SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The South Korean won led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Monday after the Group of 20 did not criticise Japan's reflationary policies, which have driven down the yen. The won lost 0.5 percent against the dollar, while the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit both eased 0.2 percent. The G20 on Saturday declined to single out Tokyo but committed to refrain from competitive devaluations and said monetary policy would be directed only at price stability and growth. Japan said this has given it a green light to pursue its policies unchecked. The dollar rose to 93.90 yen in early trade on Monday, within reach of a 33-month peak of around 94.47 set a week ago. "Japan will keep seeking the current policy. The rest of Asia will not just wait and see. That will put more pressure on Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The outlook for emerging Asian currencies for this year is not as bright as earlier, given continuous talk of regulatory measures within the region. That will also reduce attractiveness of their bonds," Park added. Last week, many of emerging Asian currencies saw weekly gains as investors snapped up regional units on expectations that the G20 may express concerns over the recent yen's weakness. Most emerging Asian currencies have softened so far this year as a weaker yen is seen hurting export competitiveness of its Asian peers such as South Korea. Regional authorities have expressed concern about the negative spillover effects from massive easing policies undertaken by several major central banks over the last year. Some Asian policymakers have warned of possible measures to stem their currency appreciation or better manage capital flows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.05 93.49 -0.60 Sing dlr 1.2400 1.2372 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.675 29.750 +0.25 Korean won 1083.50 1078.30 -0.48 Baht 29.89 29.86 -0.10 Peso 40.65 40.60 -0.11 Rupiah 9675.00 9667.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.22 54.22 +0.00 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0930 -0.18 Yuan 6.2408 6.2325 -0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.05 86.79 -7.72 Sing dlr 1.2400 1.2219 -1.46 Taiwan dlr 29.675 29.136 -1.82 Korean won 1083.50 1070.60 -1.19 Baht 29.89 30.61 +2.41 Peso 40.65 41.05 +1.00 Rupiah 9675.00 9630.00 -0.47 Rupee 54.22 54.99 +1.42 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0580 -1.31 Yuan 6.2408 6.2303 -0.17