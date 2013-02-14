Feb 14 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0120 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0120 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.44 93.27 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2343 1.2369 +0.21 *Taiwan dlr 29.725 29.750 +0.08 Korean won 1084.90 1086.80 +0.18 Baht 29.78 29.81 +0.10 Peso 40.63 40.67 +0.10 Rupiah 9640.00 9645.00 +0.05 Rupee 53.82 53.82 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0840 3.0905 +0.21 *Yuan 6.2325 6.2325 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.44 86.79 -7.12 Sing dlr 1.2343 1.2219 -1.00 Taiwan dlr 29.725 29.136 -1.98 Korean won 1084.90 1070.60 -1.32 Baht 29.78 30.61 +2.79 Peso 40.63 41.05 +1.03 Rupiah 9640.00 9630.00 -0.10 Rupee 53.82 54.99 +2.17 Ringgit 3.0840 3.0580 -0.84 Yuan 6.2325 6.2303 -0.04 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)