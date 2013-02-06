Feb 6 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.78 93.67 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2382 1.2367 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.585 +0.25 Korean won 1088.60 1087.00 -0.15 Baht 29.76 29.72 -0.13 Peso 40.64 40.65 +0.01 Rupiah 9670.00 9673.00 +0.03 Rupee 53.14 53.14 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0945 3.0885 -0.19 Yuan 6.2322 6.2294 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.78 86.79 -7.45 Sing dlr 1.2382 1.2219 -1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.136 -1.27 Korean won 1088.60 1070.60 -1.65 Baht 29.76 30.61 +2.86 Peso 40.64 41.05 +1.01 Rupiah 9670.00 9630.00 -0.41 Rupee 53.14 54.99 +3.49 Ringgit 3.0945 3.0580 -1.18 Yuan 6.2322 6.2303 -0.03 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)