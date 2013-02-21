BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 21 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.64 93.52 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.2394 1.2395 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.600 29.600 0.00 Korean won 1083.80 1078.50 -0.49 Baht 29.86 29.82 -0.13 Peso 40.72 40.66 -0.16 Rupiah 9690.00 9682.00 -0.08 Rupee 54.07 54.08 +0.01 Ringgit 3.1000 3.0965 -0.11 Yuan 6.2427 6.2376 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.64 86.79 -7.32 Sing dlr 1.2394 1.2219 -1.41 Taiwan dlr 29.600 29.136 -1.57 Korean won 1083.80 1070.60 -1.22 Baht 29.86 30.61 +2.51 Peso 40.72 41.05 +0.81 Rupiah 9690.00 9630.00 -0.62 Rupee 54.07 54.99 +1.70 Ringgit 3.1000 3.0580 -1.35 Yuan 6.2427 6.2303 -0.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)
* Investment under PIS in Tejas Networks Limited by FII/FPI investment limit from 24 to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEwhyX) Further company coverage: