded after recent slides, it added. However, SEB said the risk posed by buying on dips is that a weaker yen could trigger more active intervention by South Korea, especially if China's yuan fixing is not firm. "The central bank may become more active if the two biggest neighbours, China and Japan, have weaker currencies," it said in a note. BAHT The baht rose on exporters' demand and stock-related inflows. The Thai currency accelerated its gain after strengthening past 29.90 per dollar, dealers said. But its upside was capped by month-end dollar bids from local importers. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso rebounded as corporate bids caused investors to cover short positions in the local currency. A foreign bank dealer said the peso is expected to return to an appreciation trend again, adding: "investors are not waiting for 41.00 to sell dollar/peso anymore." RINGGIT The ringgit fell 1.1 percent to 3.0760 per dollar on demand for the greenback from sovereign funds, custodian banks and leveraged accounts. Investors also covered dollar-short positions a day after a holiday on Monday. But some interbank speculators bought the ringgit on dips. If the Malaysian currency maintains the loss, it would be its largest daily percentage fall since May 16, 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. Earlier, the ringgit touched 3.0810, its weakest since Oct. 10. Currency market players did not show immediate reaction to the central bank's move on fixing, although a trader said it caused dollar-short covering. When financial markets in Malaysia were closed on Monday, other emerging Asian currencies were hit by worries about outflows. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative prices slid 0.8 percent to 9,750 per dollar, while it traded above 9,800 on month-end corporate dollar demand, dealers said. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity at lower levels, such as 9,770, they added. Some dealers expected the rupiah to stabilise once importers' dollar bids waned by the end of the month, given strong determination by the central bank. Still, the rupiah is likely to stay softer as long as investors remain worried about the size of the country's current account deficit, dealers said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0812 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 90.66 90.86 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2363 1.2383 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.560 +0.05 Korean won 1082.65 1093.50 +1.00 Baht 29.83 29.98 +0.50 Peso 40.72 40.91 +0.47 Rupiah 9730.00 9670.00 -0.62 Rupee 53.66 53.91 +0.47 Ringgit 3.0760 3.0430 -1.07 Yuan 6.2241 6.2226 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 90.66 86.79 -4.27 Sing dlr 1.2363 1.2219 -1.16 Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.136 -1.39 Korean won 1082.65 1070.60 -1.11 Baht 29.83 30.61 +2.61 Peso 40.72 41.05 +0.81 Rupiah 9730.00 9630.00 -1.03 Rupee 53.66 54.99 +2.48 Ringgit 3.0760 3.0580 -0.59 Yuan 6.2241 6.2303 +0.10 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)