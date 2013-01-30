* S.Korea says it may tighten capital flow controls * Thai PM worried about baht's impact on exporters - finmin * Philippine peso up on stock inflows; wary of intervention (Adds texts, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 30 The won fell on Wednesday as South Korea warned it might tighten capital flow controls to cope with the currency's strength, while Thailand's top officials expressed concern over the baht's gains, capping its appreciation. South Korea warned speculative investors against betting on the won rising fast and said it would consider new measures similar to the Tobin Tax, or a levy on financial transactions, if needed in the future. The won, which was lower for the day before the comments from Deputy Finance Minister Choi Jong-ku, slid to 1,087.5 per dollar afterwards as they prompted offshore funds to sell the currency, dealers said. "The country showed strong determination that it would not just wait to be slapped by Japan's policies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, referring to Tokyo's reflationary economic measures, which have dragged the yen lower. Earlier this month, the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy further, but Japan's government is still pressing the central bank for more steps to revive the economy and fight deflation. In recent months, investors have been seeking higher-yielding currencies in the rest of Asia with cheap money printed by major central banks including the BOJ. In early January, some emerging Asian currencies hit multi-year highs against the yen. This has created headaches for Japan's neighbours, especially South Korea, which are losing export competitiveness and seeing hot money inflows. South Korea's key export industries such as cars and electronics compete with Japanese firms. South Korea has not been the only country warning about speculative capital inflows. Last week, China's foreign exchange market regulator made similar warnings. On Wednesday, Thai Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said that Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is worried that the baht's strength will hurt exporters and wants to look at ways to handle capital movements. "Globally, there is a mood to accept currency defense... South Korea's push for more regulations on NDFs could be accelerating," Jeong of Samsung Futures said, referring to non-deliverable forwards. Choi said that South Korea may increase the weighting of NDF positions when calculating the total amount of derivatives subject to the country's derivatives rules. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies edged higher as healthy U.S. data brightened the global economic outlook and Asia's major export markets, while investors were waiting for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. WON The won started the day firmer and strengthened to 1,078.8 per dollar earlier on demand from exporters for month-end settlements and stop-loss dollar selling among offshore funds. But the South Korean currency turned lower as foreign investors kept selling Seoul shares. The won's slide deepened after the government's warnings on capital flows and speculation. BAHT The baht rose on exporters' demand and as local shares hit their highest since November 1994 on hopes for continuous foreign inflows. This year, the Thai currency has been the best performing emerging Asian currency, helped by bond and equity inflows. Recently, a popular trade among investors has been buying the baht against the Singapore dollar, dealers said. On Tuesday, the baht touched 24.05196 to the city-state's currency, its strongest since December 2011. The baht has a chart resistance at 24.03853, a 200-week moving average. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso strengthened on equity-linked inflows and demand from interbank speculators. A foreign bank dealer in Manila said the peso's appreciation may accelerate. "They would likely want to wait for a dollar/peso's bounce back above 40.70 to reinstate shorts. But I don't think people can wait for the bounce anymore," the dealer said. But investors were wary of possible intervention by the central bank to prevent it from breaking 40.60, dealers said. They were also cautious before the Fed's policy decision. RUPIAH The rupiah's indicative price fell 0.8 percent to 9,750 per dollar in thin trading on month-end dollar demand from local importers. The country's trade deficit likely hit around $2 billion last year, Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan said. The Indonesian currency edged up in the forward market with the one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards down 0.2 percent to 9,790. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 91.09 90.75 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2337 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.542 29.559 +0.06 Korean won 1085.20 1082.50 -0.25 Baht 29.75 29.84 +0.30 Peso 40.63 40.74 +0.27 Rupiah 9750.00 9670.00 -0.82 Rupee 53.42 53.76 +0.65 Ringgit 3.0760 3.0782 +0.07 Yuan 6.2199 6.2243 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 91.09 86.79 -4.72 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2219 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 29.542 29.136 -1.37 Korean won 1085.20 1070.60 -1.35 Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89 Peso 40.63 41.05 +1.05 Rupiah 9750.00 9630.00 -1.23 Rupee 53.42 54.99 +2.95 Ringgit 3.0760 3.0580 -0.59 Yuan 6.2199 6.2303 +0.17 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)