* Bullish bets on won seen building up again * Short Taiwan dlr positions highest since early June * Bearish rupiah bets lowest since early August By Sumanta Dey and Jongwoo Cheon BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Investors' sentiment on the South Korean won turned a corner and long positions were seen building up again in the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, even as bearish positions on the Taiwan dollar reached their highest since June. A poll taken just two weeks ago showed bearish positions in the won had built up for the first time in nearly eight months, spurred by fears that authorities would increasingly intervene to stem its rise. However, more recent inflows into South Korean stocks and bonds due to expectations of an economic recovery and depressed bond yields in developed countries have lent support to the won, even as its central bank continues to keep a wary eye on the currency's strength. Some foreign investors used the recent won's weakness as chances to buy the country's assets on dips. The survey of 12 analysts showed upbeat views for most currencies in the region. While long positions were increased in the Chinese yuan and the Philippine peso, bearish positions were dialed back in the Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit . Bearish positions in the rupiah shrank to their lowest since early August last year. The rupiah remained under pressure from dollar demand from local corporates, but inflows to the country's stocks and bond have helped eased such downward forces. Such optimism on regional units came as the yen paused in its recent weak trend, with investors awaiting a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers on Friday and Saturday in Moscow at which concerns over possible competitive devaluations are likely to be disucssed. Meanwhile, short positions in the Taiwan dollar increased to their highest level since early June last year. The island's currency hit 29.750 to the U.S. dollar on Feb. 8, its weakest since Sept. 11 2012, on short-covering in the greenback before the long Lunar New Year holidays. Taiwan's financial markets are closed all of this week for the holidays. The Indian rupee saw short positions build up for the first time this year after preliminary data last week showed the economy likely grew at a meagre 5 percent pace this fiscal year. The annual federal budget, to be presented later this month, will likely guide the rupee's path in the next few weeks as investors wait to see what plans Asia's third-largest economy has to cut its yawning fiscal deficit. The survey also showed long positions were pared down in the Thai baht, the best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, for the second consecutive poll. The currency has gained 2.7 percent against the dollar since the start of the year on the back of steady inflows to the country's stocks and bonds. But investors hesitated to add to bullish positions on the baht recently on growing speculation of an interest rate cut later this month. Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem further appreciation. Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the week ended Feb. 5 to $9.15 billion from $8.86 billion in the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading commission released last Friday. The Reuters survey focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 14-Feb -0.63 -0.03 0.16 0.42 0.50 0.13 0.00 -0.98 -0.67 31-Jan -0.60 0.10 0.29 0.84 0.41 -0.54 0.10 -0.91 -0.81 17-Jan -0.99 -1.39 -0.24 0.77 -0.20 -0.29 -1.11 -1.16 -1.18 3-Jan -0.93 -2.05 -0.48 0.81 -0.78 -0.38 -0.85 -1.63 -0.77 6-Dec -0.91 -1.04 -0.45 0.56 -0.35 0.19 -0.67 -1.42 -0.14 22-Nov -1.12 -1.53 -0.40 0.81 -0.27 0.79 -0.35 -1.06 -0.31 8-Nov -0.75 -1.47 -0.63 0.72 -0.60 0.16 -0.38 -1.12 -0.34 (Editing by Kim Coghill)