* Won hit by offshore funds, foreign stock selling * Sing dlr breaks 200-day moving avg; may see 1.2465/US dlr * Sing dlr hits near one-year low vs euro (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 1 The South Korean won hit a three-month low against the dollar On Friday, leading a continued slide in emerging Asian currencies, as investors covered short positions in the greenback on a weaker yen and before key U.S. jobs data later in the day. China's official manufacturing data missed market expectations, further souring sentiment in regional currencies and stocks. Emerging Asian units also fell against the resurgent euro, with the Singapore dollar at a near one-year low to the single currency on expectations of fund flows to the euro zone from Asia. "With European fundamentals improving, more investors may unwind euro carry trades in Asia," said a senior currency broker at a European brokerage in Singapore. "That will put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies, especially ones with sharp gains like the won. Investors still appear to be holding long positions in Asian FX to clear," he added. The won was the best performing emerging Asian currency last year with a 7.6 percent gain versus the dollar. Investors had chased emerging Asian currencies against the euro when investors were worried about the euro zone's debt crisis last year. But such concerns have diminished in recent weeks and the euro has jumped, hitting a near three-year high against the yen . The Japanese currency has been under pressure on expectations of more monetary policy easing by the central bank. The yen's continuous weakness prompted some of its neighbours, especially South Korea, to step up their warnings against the appreciation of their currencies and hot money inflows. Seoul's threat to impose a broad tax on financial transactions earlier this week is the first sign of deepening concerns in Asian that speculation of competitive currency devaluation is prompting investors to head for the exit. Sentiment on the won turned bearish with short positions built up for the first time since early June 2012 over the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on late Thursday. The won on Friday came under further pressure from offshore funds sold it and on foreign investors' continuous stock sales. The South Korean unit's depreciation led the Singapore dollar hit a near five-month low to weaken past a long-term chart support. Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. payrolls due later on Friday. An upside surprise may spark speculation that the Federal Reserve would slowly move away from its super-accommodative policy. That may cause further dollar-short covering against emerging Asian currencies, some dealers said. But it is premature to conclude that regional units have been jolted out of their long-term appreciation trend as long as the global economy keeps showing signs of stabilisation, analysts said. "Higher job growth should eventually spur talk of the end of QE. However, looking at the Fed's target of 6.5 percent for the unemployment rate, it is tough to see early withdrawal," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing. "So risks could remain fickle. But Asian growth and rates differentials favour stronger currencies." China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in January versus forecasts of 50.9, suggesting the economy is making only a mild recovery. The HSBC PMI, however, climbed to a two-year peak of 52.3. WON The won started the local market firmer but turned lower and hit 1,098.3 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 26. Offshore funds' dollar demand prompted local interbank speculators to cover short positions in the greenback. South Korean exporters were not actively buying the won, dealers said, even though the country's overseas shipments grew in January at the fastest pace in 11 months. "Offshore funds kept selling the won. The market mood and forces have been changed to see the more weakness. The won may head to 1,120 within this month," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul. The won currently has a 200-day moving average of 1,118.3 per dollar. It has been firmer than the average since late July last year. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar touched 1.2432 to the greenback, its softest since Sept. 7, tracking the won's weakness. The city-state's currency weakened past its 200-day moving average, currently at 1.2420. It also had been firmer than the average since last July. Some short-term investors bought the Singapore dollar on dips, but it may head to 1.2465, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June and October. Against the euro, the Singapore dollar hit 1.6936, its weakest since Feb. 27, 2012. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased on dollar demand linked to non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) fixing, while leveraged funds sold the peso. Some local interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions. But the peso may find some support on expected stock inflows with Manila shares at a record high. A foreign bank dealer in Manila said the peso is unlikely to weaken past 40.80 per dollar, given such inflows. RUPIAH The rupiah weakened despite Indonesia reported a narrower trade deficit. Some economists predict last year's first annual deficit in history might not be the country's last. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0655 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 92.21 91.67 -0.59 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2373 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.592 29.582 -0.03 Korean won 1097.00 1089.00 -0.73 Baht 29.88 29.82 -0.20 Peso 40.76 40.69 -0.18 Rupiah 9755.00 9690.00 -0.67 Rupee 53.30 53.22 -0.16 *Ringgit 3.1050 3.1055 +0.02 Yuan 6.2265 6.2188 -0.12 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 92.21 86.79 -5.88 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2219 -1.56 Taiwan dlr 29.592 29.136 -1.54 Korean won 1097.00 1070.60 -2.41 Baht 29.88 30.61 +2.44 Peso 40.76 41.05 +0.71 Rupiah 9755.00 9630.00 -1.28 Rupee 53.30 54.99 +3.17 Ringgit 3.1050 3.0580 -1.51 Yuan 6.2265 6.2303 +0.06 * Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)