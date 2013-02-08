* Won down on offshore funds selling; fund inflows, exporters cap * Taiwan dlr, ringgit down on pre-holiday US dlr-short covering * Philippine peso dip on position adjustments; inflows limit * Rupiah up on foreign banks demand' exporters seen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 8 The won fell against dollar on Friday as investors fretted about the impact of a weaker yen on South Korean's export competitiveness while short-covering dollar positions in other emerging market currencies ahead of holidays next week. The Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were among the currencies that fell as traders adjusted their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year when markets will be closed. A stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data for January helped cut losses for regional units as it boosted hopes for a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Still, Asian currencies are likely to stay under pressure as long as the yen remains soft, analysts and dealers said. That especially hurts South Korean exporters who compete with Japanese rivals. Other regional authorities have also expressed concern over hot money inflows stemming from easy monetary conditions in the developed world. "A weaker yen will limit other Asian FX appreciation. Japan is a competitor with selected Asian economies for exports, especially Korea," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. WON The won slid as offshore investors including hedge funds sold the currency. But exporters demand before the Lunar New Year holidays and bond inflows capped its downside, dealers said. The South Korean currency earlier weakened to 1,097.2 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 1, before ending the local trade at 1,095.7. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering Co Ltd said it had won a 1.73 trillion Korean won ($1.59 billion) order from a European country, causing expectation of more won demand. Still, the won is likely to stay weak on sustained caution over possible intervention by the authorities, dealers said. "They will continue to intervene whenever the won jump and the won's high is getting weaker. The won may try to weaken past 1,100 if there is any risk event from North Korea," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. Earlier this week, Pyongyang stepped up its bellicose rhetoric, threatening to go beyond carrying out a promised third nuclear test in response to what it believes are "hostile" sanctions imposed after a December rocket launch. RINGGIT The ringgit eased in subdued trading before holidays on dollar-short covering. The Malaysian currency recovered some of earlier losses after stronger-than-expected China's trade data. Still, investors remained reluctant to add bullish bets on the ringgit, especially on sustained concerns over the election due by mid-2013. "The worries are still ongoing," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar fell as investors covered short positions in U.S. dollar before the Chinese New Year holidays. Domestic exporters bought the island's currency for settlements, but demand was not as strong as earlier this week. Taiwan's foreign exchange market will be closed for whole of the next week. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso slid on dollar-short covering, although it recovered much of losses on inflows, dealers said. "People did not want to take positions ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays. But with inflows, I am sure there is a still room for the peso to go higher," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. The peso is expected to head to 40.55 per dollar, but the central bank is unlikely to allow it to strengthen past the level, he added. Assistant central bank governor Cyd Amador said: "the central bank will never practice benign neglect in terms of peso." RUPIAH The rupiah slightly rose due to demand from foreign banks and exporters, traders said. The demand appeared to be related to stock inflows, they added. Dollar bids from domestic importers capped the rupiah's upside, but their demand was weaker than before, traders said. "As corporate client's dollar demand retreated, it will test 9,670," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the rupiah's value to the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0803 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 92.88 93.69 +0.87 Sing dlr 1.2388 1.2396 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.725 29.630 -0.32 Korean won 1095.65 1088.30 -0.67 Baht 29.78 29.76 -0.07 Peso 40.68 40.64 -0.10 Rupiah 9672.00 9690.00 +0.19 Rupee 53.60 53.22 -0.71 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0915 -0.23 Yuan 6.2350 6.2322 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 92.88 86.79 -6.56 Sing dlr 1.2388 1.2219 -1.36 Taiwan dlr 29.725 29.136 -1.98 Korean won 1095.65 1070.60 -2.29 Baht 29.78 30.61 +2.79 Peso 40.68 41.05 +0.92 Rupiah 9672.00 9630.00 -0.43 Rupee 53.60 54.99 +2.59 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0580 -1.31 Yuan 6.2350 6.2303 -0.08 ($1 = 1088.1000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Karen Lema in MANILA and Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)