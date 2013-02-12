SINGAPORE, Feb 12 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0230 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.68 94.28 +0.64 Korean won 1091.30 1095.70 +0.40 Baht 29.75 29.82 +0.24 Peso 40.71 40.70 -0.02 Rupiah 9690.00 9615.00 -0.77 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.68 86.79 -7.35 Korean won 1091.30 1070.60 -1.90 Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89 Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.85 Rupiah 9690.00 9630.00 -0.62 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)