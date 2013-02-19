* Taiwan dlr gains on inflows to stocks; importers cap gains * Baht up as Thai stocks at over 18-year highs * Rupiah down on local corp dlr demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 19 The Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, partly supported by a firmer yen, but analysts expect the gains for regional units will likely be temporary. Foreign fund inflows powered the Taiwan dollar while the baht rose as local shares hit their highest in more than 18 years on optimism over Thailand's economic outlook. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' demand for settlements. But the Indonesian rupiah eased on dollar demand from local companies. The yen rose after Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was not considering foreign bond purchases as part of monetary easing. Economy Minister Akira Amari also said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's comments on Monday simply referred to policy options countries have in general. On Monday, Abe said the central bank's purchases of foreign bonds could be one option for monetary easing. Still, investors expect the yen to stay weak, putting pressure on other Asian currencies, analysts said. "It is only a small blip with the broader construct of expected yen weakness, so this yen strength may well prove temporary," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. "Asian FX may still continue to be mildly reactive to the yen's weakness," Ng said. Most emerging Asian currencies have eased against the dollar so far this year, tracking the fall in the yen and as regional authorities have warned of possible intervention to stem any appreciation in their currencies to safeguard their exports sector. A softer yen is widely seen as denting competitiveness of Japan's Asian export rivals such as South Korea and Taiwan. The yen has dropped more than 15 percent against the dollar since November on bold expansionary policies pursued by Abe to end years of deflation and economic stagnation. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign fund inflows to the island's stock market, traders said. But domestic importers bought U.S. dollars for payments, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, while exporters were also reluctant to chase it either. Investors remained cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the Taiwan dollar's gains, but the bank has not been spotted in the market yet, traders said. The Taiwan dollar is unlikely to strengthen past 29.500 to the greenback for now, given stable moves in its Asian peers such as the won, traders said. BAHT The baht gained as Thai stocks hit their highest since November 1994 and on demand from offshore funds. Thailand's economy grew a far stronger-than-expected 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from the previous three months, data showed on Monday. "The cylinders were firing from all fronts to contribute to this extremely high growth recovery, although low base effects dominated," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said in a note. "We also remain constructive on the THB and reiterate our forecast for the currency to strengthen to 29.00 by end 2013." WON The won edged higher on demand from exporters and a firm yen. Still, investors were reluctant to chase the won further on continued caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities as it hovered near a five year-high against the Japanese currency. The won eased 0.2 percent to 11.5519 to the yen for the day, but not far from the previous session high of 11.4717, its strongest since October 2008. South Korea and Japan compete in key export markets. "The won has fallen against the dollar so far this year, but it has gained against the yen. So, the authorities have justification for intervention," said a local bank trader in Seoul. "The market has no choice but to stay alert." The won has lost 0.9 percent against the dollar while gaining 6.1 percent versus the yen, according to Thomson Reuters data. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies and as some offshore funds sold the currency, adding to the recent downward pressure on worries over Indonesia's current account deficit. The Indonesian currency is unlikely to escape from the downward pressure as long as these concerns remain, although it may find some relief from recent inflows to the country's stocks and bonds, traders said. "The rupiah will be stuck in a fight between capital inflows and the current account deficit," said a European bank trader in Singapore. But the rupiah pared some of its earlier losses as local banks bought it around the session low of 9,713 per dollar on caution over possible central bank intervention to support it. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0720 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.52 93.96 +0.47 Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2403 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.709 +0.38 Korean won 1080.80 1082.10 +0.12 Baht 29.86 29.90 +0.12 Peso 40.62 40.62 +0.01 Rupiah 9700.00 9680.00 -0.21 *Rupee 54.18 54.19 +0.01 Ringgit 3.0975 3.0990 +0.05 Yuan 6.2436 6.2427 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.52 86.79 -7.20 Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2219 -1.30 Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.136 -1.55 Korean won 1080.80 1070.60 -0.94 Baht 29.86 30.61 +2.51 Peso 40.62 41.05 +1.07 Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.18 54.99 +1.50 Ringgit 3.0975 3.0580 -1.28 Yuan 6.2436 6.2303 -0.21 * India's domestic bond and currency markets are closed for a banking holiday. 