* Won up on foreign stock, bond buying; central bank ignored * Rupiah down on importers' dlr demand * Sing dlr edges up on stop-loss U.S. dlr selling (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 14 The South Korean won rose on foreign inflows, leading slight gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, while the Indonesian rupiah slid after the country posted a larger-than-expected current account deficit. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on bids from interbank speculators and some exporters. The Singapore dollar edged higher on stop-loss selling of the U.S. dollar. Still, regional units gave up much of their initial gains as the yen slid again. "Firmer risk sentiment helped Asian stocks and currencies, but investors do not have a strong conviction for a clear direction yet. They can unwind risk positions any time," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Still, expectations of a weaker yen are pretty strong, although it (the yen) may not plunge further from here," Jeong added. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure from a softer yen as its weakness dented export competitiveness of Japan's neighbours such as South Korea. Regional authorities have expressed concerns over the appreciations of their currencies, a result of policy easing by major central banks including the Bank of Japan. Japan's central bank kept monetary policy steady as expected on Thursday, but the general consensus is that the government will continue to put pressure on the BOJ to launch more aggressive easing. However, the central bank may prefer to hold off on expanding stimulus in March and wait until the first rate review under a new BOJ governor, scheduled for April 3-4, to save its limited policy options, some analysts say. Investors are now looking out to a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow on Friday and Saturday to gauge their possible response to the yen's recent weakness. WON The won advanced as foreign investors continued to buy South Korean stocks and bonds. Offshore funds also purchased the currency, traders said. Currency investors showed muted reactions to the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged as expected. But investors were reluctant to chase the won further as the yen fell. A weaker yen hurts South Korean exporters' competitiveness and earnings. That raises the risk of possible steps to curb the won's appreciation. Technically, the won also has chart resistance between 1,080 per dollar and 1,083. "Dollar supplies were pretty strong, but I don't think the won would strengthen past 1,080. It is locked in a range between 1,080 and 1,100," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand from local importers, bucking the overall strength in its Asian peers. On Wednesday, the country reported a 2012 current account deficit equivalent to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, wider than an initially forecast 2.4 percent. Investors stayed cautious over possible dollar-selling intervention by the central bank to support the rupiah, traders said. Bank Indonesia is gradually closing trading loopholes used by global investors in an attempt to exert more control over its weakening currency and prevent a desirable depreciation of the rupiah from turning into a panicky tailspin. The wider deficit have led some analysts to predict the rupiah will weaken further to 10,000 per dollar this year. Still, some dealers and analysts said recent inflows to the country's stocks and bonds will buffer the downside, adding that the country's current account balance may improve. "The current account data is backward looking, so I won't read too much into it," said a European bank dealer in Singapore. "The current account will improve, especially this quarter onwards, because of a recovery in commodity prices," the dealer added. Jakarta stocks hit a record high earlier. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as interbank speculators bought it, while some exporters started selling dollars for settlements. Still, investors hesitated to add bullish positions in the ringgit further on continued caution over the upcoming election in mid-2013. "Most people prefer to buy the dollar on dips at 3.08. Some uncertainty over the election will also help long dollar/ringgit positions," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on stop-loss selling of the greenback, traders said. Some offshore investors also bought the city-state currency against the euro and the sterling, traders said. The Singapore dollar hit 1.9154 to the British currency, its strongest at least since 1982, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sterling fell across the board after the Bank of England said it was ready to ease policy further despite high inflation. But some investors took profits from the Singapore dollar's gains against the greenback around 1.2330-1.2340, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0635 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.53 93.27 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2364 1.2369 +0.04 *Taiwan dlr 29.725 29.750 +0.08 Korean won 1083.70 1086.80 +0.29 Baht 29.80 29.81 +0.03 Peso 40.63 40.67 +0.10 Rupiah 9660.00 9645.00 -0.16 Rupee 53.84 53.82 -0.04 Ringgit 3.0865 3.0905 +0.13 *Yuan 6.2325 6.2325 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.53 86.79 -7.21 Sing dlr 1.2364 1.2219 -1.17 Taiwan dlr 29.725 29.136 -1.98 Korean won 1083.70 1070.60 -1.21 Baht 29.80 30.61 +2.72 Peso 40.63 41.05 +1.03 Rupiah 9660.00 9630.00 -0.31 Rupee 53.84 54.99 +2.14 Ringgit 3.0865 3.0580 -0.92 Yuan 6.2325 6.2303 -0.04 * Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)