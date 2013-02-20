* Taiwan dlr rises on stock inflows; importers cap upside * Won up as foreigners buy most stocks in 5 months * S.Korea president-elect talks of pre-emptive action on FX * Baht up on offshore funds demand; c.bank rate hold seen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 20 The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as foreigners bought stocks in those two markets, while the Thai baht also rose on demand from offshore funds before a central bank's rate meeting. Most regional units advanced, tracking stocks which rose in Asia on an improving global economic outlook and increased risk appetites. The yen also gained, supporting Asian peers, amid uncertainty over how aggressively Tokyo will ease policy following signs of a rift among Japanese officials over the strategy. "From the fundamental and yield differential perspectives, Asian currencies are still attracting inflows," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "After the correction in the past weeks, we do expect some small gains in the weeks ahead in general," said Cheung, adding the won is her favorite among emerging Asian currencies. Most emerging Asian currencies have fallen against the dollar this year as a weaker yen, rooted in Japan's expansionary policies, has hurt the competitiveness of economies that are big exporters, particularly South Korea and Taiwan. Emerging Asian currencies remain vulnerable to a possible resumption in the yen's decline, analysts and dealers said. It is unlikely to see sustainable massive hunts for emerging Asian assets again yet, some analysts said. "The recent trend is not to focus on a certain market. Even though they were buying Asian now, they can take profits any time soon once they see other markets more attractive," said Jeong My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul. BAHT The baht rose as offshore funds continued buy the currency on its bright outlook, while Thai stocks hit their highest in more than 18 years. Domestic banks bought the dollar on behalf of importers around 29.84, limiting the baht's upside, traders said. Investors were awaiting the decision on policy rates later in the day. The Bank of Thailand's policy committee is expected to leave interest rates on hold after robust economic data, ignoring government pressure to loosen policy to deter capital inflows, which pushed the baht to an 18-month high against the dollar, a Reuters poll showed. The Thai currency is expected to stay firm if the central bank does not cut rates, traders and analysts said. "Offshore funds are going to make another round of buying the baht. It is a matter of time," said a bank trader in Bangkok, expecting the currency to hit 29.70 by the end of this month. Traders also said local exporters were lined up to buy the baht around 29.90. The baht has been the best performing emerging Asian currency this year with a 2.6 percent rise against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign financial inflows, especially for the island's stocks. Investors stayed wary of a resumption in the yen's weakness, but sentiment about the Taiwan dollar is positive on stronger global risk appetites, traders said. But Taiwanese importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments around 29.500, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, they added. WON The won gained on demand from interbank speculators and as foreign investors snapped up Seoul shares. Foreign investors bought a net 568.9 billion won ($526.21 million) in stocks, their largest daily purchase since Sept. 14, Korea Exchange data showed. "There are few reasons to sell the won once the yen's weakness takes a breather," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. But South Korean President-elect Park Geun-hye said that her administration will take pre-emptive and effective steps to ensure stability for the won, limiting its gains. The comments came as the won has a chart resistance level of 1,075.1 per dollar, a 55-day moving average. The won has been weaker than the average since late January. The South Korean currency also hovered near a five-year peak to the yen, denting the country's export competitiveness against Japan. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as investors cleared dollar-long positions in thin trading. Local traders, however, were reluctant to chase the Malaysian currency on sustained caution over the coming election, saying they will buy the ringgit only when other Asian currencies rise further. Talk of hedge funds buying short-dated dollar/ringgit non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and dollar calls with strikes of 3.2000 or 3.3000 is rife even though the spot rate has drifted in a relatively narrow 3.0800-3.1100 range since the end of January. "Given election worries, market players were buying dollars on dips," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, citing speculation that the general election could take place as soon as April. The trader said he would buy dollars near 3.0900 for now, but would lower the level if the won strengthens past 1,075. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.26 93.60 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2363 1.2363 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.533 29.686 +0.52 Korean won 1078.25 1081.20 +0.27 Baht 29.84 29.88 +0.12 Peso 40.62 40.63 +0.02 Rupiah 9692.00 9700.00 +0.08 Rupee 54.04 54.19 +0.27 Ringgit 3.0930 3.0995 +0.21 Yuan 6.2393 6.2443 +0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.26 86.79 -6.94 Sing dlr 1.2363 1.2219 -1.16 Taiwan dlr 29.533 29.136 -1.34 Korean won 1078.25 1070.60 -0.71 Baht 29.84 30.61 +2.58 Peso 40.62 41.05 +1.06 Rupiah 9692.00 9630.00 -0.64 Rupee 54.04 54.99 +1.76 Ringgit 3.0930 3.0580 -1.13 Yuan 6.2393 6.2303 -0.14 ($1 = 1081.1250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Hyungjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)