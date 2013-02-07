* Taiwan dlr outperforms on pre-holiday exporters bids
* Ringgit up on exporters; election unease lingers
* Won recovers on exporters, bond inflows
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
had slight gains on Thursday - led by the Taiwan dollar and
ringgit on pre-holiday buying by exporters - while the
Indonesian rupiah slid on importers' dollar demand.
Many regional units barely changed as investors hesitated to
make big bets before the European Central Bank's policy meeting
later in the day.
The ECB is widely expected to leave interest rates
unchanged.
But its president Mario Draghi faces a grilling over the
central bank's sensitivity to the euro's sharp rise as French
President Francois Hollande said the euro zone must develop an
exchange rate policy to protect the currency from "irrational
movements".
"We expect that Mr. Draghi's press conference will be more
insightful, with the market likely to be focused on commentary
related to the level of the euro following comments from
Hollande," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for
Scotiabank, in a note.
"This is certainly relevant for Asia as it is a simmering
underlying issue that threatens to intensify the global currency
war theme," he added.
Most emerging Asian governments have expressed concern over
weaker export competitiveness and hot money inflows after their
currencies were pushed up by liquidity increases made by major
central banks.
Some of them, such as South Korea, warned of possible
regulations to cope with the won's strength, especially as the
recent plunge in the yen dampened South Korean exporters'
competitiveness in key markets.
On Wednesday, the won hit its strongest level
against the Japanese currency since October 2008, when the
global financial crisis was intensifying.
Despite talk of competitive devaluations and worries about
excessive yen weakness, emerging Asian currencies will enjoy
modest gains in 2013 against the dollar on stronger economic
growth and capital inflows, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
A European bank dealer in Manila said regional units may
appreciate against the dollar after the ECB meeting, which he
said may take a brighter view on the euro zone's outlook.
"If they hold rates steady and give a favorable outlook for
the euro zone. It is going to be a buy euro scenario and risk on
mode," said the dealer.
"Any rally in the euro would see a weakening of the dollar.
After the Fed kept U.S. rates low, the dollar will remain weak
against Asian currencies," he said.
But emerging Asian currencies may weaken against the euro as
the ECB's potential optimism causes more funds to move to Europe
from Asia, he added.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as the island's exporters
chased it for settlements before the Lunar New Year holiday.
The central bank has not been spotted slowing down the
Taiwan dollar's gains, traders said, but investors stayed wary
of possible intervention.
The island's currency market will be closed all next week
for the holiday.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained on demand from exporters before
Lunar New Year.
But interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions as
investors remain uneasy about the election due by mid-2013.
A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur speculated
that the election could be announced in the second half of
February, preventing investors from adding more bullish bets on
the ringgit.
RUPIAH
The rupiah slid on dollar demand from local corporates and
after a central bank deputy governor said Indonesia's foreign
exchange reserve fell in January.
Bank Indonesia attributed the fall in the reserves to
meeting dollar demand from local corporates.
But some foreign banks bought the rupiah on dips as
state-run banks were spotted providing dollar liquidity, dealers
said.
"This level of spot should be interesting for those who
bought dollars below 9,700 yesterday," said a Jakarta-based
trader, adding the central bank keeps trying to support the
rupiah.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso started the day weaker as interbank
speculators covered dollar-short positions amid sustained
caution over potential intervention by the central bank.
But the peso turned slightly higher as investors looked to
buy it on dips, expecting continuous inflows, dealers said.
"With consistent dollar inflows from remittances and
equities, it is natural for dollar/peso to move lower," said a
foreign bank trader in Manila.
But the dealer said the peso may find resistance around
40.55 per dollar on potential intervention by the central bank
to cap the currency's rallies.
WON
The won edged lower, following weakness in its forwards
overnight, on sustained caution over possible intervention by
authorities.
But the South Korean currency recovered most of its initial
losses on exporters' demand for settlements and dollar selling
from custodian banks linked to recent bond inflows.
"Dollar supplies were pretty heavy, but bids were also
pretty firm below 1,090. That confined the won in a tight
range," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0745 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 93.58 93.62 +0.04
Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2390 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 29.544 29.622 +0.26
Korean won 1088.65 1088.10 -0.05
Baht 29.75 29.78 +0.10
Peso 40.65 40.66 +0.02
Rupiah 9710.00 9705.00 -0.05
Rupee 53.30 53.16 -0.27
Ringgit 3.0940 3.0970 +0.10
Yuan 6.2340 6.2317 -0.04
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 93.58 86.79 -7.26
Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2219 -1.29
Taiwan dlr 29.544 29.136 -1.38
Korean won 1088.65 1070.60 -1.66
Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89
Peso 40.65 41.05 +1.00
Rupiah 9710.00 9630.00 -0.82
Rupee 53.30 54.99 +3.17
Ringgit 3.0940 3.0580 -1.16
Yuan 6.2340 6.2303 -0.06
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and Lee Kyoung-ho
in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)