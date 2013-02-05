* Ringgit rises on foreign demand for short-term bonds * Taiwan dlr up on exporters; baht higher on inflows * Bond inflows, exporters limit won's downside * Rupiah down on importers, but foreigners buy bonds (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Tuesday as foreign investors saw recent slides as chances to buy on the dips, offsetting political uncertainty in the euro zone and weak U.S. data. The Malaysian ringgit outperformed on foreign demand for the country's short-term bonds, while the Thai baht advanced on inflows. The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters' demand for settlements. The South Korean won eased but recovered most of the initial falls on bond inflows and exporters' bids. The Indonesian rupiah slipped, but foreign demand for bonds limited its downside. The Philippine peso edged lower with intervention spotted, but stocks-linked inflows kept supporting it, dealers said. "It would seem that the move higher in dollar/ex-Japan Asian currencies was due to positioning and for now at least the short squeeze has run its course," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. Emerging Asian currencies are expected eventually to strengthen further, although they are likely to be in a range for now, Henderson added. Investors have been expecting regional units to appreciate on stronger economic fundamentals and increased liquidity from major central banks' money printing. But most emerging Asian currencies recently fell, especially in January, as investors saw their gains in late last year as overdone and regional authorities warned against sharp rises. Still, investors hesitated to add bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies amid concerns that a potential political shake-up could disrupt European efforts to resolve its debt crisis. Yields on Spain and Italy government bonds were higher. Spain's opposition party called for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to resign, while Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi regained some popularity in opinion polls. "Political troubles in Italy and Spain are brewing. So many were looking to long dollar/Asia," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. Standard Chartered's Henderson said favoured regional units with better value within Asia, rather than chasing them in a group. "The focus is still very much on relative value within Asia ex-Japan rather than long or short the region against the dollar," he said. He recommended overweights in the won and the Philippine peso versus underweights in the Singapore dollar and the rupiah. RINGGIT The ringgit started the day weaker but turned higher as inflows to Malaysia's short-term bonds caused investors to cut dollar-long positions. But the Malaysian currency gave up some of the gains on worries about the euro zone and caution before the upcoming local election. The worries have been putting pressure on the ringgit. "I would buy dollar around 3.0800. First target is last week's high of 3.1140," the Malaysian bank dealer. That level is the ringgit's weakest since Sept. 7, 2012. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters rushed to buy it for settlements before the Chinese New Year holidays. The island's exporters still have some time before the long holidays, but bought the Taiwan dollar when it was weaker than 29.500 to the greenback, noting recent volatility in global financial markets. Taiwan's foreign exchange market will be closed during the whole of the next week for the holidays. The central bank was spotted buying U.S. dollars around 29.520-29.530, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, dealers said. Foreign financial institutions joined the central bank's buying, they added. BAHT The baht gained on inflows, although investors stayed cautious over potential intervention by the central bank to cap its strength. The Thai currency was the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. "I stay bullish on the baht, given current account surplus and low inflation," said a European bank dealer in Singapore, adding he expect the baht to head to 29.00 eventually. WON The won eased as worries about the euro zone spurred dollar-short covering. The South Korean currency found some relief from bond inflows and exporters' demand for settlements before the Lunar New Year holidays this weekend. Bond market players saw a U.S. fund, Chinese investors and some foreign insurers as main buyers of local bonds. That came after the country reported largest foreign net outflows of domestic bonds and stocks in 13 months. "Foreigners' recent bond demand indicated that they expect the won to appreciate eventually. The won's recent weakness after the authorities' warnings encouraged them to buy on dips," said a bond dealer at South Korean brokerage in Seoul. On Monday, bond inflows caused stop-loss dollar selling, helping the won enjoy its largest daily percentage gain since Dec. 2011. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand from domestic importers, dealers said. But its indicative prices matched dealt levels, indicating improvement in liquidity, dealers said. The rupiah's traded levels had been weaker than screen prices when the market suffered from a lack of dollar liquidity. The rupiah barely showed reactions to data showing the Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 6.23 percent last year, slightly less than expected. "The rupiah will stabilise despite importers' dollar demand. The growth is still higher, compared to other countries and I saw some bond inflows," said a Jakarta-based dealer. The central bank is also expected to keep intervening to prevent further weakness in the rupiah, he added. Rupiah forwards edged up with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards down 0.3 percent to 9,670, limiting the spot's downside. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 92.31 92.34 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2364 1.2387 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.504 29.580 +0.26 Korean won 1087.10 1084.60 -0.23 Baht 29.70 29.76 +0.19 Peso 40.63 40.60 -0.09 Rupiah 9683.00 9665.00 -0.19 Rupee 53.29 53.29 -0.01 Ringgit 3.0855 3.0950 +0.31 Yuan 6.2286 6.2328 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 92.31 86.79 -5.98 Sing dlr 1.2364 1.2219 -1.17 Taiwan dlr 29.504 29.136 -1.25 Korean won 1087.10 1070.60 -1.52 Baht 29.70 30.61 +3.06 Peso 40.63 41.05 +1.03 Rupiah 9683.00 9630.00 -0.55 Rupee 53.29 54.99 +3.19 Ringgit 3.0855 3.0580 -0.89 Yuan 6.2286 6.2303 +0.03 (Additional reporting by Chang Tae-min in SEOUL, Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)