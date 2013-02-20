* Baht rises more after policy rate unchanged at 2.75 pct * Ringgit up as dlr-long positions cut; election worry caps * Taiwan dlr rises on stock inflows; importers cap upside * Won up as foreigners buy most stocks in 5 months * S.Korea president-elect talks of pre-emptive action on FX (Updates prices, adds Thailand's c.bank decision) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 20 The Thai baht rose after authorities held the policy rate and the country's solid economic outlook could spawn more inflows, while the Malaysian ringgit strengthened as investors cleared dollar-long positions on improving risk appetite. The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.75 percent, resisting government pressure to cut it and saying the economy could grow more than forecast this year. After the decision, the baht rose to as firm as 29.78 per dollar, up 0.3 percent from Tuesday. It later eased to 29.80. "The baht will be the most bullish in the region for the time being, given Thailand's recent surprising GDP number," said a European bank trader in Singapore, referring to stronger-than-expected 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in October-December, announced on Monday. "The central bank may tolerate the baht's strength around the current levels. I don't expect it to weaken the currency as long as other currencies stay firm," the trader added. Helped by continuous capital inflows, the baht has been the best performing emerging Asian currency this year, with a 2.7 percent gain against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The central bank said it will closely monitor capital inflows. The government has urged it to cut rates to discourage inflows and reduce pressure on the baht, whose firming has hurt exporters. "Offshore funds are going to make another round of buying the baht. It is a matter of time," said a Thailand bank trader in Bangkok, expecting the currency to hit 29.70 by the end of this month. Traders also said local exporters were lined up to buy the baht around 29.90. But some analysts and traders said the baht is unlikely to extend gain much, given the recent outperformance. An Asian bank dealer in Singapore said the baht may come under pressure from weaker gold prices. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and falls in gold prices often prompt some to buy the physical metal or gold futures. They need dollars to make such purchases. "If gold weakens, the baht might try 29.90-30.00 area again, although the baht has a lot of real flows to support it," said the trader. Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies as foreigners bought stocks in those two markets, tracking stocks which rose in Asia on an improving global economic outlook and increased risk appetites. The yen also gained, supporting Asian peers, amid uncertainty over how aggressively Tokyo will ease policy following signs of a rift among Japanese officials over the strategy. "From the fundamental and yield differential perspectives, Asian currencies are still attracting inflows," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "After the correction in the past weeks, we do expect some small gains in the weeks ahead in general," said Cheung, adding the won is her favorite among emerging Asian currencies. Most emerging Asian currencies have fallen against the dollar this year as a weaker yen, rooted in Japan's expansionary policies, has hurt the competitiveness of economies that are big exporters, particularly South Korea and Taiwan. Emerging Asian currencies remain vulnerable to a possible resumption in the yen's decline, analysts and dealers said. It is unlikely to see sustainable massive hunts for emerging Asian assets again yet, some analysts said. "The recent trend is not to focus on a certain market. Even though they were buying Asian now, they can take profits any time soon once they see other markets more attractive," said Jeong My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as investors cleared dollar-long positions in thin trading. After local trading ended for the day, Malaysia announced annual economic growth accelerated to 6.4 percent in the last quarter of 2012 - which may boost the ringgit on Thursday. On Wednesday, however, local traders were reluctant to chase the Malaysian currency on sustained caution over the coming election, saying they will buy the ringgit only when other Asian currencies rise further. Talk of hedge funds buying short-dated dollar/ringgit non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and dollar calls with strikes of 3.2000 or 3.3000 is rife even though the spot rate has drifted in a relatively narrow 3.0800-3.1100 range since the end of January. "Given election worries, market players were buying dollars on dips," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, citing speculation that the general election could take place as soon as April. The trader said he would buy dollars near 3.0900 for now, but would lower the level if the won strengthens past 1,075. Still, a European bank trader in Singapore who expects more gains for the ringgit said some in the market are excessively worried about the election. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign financial inflows, especially for the island's stocks. Investors stayed wary of a resumption in the yen's weakness, but sentiment about the Taiwan dollar is positive on stronger global risk appetites, traders said. But Taiwanese importers bought the U.S. dollar for payments around 29.500, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, they added. WON The won gained on demand from interbank speculators and as foreign investors snapped up Seoul shares. Foreign investors bought a net 568.9 billion won ($526.21 million) in stocks, their largest daily purchase since Sept. 14, Korea Exchange data showed. "There are few reasons to sell the won once the yen's weakness takes a breather," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. But South Korean President-elect Park Geun-hye said that her administration will take pre-emptive and effective steps to ensure stability for the won, limiting its gains. Foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem the won's strength, traders said. The comments came as the won has a chart resistance level of 1,075.1 per dollar, a 55-day moving average. The won has been weaker than the average since late January. The South Korean currency also hovered near a five-year peak to the yen, denting the country's export competitiveness against Japan. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0945 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.37 93.60 +0.25 Sing dlr 1.2355 1.2363 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.576 29.686 +0.37 Korean won 1077.80 1081.20 +0.32 Baht 29.80 29.88 +0.25 Peso 40.66 40.63 -0.07 Rupiah 9680.00 9700.00 +0.21 Rupee 54.06 54.19 +0.23 Ringgit 3.0950 3.0995 +0.15 Yuan 6.2376 6.2443 +0.11 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.37 86.79 -7.05 Sing dlr 1.2355 1.2219 -1.10 Taiwan dlr 29.576 29.136 -1.49 Korean won 1077.80 1070.60 -0.67 Baht 29.80 30.61 +2.72 Peso 40.66 41.05 +0.96 Rupiah 9680.00 9630.00 -0.52 Rupee 54.06 54.99 +1.72 Ringgit 3.0950 3.0580 -1.20 Yuan 6.2376 6.2303 -0.12 ($1 = 1081.1250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Hyungjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)