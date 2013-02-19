* Taiwan dlr gains on inflows to stocks; importers cap gains
* Baht up as Thai stocks at over 18-year highs
* Rupiah down on local corp dlr demand
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 19 The Taiwan dollar led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, partly supported by
a firmer yen, but analysts expect the gains for regional units
will likely be temporary.
Foreign fund inflows powered the Taiwan dollar
while the baht rose as local shares hit their
highest in more than 18 years on optimism over Thailand's
economic outlook.
The South Korean won advanced on exporters'
demand for settlements. But the Indonesian rupiah eased
on dollar demand from local companies.
The yen rose after Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said he
was not considering foreign bond purchases as part of monetary
easing. Economy Minister Akira Amari also said Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's comments on Monday simply referred to policy
options countries have in general.
On Monday, Abe said the central bank's purchases of foreign
bonds could be one option for monetary easing.
Still, investors expect the yen to stay weak, putting
pressure on other Asian currencies, analysts said.
"It is only a small blip with the broader construct of
expected yen weakness, so this yen strength may well prove
temporary," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for
OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"Asian FX may still continue to be mildly reactive to the
yen's weakness," Ng said.
Most emerging Asian currencies have eased against the dollar
so far this year, tracking the fall in the yen and as regional
authorities have warned of possible intervention to stem any
appreciation in their currencies to safeguard their exports
sector.
A softer yen is widely seen as denting competitiveness of
Japan's Asian export rivals such as South Korea and Taiwan. The
yen has dropped more than 15 percent against the dollar since
November on bold expansionary policies pursued by Abe to end
years of deflation and economic stagnation.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign fund inflows to the
island's stock market, traders said.
But domestic importers bought U.S. dollars for payments,
limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, while exporters were also
reluctant to chase it either.
Investors remained cautious over possible intervention by
the central bank to stem the Taiwan dollar's gains, but the bank
has not been spotted in the market yet, traders said.
The Taiwan dollar is unlikely to strengthen past 29.500 to
the greenback for now, given stable moves in its Asian peers
such as the won, traders said.
BAHT
The baht gained as Thai stocks hit their highest since
November 1994 and on demand from offshore funds.
Thailand's economy grew a far stronger-than-expected 3.6
percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from the previous three
months, data showed on Monday.
"The cylinders were firing from all fronts to contribute to
this extremely high growth recovery, although low base effects
dominated," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the
Royal Bank of Scotland, said in a note.
"We also remain constructive on the THB and reiterate our
forecast for the currency to strengthen to 29.00 by end 2013."
WON
The won edged higher on demand from exporters and a firm
yen.
Still, investors were reluctant to chase the won further on
continued caution over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities as it hovered near a five year-high against
the Japanese currency.
The won eased 0.2 percent to 11.5519 to the yen for the day,
but not far from the previous session high of 11.4717, its
strongest since October 2008.
South Korea and Japan compete in key export markets.
"The won has fallen against the dollar so far this year, but
it has gained against the yen. So, the authorities have
justification for intervention," said a local bank trader in
Seoul.
"The market has no choice but to stay alert."
The won has lost 0.9 percent against the dollar while
gaining 6.1 percent versus the yen, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies and as
some offshore funds sold the currency, adding to the recent
downward pressure on worries over Indonesia's current account
deficit.
The Indonesian currency is unlikely to escape from the
downward pressure as long as these concerns remain, although it
may find some relief from recent inflows to the country's stocks
and bonds, traders said.
"The rupiah will be stuck in a fight between capital inflows
and the current account deficit," said a European bank trader in
Singapore.
But the rupiah pared some of its earlier losses as local
banks bought it around the session low of 9,713 per dollar on
caution over possible central bank intervention to support it.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0720 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 93.52 93.96 +0.47
Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2403 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.709 +0.38
Korean won 1080.80 1082.10 +0.12
Baht 29.86 29.90 +0.12
Peso 40.62 40.62 +0.01
Rupiah 9700.00 9680.00 -0.21
*Rupee 54.18 54.19 +0.01
Ringgit 3.0975 3.0990 +0.05
Yuan 6.2436 6.2427 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 93.52 86.79 -7.20
Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2219 -1.30
Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.136 -1.55
Korean won 1080.80 1070.60 -0.94
Baht 29.86 30.61 +2.51
Peso 40.62 41.05 +1.07
Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72
Rupee 54.18 54.99 +1.50
Ringgit 3.0975 3.0580 -1.28
Yuan 6.2436 6.2303 -0.21
* India's domestic bond and currency markets are closed for a
banking holiday.
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and Yena Park
in SEOUL; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)