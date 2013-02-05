Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.
Feb 5 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 92.45 92.34 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2387 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.550 29.580 +0.10 Korean won 1087.70 1084.60 -0.29 Baht 29.73 29.76 +0.08 Peso 40.64 40.60 -0.10 Rupiah 9690.00 9665.00 -0.26 Rupee 53.29 53.29 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0950 -0.06 Yuan 6.2306 6.2328 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 92.45 86.79 -6.12 Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2219 -1.29 Taiwan dlr 29.550 29.136 -1.40 Korean won 1087.70 1070.60 -1.57 Baht 29.73 30.61 +2.96 Peso 40.64 41.05 +1.02 Rupiah 9690.00 9630.00 -0.62 Rupee 53.29 54.99 +3.20 Ringgit 3.0970 3.0580 -1.26 Yuan 6.2306 6.2303 -0.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government at 37.44 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: