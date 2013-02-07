* Taiwan dlr outperforms on pre-holiday exporters bids * Ringgit up on exporters; election unease lingers * Won recovers on exporters, bond inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Most emerging Asian currencies had slight gains on Thursday - led by the Taiwan dollar and ringgit on pre-holiday buying by exporters - while the Indonesian rupiah slid on importers' dollar demand. Many regional units barely changed as investors hesitated to make big bets before the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day. The ECB is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. But its president Mario Draghi faces a grilling over the central bank's sensitivity to the euro's sharp rise as French President Francois Hollande said the euro zone must develop an exchange rate policy to protect the currency from "irrational movements". "We expect that Mr. Draghi's press conference will be more insightful, with the market likely to be focused on commentary related to the level of the euro following comments from Hollande," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, in a note. "This is certainly relevant for Asia as it is a simmering underlying issue that threatens to intensify the global currency war theme," he added. Most emerging Asian governments have expressed concern over weaker export competitiveness and hot money inflows after their currencies were pushed up by liquidity increases made by major central banks. Some of them, such as South Korea, warned of possible regulations to cope with the won's strength, especially as the recent plunge in the yen dampened South Korean exporters' competitiveness in key markets. On Wednesday, the won hit its strongest level against the Japanese currency since October 2008, when the global financial crisis was intensifying. Despite talk of competitive devaluations and worries about excessive yen weakness, emerging Asian currencies will enjoy modest gains in 2013 against the dollar on stronger economic growth and capital inflows, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. A European bank dealer in Manila said regional units may appreciate against the dollar after the ECB meeting, which he said may take a brighter view on the euro zone's outlook. "If they hold rates steady and give a favorable outlook for the euro zone. It is going to be a buy euro scenario and risk on mode," said the dealer. "Any rally in the euro would see a weakening of the dollar. After the Fed kept U.S. rates low, the dollar will remain weak against Asian currencies," he said. But emerging Asian currencies may weaken against the euro as the ECB's potential optimism causes more funds to move to Europe from Asia, he added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as the island's exporters chased it for settlements before the Lunar New Year holiday. The central bank has not been spotted slowing down the Taiwan dollar's gains, traders said, but investors stayed wary of possible intervention. The island's currency market will be closed all next week for the holiday. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on demand from exporters before Lunar New Year. But interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions as investors remain uneasy about the election due by mid-2013. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur speculated that the election could be announced in the second half of February, preventing investors from adding more bullish bets on the ringgit. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand from local corporates and after a central bank deputy governor said Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve fell in January. Bank Indonesia attributed the fall in the reserves to meeting dollar demand from local corporates. But some foreign banks bought the rupiah on dips as state-run banks were spotted providing dollar liquidity, dealers said. "This level of spot should be interesting for those who bought dollars below 9,700 yesterday," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the central bank keeps trying to support the rupiah. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso started the day weaker as interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions amid sustained caution over potential intervention by the central bank. But the peso turned slightly higher as investors looked to buy it on dips, expecting continuous inflows, dealers said. "With consistent dollar inflows from remittances and equities, it is natural for dollar/peso to move lower," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. But the dealer said the peso may find resistance around 40.55 per dollar on potential intervention by the central bank to cap the currency's rallies. WON The won edged lower, following weakness in its forwards overnight, on sustained caution over possible intervention by authorities. But the South Korean currency recovered most of its initial losses on exporters' demand for settlements and dollar selling from custodian banks linked to recent bond inflows. "Dollar supplies were pretty heavy, but bids were also pretty firm below 1,090. That confined the won in a tight range," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0745 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.58 93.62 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2390 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.544 29.622 +0.26 Korean won 1088.65 1088.10 -0.05 Baht 29.75 29.78 +0.10 Peso 40.65 40.66 +0.02 Rupiah 9710.00 9705.00 -0.05 Rupee 53.30 53.16 -0.27 Ringgit 3.0940 3.0970 +0.10 Yuan 6.2340 6.2317 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.58 86.79 -7.26 Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2219 -1.29 Taiwan dlr 29.544 29.136 -1.38 Korean won 1088.65 1070.60 -1.66 Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89 Peso 40.65 41.05 +1.00 Rupiah 9710.00 9630.00 -0.82 Rupee 53.30 54.99 +3.17 Ringgit 3.0940 3.0580 -1.16 Yuan 6.2340 6.2303 -0.06 (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)