* Ringgit rises on foreign demand for short-term bonds
* Baht higher on inflows; exporters lift Taiwan dlr
* Bond inflows, exporters limit won's downside
* Rupiah down on importers, but foreigners buy bonds
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 The Malaysian ringgit had the
biggest gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as
foreign investors bought the country's bonds, while the baht
enjoyed fresh inflows as investors continued to take upbeat
views of the region's long-term prospects.
The ringgit gained 0.3 percent against the dollar
on demand for its short-term bonds. Last week, the Malaysian
currency hit a five-month low on worries about its coming
election.
Demand for regional assets helped some regional currencies
recover from slides early Tuesday. The South Korean won
and the Indonesian rupiah recouped losses,
thanks to bond inflows.
The Philippine peso edged lower with intervention
spotted, but stock-linked inflows kept supporting it, dealers
said.
"Investors are still looking for values in emerging Asia.
The baht and the Philippine peso could be possible top picks in
part on the back of selective portfolio inflows," said Saktiandi
Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore.
However, Supaat said he remained cautious about the ringgit,
citing the election that will be hotly contested.
Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened in late 2012,
and investors largely had expected them to keep appreciating
this year due to the region's stronger economic fundamentals and
increased liquidity due to money printing by major central
banks.
But in January, many of the gains late last year were
erased as investors saw these as overdone, and regional
authorities warned against sharp rises in their currencies.
"It would seem that the move higher in dollar/ex-Japan Asian
currencies was due to positioning and for now at least the short
squeeze has run its course," said Callum Henderson, global head
of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
Emerging Asian currencies should eventually strengthen
again, but now are unlikely to change very much, Henderson
added.
On Tuesday, investors hesitated to add bullish bets on
emerging Asian currencies amid concerns that a potential
political shake-up could disrupt European efforts to resolve its
debt crisis. Yields on Spain and Italy government bonds were
higher.
Spain's opposition party called for Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy to resign, while Italy's former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi regained some popularity in opinion polls.
"Political troubles in Italy and Spain are brewing. So many
were looking to long dollar/Asia," said a senior Malaysian bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
Standard Chartered's Henderson said he favoured selected
regional units with better value rather than chasing them as a
group.
"The focus is still very much on relative value within Asia
ex-Japan rather than long or short the region against the
dollar," he said.
He recommended being overweight in the won and the
Philippine peso and underweight in the Singapore dollar
and rupiah.
RINGGIT
The ringgit started the day weaker but turned higher as
inflows to Malaysia's short-term bonds caused investors to cut
dollar-long positions.
But the Malaysian currency gave up some of the gains on
worries about the euro zone and caution before the national
election due by mid-year. The worries have been putting pressure
on the ringgit.
"I would buy dollar around 3.0800," said one Malaysian bank
dealer, adding that he expected the ringgit to return to last
week's low of 3.1140. That level was the ringgit's weakest
since Sept. 7.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters rushed to buy it for
settlements before the Lunar New Year holiday.
The island's exporters still have some time before the long
holiday, but bought the Taiwan dollar when it was weaker than
29.500 to the greenback, noting recent volatility in global
financial markets.
Taiwan's foreign exchange market will be closed all next
week for the holidays. The central bank was spotted buying U.S.
dollars around 29.520-29.530, limiting the Taiwan dollar's
upside, dealers said.
Foreign financial institutions joined the central bank's
buying, they added.
BAHT
The baht gained on fund inflows, although investors stayed
cautious over potential intervention by the central bank to cap
the currency's strength.
The Thai currency has been the second-best performing
emerging Asian currency this year, after the rupee.
"I stay bullish on the baht, given Thailand's current
account surplus and low inflation," said a European bank dealer
in Singapore, adding he expects the baht to head to 29.00
eventually.
WON
The won eased as worries about the euro zone spurred
dollar-short covering and on importers' dollar demand.
The South Korean currency found some relief from bond
inflows and exporters' demand for settlements before the Lunar
New Year holidays this weekend.
Bond market players saw a U.S. fund, Chinese investors and
some foreign insurers as main buyers of local bonds. That came
after the country reported that January's foreign net outflows
from domestic bonds and stocks were the largest in 13 months.
"Foreigners' recent bond demand indicated that they expect
the won to appreciate eventually. The won's recent weakness
after the authorities' warnings encouraged them to buy on dips,"
said a bond dealer at a Korean brokerage in Seoul.
On Monday, bond inflows caused stop-loss dollar selling,
helping the won enjoy its largest daily percentage gain since
December 2011.
RUPIAH
The rupiah slid on dollar demand from domestic importers,
dealers said.
But its indicative prices matched traded ones, indicating
improved liquidity, dealers said. The rupiah's traded levels had
been weaker than screen prices when the market was hurt by a
dollar-shortage.
The rupiah barely reacted to Tuesday data showing that
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 6.23 percent last year,
slightly less than expected.
"The rupiah will stabilise despite importers' dollar demand.
The growth is still higher, compared to other countries, and I
saw some bond inflows," said a Jakarta-based dealer.
The central bank is also expected to keep intervening to
prevent further weakness in the rupiah, he added.
Rupiah forwards advanced with one-month dollar/rupiah
non-deliverable forwards down 0.4 percent to
9,660, limiting the spot's downside.
