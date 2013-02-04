* Won jumps on inflows on improved global outlook
* Equity-linked inflows lift rupiah, baht, Philippine peso
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 The South Korean won
marked in its biggest daily gain in nearly 15 months on Monday,
leading gains among emerging Asian currencies as improved global
economic signs boosted fund inflows.
Evidence of recovery in major economies led investors to
raise investments across Asian share markets. Regional stock
indices hit 18-month highs after U.S. data indicated a credible
recovery was under way, while manufacturing data from Europe and
China also lent support.
Even so, some analysts said more currency volatility could
be expected among emerging Asian markets.
"The U.S. economic recovery and European stabilisation are
good for Asia," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research
head in Seoul. "But it still looks like a time to cut overbought
Asian assets, especially against the euro. We may see some asset
allocations to Europe from Asia in the short term."
The won jumped 1.2 percent against the dollar,
its largest daily percentage gain since late December 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Stock-linked inflows powered the Indonesian rupiah,
the Philippine peso and the Thai baht,
dealers said. The peso hovered near a five-year high hit in
January, while the baht rose to about a 1-1/2 year high.
WON
The won jumped as steady demand from custodian banks spurred
stop-loss dollar selling, dealers said.
Foreign investors, who had seven sessions of net selling of
Seoul shares, reversed course on Monday to buy a net
58.4 billion Korean won ($53.22 million) worth.
Exporters bought the won for settlements, while importers
did not chase dollars, helping the won extend gains, dealers
said.
"People dumped dollar-long positions, which they had built
up for the 1,100 level," said a South Korean bank dealer in
Seoul.
On Friday, the won had hit 1,098.3 per dollar, its weakest
since Oct. 26 last year.
RUPIAH
The rupiah gained on demand from foreign banks and
stock-linked inflows, with Jakarta shares hovering near
a record high.
Dealers have not spotted large dollar demand from domestic
importers.
The Indonesian currency rose 0.4 percent to 9,666 per
dollar, dealers said. Dealers expected the rupiah to strengthen
further in the short term.
"Foreign appetite will be better ...," said a Jakarta-based
dealer, predicting the Indonesian currency may touch 9,630.
But the rupiah remains under pressure longer term, with
investors concerned about deficits in the country's current
account and trade account, dealers added.
Another trader expected the rupiah to consolidate between
9,650 and 9,700.
"Corporates and importers will bid dollars at around 9,650
and below," the dealer said.
BAHT
The baht hit 29.65 per dollar, a notch weaker than 29.62 hit
in January, which was the strongest since August 2011.
Investors watched for possible intervention by the central
bank after the Thai finance minister last week said he wanted to
see more stability in the baht and would be talking to the
central bank about possible measures.
Even so, some dealers said steady inflows will likely
continue to support the baht, dealers said.
"No one will short the baht. People will short other
Asia/baht," said a dealer, when asked if he would buy the Thai
currency against its Asian peers including the Singapore dollar
.
It has been a popular trade to sell the Singapore dollar for
the baht, dealers said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso gained on stock inflows that helped lift
Manila shares to a record high. Sentiment was capped,
however, by concerns the central bank might intervene as the
peso approaches a near five-year high of 40.550 hit in January.
Still, the Philippine currency is expected to appreciate
further, given sustained stock inflows, some dealers said.
"The central bank will always be there to support
dollar/peso especially if they feel the inflows are purely
speculative. But if these are equity related, they cannot do
anything about it," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila.
The peso will test 40.550 and head to 40.250 eventually, he
predicted.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0730 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 92.68 92.84 +0.17
Sing dlr 1.2376 1.2403 +0.22
Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.668 +0.41
Korean won 1084.67 1097.40 +1.17
Baht 29.70 29.79 +0.30
Peso 40.60 40.70 +0.25
Rupiah 9666.00 9700.00 +0.35
Rupee 52.97 53.19 +0.42
Ringgit 3.0955 3.1055 +0.32
Yuan 6.2300 6.2270 -0.05
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 92.68 86.79 -6.36
Sing dlr 1.2376 1.2219 -1.27
Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.136 -1.39
Korean won 1084.67 1070.60 -1.30
Baht 29.70 30.61 +3.06
Peso 40.60 41.05 +1.12
Rupiah 9666.00 9630.00 -0.37
Rupee 52.97 54.99 +3.81
Ringgit 3.0955 3.0580 -1.21
Yuan 6.2300 6.2303 +0.00
($1 = 1097.3000 Korean won)
