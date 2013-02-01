* Won hit by offshore funds, foreign stock selling
* Sing dlr breaks 200-day moving avg; may see 1.2465/US dlr
* Sing dlr hits near one-year low vs euro
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 The South Korean won hit a
three-month low against the dollar On Friday, leading a
continued slide in emerging Asian currencies, as investors
covered short positions in the greenback on a weaker yen and
before key U.S. jobs data later in the day.
China's official manufacturing data missed market
expectations, further souring sentiment in regional currencies
and stocks.
Emerging Asian units also fell against the resurgent euro,
with the Singapore dollar at a near one-year low to
the single currency on expectations of fund flows to the euro
zone from Asia.
"With European fundamentals improving, more investors may
unwind euro carry trades in Asia," said a senior currency broker
at a European brokerage in Singapore.
"That will put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies,
especially ones with sharp gains like the won. Investors still
appear to be holding long positions in Asian FX to clear," he
added. The won was the best performing emerging Asian
currency last year with a 7.6 percent gain versus the dollar.
Investors had chased emerging Asian currencies against the
euro when investors were worried about the euro zone's debt
crisis last year.
But such concerns have diminished in recent weeks and the
euro has jumped, hitting a near three-year high against the yen
. The Japanese currency has been under pressure on
expectations of more monetary policy easing by the central bank.
The yen's continuous weakness prompted some of its
neighbours, especially South Korea, to step up their warnings
against the appreciation of their currencies and hot money
inflows.
Seoul's threat to impose a broad tax on financial
transactions earlier this week is the first sign of deepening
concerns in Asian that speculation of competitive currency
devaluation is prompting investors to head for the exit.
Sentiment on the won turned bearish with short positions
built up for the first time since early June 2012 over the last
two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on late Thursday.
The won on Friday came under further pressure from offshore
funds sold it and on foreign investors' continuous stock sales.
The South Korean unit's depreciation led the Singapore
dollar hit a near five-month low to weaken past a
long-term chart support.
Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. payrolls due later on
Friday. An upside surprise may spark speculation that the
Federal Reserve would slowly move away from its
super-accommodative policy.
That may cause further dollar-short covering against
emerging Asian currencies, some dealers said.
But it is premature to conclude that regional units have
been jolted out of their long-term appreciation trend as long as
the global economy keeps showing signs of stabilisation,
analysts said.
"Higher job growth should eventually spur talk of the end of
QE. However, looking at the Fed's target of 6.5 percent for the
unemployment rate, it is tough to see early withdrawal," said
Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of
Scotland, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing.
"So risks could remain fickle. But Asian growth and rates
differentials favour stronger currencies."
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to
50.4 in January versus forecasts of 50.9, suggesting the economy
is making only a mild recovery.
The HSBC PMI, however, climbed to a two-year peak of
52.3.
WON
The won started the local market firmer but turned lower and
hit 1,098.3 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 26.
Offshore funds' dollar demand prompted local interbank
speculators to cover short positions in the greenback.
South Korean exporters were not actively buying the won,
dealers said, even though the country's overseas shipments grew
in January at the fastest pace in 11 months.
"Offshore funds kept selling the won. The market mood and
forces have been changed to see the more weakness. The won may
head to 1,120 within this month," said a foreign bank dealer in
Seoul.
The won currently has a 200-day moving average of 1,118.3
per dollar. It has been firmer than the average since late July
last year.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar touched 1.2432 to the greenback, its
softest since Sept. 7, tracking the won's weakness.
The city-state's currency weakened past its 200-day moving
average, currently at 1.2420. It also had been firmer than the
average since last July.
Some short-term investors bought the Singapore dollar on
dips, but it may head to 1.2465, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its appreciation between June and October.
Against the euro, the Singapore dollar hit 1.6936, its
weakest since Feb. 27, 2012.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso eased on dollar demand linked to
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) fixing, while leveraged funds
sold the peso. Some local interbank speculators covered
dollar-short positions.
But the peso may find some support on expected stock inflows
with Manila shares at a record high.
A foreign bank dealer in Manila said the peso is unlikely to
weaken past 40.80 per dollar, given such inflows.
RUPIAH
The rupiah weakened despite Indonesia reported a
narrower trade deficit.
Some economists predict last year's first annual deficit in
history might not be the country's last.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0655 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 92.21 91.67 -0.59
Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2373 -0.32
Taiwan dlr 29.592 29.582 -0.03
Korean won 1097.00 1089.00 -0.73
Baht 29.88 29.82 -0.20
Peso 40.76 40.69 -0.18
Rupiah 9755.00 9690.00 -0.67
Rupee 53.30 53.22 -0.16
*Ringgit 3.1050 3.1055 +0.02
Yuan 6.2265 6.2188 -0.12
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 92.21 86.79 -5.88
Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2219 -1.56
Taiwan dlr 29.592 29.136 -1.54
Korean won 1097.00 1070.60 -2.41
Baht 29.88 30.61 +2.44
Peso 40.76 41.05 +0.71
Rupiah 9755.00 9630.00 -1.28
Rupee 53.30 54.99 +3.17
Ringgit 3.1050 3.0580 -1.51
Yuan 6.2265 6.2303 +0.06
* Financial markets in Malaysia were closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Kim Coghill)