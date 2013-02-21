* Won down 0.7 pct to dlr on intervention caution * Ringgit falls on dlr-short covering despite strong GDP * Dlr short-covering weighs on Philippine peso, baht (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday, with the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit suffering their worst day in three weeks, on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its latest stimulus programme sooner than expected. Minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting released on Wednesday showed some policymakers thought the Fed may have to slow or stop buying bonds before seeing a pick-up in employment. The prospect that the Fed may soon begin to unwind its prolonged, super-easy policy stance spurred investors to sell riskier assets such emerging market assets and build up dollar positions. The won also underperformed most of its emerging Asian peers on increasing worries that authorities may intervene to cap any upside in the currency to protect export competitiveness amid continued weakness in the yen. The ringgit hit a near three-week low as investors increased dollar bets despite stronger-than-expected economic growth data on Wednesday. The Malaysian currency has already been under pressure amid growing political uncertainty over upcoming general elections. Dollar-short covering pushed the Philippine peso to around a three-week low, while the Thai baht edged down on similar position adjustments. The Indonesian rupiah eased on corporate dollar demand. "It (the Fed minutes) does give a taste of what may eventually be to come in communications and expectational guidance, considering the well-entrenched expectations for significant Fed easing to remain in tow," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a note. Monetary policy easing by major central banks including the Fed was the main driver which boosted emerging Asian currencies last year. Investors used easy money from the stimulus measures to buy higher-yielding currencies and other assets in emerging Asia, which is generally on a much stronger fiscal and economic footing than many large developed countries. So, any withdrawal of the Fed's stimulus may prompt investors to unwind bullish positions in emerging Asian currencies. Still, few analysts and traders saw an imminent risk of the Fed unwinding its current asset purchase programme. "I kind of disagree, given the state of state of the U.S. labour market," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an Asia economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Singapore, when asked if he saw a risk of a Fed policy shift. "Without the QE withdrawal, dollar/Asia will remain heavy," he added, referring to the quantitative easing. Scotiabank's Tihanyi also said the Fed would continue to purchase assets at current levels for the time being. WON The won slid 0.7 percent against the dollar, its largest daily percentage loss since Feb. 1, Thomson Reuters data showed. Some offshore funds also sold the South Korean currency, traders said. On Wednesday, South Korea's president-elect Park Geun-hye said her administration will take pre-emptive and effect steps to ensure stability for the won. On Thursday, data showed the country posted almost no export growth for the year so far. "As Park officially made such comments, we will see actual smoothing operations," said a foreign bank dealer in Seoul, referring to intervention to reduce volatility in the won. "I had expected dollar/won's lows to get lower gradually, but its bottoms are getting firmer on heightened intervention caution." But the won found some relief from exporters' demand for settlements and expected bids linked to foreign investors' recent purchases of the country's stocks and bonds. Foreign investors bought a net 269.5 billion won ($249.92 million) worth of shares in the main stock market after absorbing a net 583.0 billion won on Wednesday, their largest daily purchase in five months, the Korea Exchange data showed. RINGGIT The ringgit touched 3.1095 per dollar, its weakest since Feb 4. "It is an environment of a firm dollar after last night's Fed's minutes," said a senior Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "In the short term, we are buying dollar, although in medium term, we will buy the ringgit," said the trader, adding he expected the ringgit to head to 3.1140 and 3.1200. Investors are also cautious over the upcoming general election, which must be called by the end of April. Still, some investors expected the ringgit to eventually benefit from the country's strong economic fundamentals. Malaysia's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the last quarter of 2012, data showed late on Wednesday. "We see the election uncertainty as transitory and expect continued portfolio inflows this year in the context of robust economic growth, a growing current account surplus and benign inflation," Barclays said in a note. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso hit 40.780 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 1 as interbank players covered dollar-short positions. Still, investors were looking to buy the peso on dips, given the country's healthy economic fundamental and inflows. "People are again starting to reinstate dollar shorts. This the dollar's bounce that everyone has been waiting for," said a foreign bank dealer in Manila. "I still feel that the peso is still undervalued, given all the equity inflows coming in and infrastructure flows what expected to come in," said the trader, adding he was looking at 40.25 per dollar as an initial target. The peso has been up 0.8 percent against the dollar so far this year. RUPIAH Month-end dollar demand from local companies weighed on the rupiah, while the Indonesian currency recouped some losses as local stocks hit a record high. Foreign banks and state-run banks bought the rupiah, traders said. Still, the rupiah is seen staying under pressure as corporate dollar demand may intensify until the end of February, traders said. "Custodian names will need to sell dollars, but corporate clients usually try to cover month-end demand starting from the last two weeks of a month," said a Jakarta-based trader. BAHT The baht eased on dollar-short covering and as gold dropped to a seven-month low. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and falls in gold prices often prompt some to buy the physical metal or gold futures. They need dollars to make such purchases. But the Thai currency recovered some of its earlier losses as the central bank governor said it will not leave interest rates at very low levels for too long, noting there were signs of speculation in some property markets. The comments came a day after the Bank of Thailand held its policy rate unchanged with a brighter economic outlook. Exporters were also waiting to buy the baht for settlements around 29.90, traders said. "The baht's downside would be limited. Exporters are all lined up at 29.90, 29.91 and 29.92," said a Thai bank dealer in Bangkok, adding the trader will join their bids. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.45 93.52 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2393 1.2395 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.600 -0.04 Korean won 1085.60 1078.50 -0.65 Baht 29.83 29.82 -0.03 Peso 40.74 40.66 -0.20 Rupiah 9700.00 9682.00 -0.19 Rupee 54.49 54.08 -0.76 Ringgit 3.1030 3.0965 -0.21 Yuan 6.2402 6.2376 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.45 86.79 -7.13 Sing dlr 1.2393 1.2219 -1.40 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.136 -1.61 Korean won 1085.60 1070.60 -1.38 Baht 29.83 30.61 +2.61 Peso 40.74 41.05 +0.77 Rupiah 9700.00 9630.00 -0.72 Rupee 54.49 54.99 +0.92 Ringgit 3.1030 3.0580 -1.45 Yuan 6.2402 6.2303 -0.16 ($1 = 1078.3500 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL)