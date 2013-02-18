* Offshore funds sell won vs dlr; won near 5-yr high to yen * Singapore dlr down as exports disappoint * Rupiah dips on corp dlr demand; stock inflows limit slide * Baht largely ignores strong domestic growth figures * Taiwan dlr up on exporters, stock inflows after holidays (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The South Korean won led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as broad weakness in the yen after a G20 meeting fueled concerns about weakening export competitiveness in the region. The Singapore dollar was also pressured by on disappointing January export data, while the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar demand from local corporates. The G20 on Saturday declined to single out Tokyo but committed to refrain from competitive devaluations and said monetary policy would be directed only at price stability and growth. Japan said this has given it a green-light to pursue its policies unchecked. "This allows for further JPY weakness without undue external political pressure, and thus consequent softness in a number of Asian currencies -- KRW, TWD in particular -- and perhaps a lack of appreciatory impetus in CNY and its fixing rate," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a note. The yuan eased after China's central bank set a slightly weaker midpoint. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the central bank's monetary policy is not directly aimed at weakening the yen, but is among key factors driving exchange-rate moves. The yen slid to 94.20 to the dollar in early Asian trade, nearing a 33-month low set a week ago. The Japanese currency also fell against Asian peers, hitting a near five-year low to the won. "Japan will keep seeking the current policy. The rest of Asia will not just wait and see. That will put more pressure on Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The outlook for emerging Asian currencies for this year is not as bright as earlier, given continuous talk of regulatory measures within the region. That will also reduce attractiveness of their bonds," Park added. Last week, many emerging Asian currencies saw weekly gains as investors snapped up regional units on expectations that the G20 may express concerns over the yen's recent weakness. Most emerging Asian currencies have softened so far this year as a weaker yen is seen hurting competitiveness of its Asian export rivals such as South Korea and Taiwan. Regional authorities have complained about the negative spillover effects from massive easing policies undertaken by several major central banks over the last year. Some Asian policymakers had warned earlier this year of possible measures to stem the appreciation of their currencies or better manage capital flows. WON The won fell against the dollar on selling from offshore funds as investors see South Korea as more sensitive to a weaker yen than other emerging Asian countries, given the two countries' competition in key export markets. Global conflict over currency policy has emerged as a new key risk to South Korea's financial system, whereas concerns about the Chinese and U.S. economies have abated, a Bank of Korea survey also found. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities as the won hit 11.4717 to the yen, its strongest since October 2008. Still, traders hesitated to sell the won to the dollar further after the won rose 1.6 percent last week, its largest weekly percentage gain since December 2011. "The won will definitely follow the yen. But I wonder if the yen will fall further in the short term on market talk of hedge funds' short-covering of dollar/yen," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar extended early losses after data showed its non-oil domestic exports in January rose merely 0.5 percent from a year earlier, far missing a 3.3 percent growth forecast. Shipments in January also fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent from the previous month, disappointing investors, which had expected a 9.6 percent gain. OCBC Bank said the disappointing non-oil domestic exports, coupled with broad supportive tone for the dollar, should see the Singapore dollar search out weaker ground in the near term within a range between 1.2350 and 1.2450. Still, the currency found chart support at 1.2415, a 200-day moving average. It has been closing firmer than the average daily since last June. RINGGIT The ringgit eased on dollar bids from domestic importers in thin trading, while investors stayed cautious over the upcoming general election, which must be called by the end of April. But it recovered some of initial losses as the yen recouped some of its early slide, traders said. "The market was digesting the G20 meeting. We were just playing in a range of 3.09-3.11," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the ringgit's value to the dollar. RUPIAH Sustained dollar demand from local companies put pressure on the rupiah, but stock market inflows limited the downside in the Indonesian currency, traders said. Indonesian shares hit a record high. A Jakarta-based traders said the rupiah may find more support from stock inflows, expecting it to move between 9,630 per dollar and 9,690 this week. "If the stock market keeps performing well, we might see more dollar selling from foreign banks on the back of equity inflows," the trader said. Last week, foreign investors bought $236 million worth of Indonesian shares, Nomura International data showed. BAHT The baht edged lower, tracking weakness in its Asian peers. Currency investors showed muted reactions to much-stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter growth data. Thailand's economy grew a robust 3.6 percent in the last three months of 2012 from the previous quarter, highlighting the resiliency across much of Southeast Asia which is continuing to attract large fund flows. The strong data reinforced expectations that the central bank will leave its policy settings on hold this week, despite sustained pressure from the government to cut rates. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, bucking overall slides in emerging Asian currencies. Domestic exporters bought the island's currency for settlements, while higher local shares attracted some foreign inflows, currency traders said. But traders hesitated to buy the Taiwan dollar too aggressively as the currency is likely to be under pressure from a weaker yen. The central bank was spotted buying small amount of U.S. dollars to stem the local currency's gains, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0730 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.03 93.49 -0.57 Sing dlr 1.2397 1.2372 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.642 29.750 +0.36 Korean won 1082.19 1078.30 -0.36 Baht 29.89 29.86 -0.10 Peso 40.63 40.60 -0.06 Rupiah 9678.00 9667.00 -0.11 Rupee 54.26 54.22 -0.07 Ringgit 3.0980 3.0930 -0.16 Yuan 6.2377 6.2325 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.03 86.79 -7.70 Sing dlr 1.2397 1.2219 -1.44 Taiwan dlr 29.642 29.136 -1.71 Korean won 1082.19 1070.60 -1.07 Baht 29.89 30.61 +2.41 Peso 40.63 41.05 +1.05 Rupiah 9678.00 9630.00 -0.50 Rupee 54.26 54.99 +1.35 Ringgit 3.0980 3.0580 -1.29 Yuan 6.2377 6.2303 -0.12 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)