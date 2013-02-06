* Indonesia c.bank reiterates NDF ban * Won, ringgit, Taiwan dlr hit highs vs yen since Oct 2008 * Sing dlr, baht, peso at peaks vs yen since Sept 08 * S.Korea warns won's rise to yen amid export fears (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 6 The Indonesian rupiah fell on Wednesday on dollar demand from local importers, while the central bank urged domestic lenders to use the onshore market as their benchmark for forward rupiah, saying there was more dollar liquidity in local market. The rupiah spot rate slid 0.3 percent to 9,705 per dollar, while its forwards fell with one-month dollar/rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) up 0.5 percent to 9,708. Bank Indonesia also reminded local commercial banks that they were banned from trading in offshore rupiah non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). That came as the country has tried to support the rupiah . Last month, the government stopped state energy companies from buying dollars on the open market. The central bank has been spotted providing dollar liquidity in the spot market, traders said. "The rupiah is expected to stabilise. They do whatever it takes to stabilise it," said a Jakarta-based dealer. Amid the authorities' efforts, the rupiah has recently found some support from inflows to the country's stocks and bond markets. The rupiah has lost 0.8 percent against the dollar so far in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was the worst performing emerging Asian currency last year. NDFs are derivatives that allow companies and investors to hedge or speculate on emerging market currencies when exchange controls make it difficult for foreigners to participate directly in the spot market. The contracts are settled in dollars, so there is no exchange of the underlying currency, but they can affect spot rates. "We endorse banks to use the local forward rate... We want the forward onshore market to be more liquid in the future so that it can be a benchmark," said Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi Johansyah. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies hit their highest levels against the yen in more than four years on expectations of more easing by the Bank of Japan, though caution over further intervention kept them weaker against the dollar. Regional units are expected to see more inflows in the long term if the yen remains weak. The Japanese currency fell sharply on Wednesday on bets that a more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be named to push through more aggressive easing steps after the current chief Masaaki Shirakawa announced a resignation before his term. "The yen's weakness will intensify. But some other Asian currencies, such as the won, are unlikely to benefit from a softer yen as it may dent their export competitiveness and economies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The more money the BOJ prints, the more headaches the rest of Asia will have. That's why they are considering regulations on fund flows," Park added. Earlier on Wednesday, South Korea's financial ministry official said the country is closely monitoring the won's surge against the yen and warned of intervention as the yen's slump bites deeply into export competitiveness. South Korea is the home of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor. They compete with Japanese rivals including Sony and Toyota Motor in key overseas markets. The won hit 11.5783 to the yen, its strongest since October 2008 when the world's financial markets tumbled after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Technically, it may head to 10.867, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its weakness between 2007 and 2009. The Singapore dollar touched 1.3154 to the Japanese currency, its firmest since September 2008. The Thai baht, the Philippine peso, the Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar hit peaks to the yen since those months. Some of those countries have also warned of hot money inflows. Emerging Asian currencies have been major beneficiaries of cheap money printed by major central banks as investors used the increased liquidity to buy higher-yielding currencies. Despite worries about competitive devaluations, regional units are expected to rise modestly in 2013, fueled by superior economic growth and capital inflows, a Reuters poll showed. [ID: nL4N0B61YC] WON The won started the day firmer against the dollar, but it quickly turned weaker after the finance ministry official's warnings. The authorities may push down the won against the dollar if the yen extends its fall, instead of just slowing down the won's appreciation, a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul said. But the currency recouped some of its initial losses to the dollar on bond inflows and exporters' demand for settlements before the Lunar New Year holidays. Those corporate flows helped the won stay firmer than 1,191.0 per dollar, traders said. A major U.S. fund continued to buy local bonds, especially short-term ones, debt market participants said. "A weaker yen will hurt exports and growth here, which may hurt stock sentiment, too. If people see more possibilities of a rate cut, that may boost appetite for bonds," said a South Korean bank bond trader in Seoul. The Bank of Korea is expected to cut its policy rate in the first quarter, economists have said. BAHT The baht slid in thin trade on some dollar-short covering as the government urged the central bank to cut interest rates. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said he had sent the central bank chairman a letter setting out his view that interest rates should be cut, in part to deter inflows that have lifted the baht. The baht has been the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year on incoming foreign funds to seek the country's stocks and bonds. RINGGIT The ringgit eased as investors covered dollar-short positions on caution before the upcoming election. A weaker yen and a softer won also put pressure on the Malaysian currency. "Despite recent demand from real money and bond investors, the market wants to buy dollar against the ringgit around 3.0800," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to Tuesday's flows which lifted the Malaysian currency. Local investors said the government may announce the election date after the Lunar New Year holidays. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0840 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.69 93.67 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2371 1.2367 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.605 29.585 -0.07 Korean won 1088.14 1087.00 -0.10 Baht 29.75 29.72 -0.10 Peso 40.66 40.65 -0.02 Rupiah 9705.00 9673.00 -0.33 Rupee 53.06 53.14 +0.14 Ringgit 3.0960 3.0885 -0.24 Yuan 6.2317 6.2294 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.69 86.79 -7.36 Sing dlr 1.2371 1.2219 -1.23 Taiwan dlr 29.605 29.136 -1.58 Korean won 1088.14 1070.60 -1.61 Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89 Peso 40.66 41.05 +0.97 Rupiah 9705.00 9630.00 -0.77 Rupee 53.06 54.99 +3.63 Ringgit 3.0960 3.0580 -1.23 Yuan 6.2317 6.2303 -0.02 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)