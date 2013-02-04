* Won jumps on inflows on improved global outlook * Equity-linked inflows lift rupiah, baht, Philippine peso (Recasts throughout) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 4 The South Korean won marked in its biggest daily gain in nearly 15 months on Monday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies as improved global economic signs boosted fund inflows. Evidence of recovery in major economies led investors to raise investments across Asian share markets. Regional stock indices hit 18-month highs after U.S. data indicated a credible recovery was under way, while manufacturing data from Europe and China also lent support. Even so, some analysts said more currency volatility could be expected among emerging Asian markets. "The U.S. economic recovery and European stabilisation are good for Asia," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "But it still looks like a time to cut overbought Asian assets, especially against the euro. We may see some asset allocations to Europe from Asia in the short term." The won jumped 1.2 percent against the dollar, its largest daily percentage gain since late December 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. Stock-linked inflows powered the Indonesian rupiah, the Philippine peso and the Thai baht, dealers said. The peso hovered near a five-year high hit in January, while the baht rose to about a 1-1/2 year high. WON The won jumped as steady demand from custodian banks spurred stop-loss dollar selling, dealers said. Foreign investors, who had seven sessions of net selling of Seoul shares, reversed course on Monday to buy a net 58.4 billion Korean won ($53.22 million) worth. Exporters bought the won for settlements, while importers did not chase dollars, helping the won extend gains, dealers said. "People dumped dollar-long positions, which they had built up for the 1,100 level," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. On Friday, the won had hit 1,098.3 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 26 last year. RUPIAH The rupiah gained on demand from foreign banks and stock-linked inflows, with Jakarta shares hovering near a record high. Dealers have not spotted large dollar demand from domestic importers. The Indonesian currency rose 0.4 percent to 9,666 per dollar, dealers said. Dealers expected the rupiah to strengthen further in the short term. "Foreign appetite will be better ...," said a Jakarta-based dealer, predicting the Indonesian currency may touch 9,630. But the rupiah remains under pressure longer term, with investors concerned about deficits in the country's current account and trade account, dealers added. Another trader expected the rupiah to consolidate between 9,650 and 9,700. "Corporates and importers will bid dollars at around 9,650 and below," the dealer said. BAHT The baht hit 29.65 per dollar, a notch weaker than 29.62 hit in January, which was the strongest since August 2011. Investors watched for possible intervention by the central bank after the Thai finance minister last week said he wanted to see more stability in the baht and would be talking to the central bank about possible measures. Even so, some dealers said steady inflows will likely continue to support the baht, dealers said. "No one will short the baht. People will short other Asia/baht," said a dealer, when asked if he would buy the Thai currency against its Asian peers including the Singapore dollar . It has been a popular trade to sell the Singapore dollar for the baht, dealers said. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso gained on stock inflows that helped lift Manila shares to a record high. Sentiment was capped, however, by concerns the central bank might intervene as the peso approaches a near five-year high of 40.550 hit in January. Still, the Philippine currency is expected to appreciate further, given sustained stock inflows, some dealers said. "The central bank will always be there to support dollar/peso especially if they feel the inflows are purely speculative. But if these are equity related, they cannot do anything about it," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. The peso will test 40.550 and head to 40.250 eventually, he predicted. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 92.68 92.84 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2376 1.2403 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.668 +0.41 Korean won 1084.67 1097.40 +1.17 Baht 29.70 29.79 +0.30 Peso 40.60 40.70 +0.25 Rupiah 9666.00 9700.00 +0.35 Rupee 52.97 53.19 +0.42 Ringgit 3.0955 3.1055 +0.32 Yuan 6.2300 6.2270 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 92.68 86.79 -6.36 Sing dlr 1.2376 1.2219 -1.27 Taiwan dlr 29.546 29.136 -1.39 Korean won 1084.67 1070.60 -1.30 Baht 29.70 30.61 +3.06 Peso 40.60 41.05 +1.12 Rupiah 9666.00 9630.00 -0.37 Rupee 52.97 54.99 +3.81 Ringgit 3.0955 3.0580 -1.21 Yuan 6.2300 6.2303 +0.00 ($1 = 1097.3000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ken Wills)