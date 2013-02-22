* S'pore Q4 GDP up 3.3 pct q/q, 1.5 pct y/y; beating f'casts * Sing dlr outlook not bright after 200-day MA support broken * Ringgit up on short-covering; baht up on offshore funds, gold * Inflows, exporters lift Taiwan dlr, won (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 22 The Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, fueled by short-covering and exporter demand, while the Singapore dollar rose on stronger-than-expected growth data. The Taiwan dollar also advanced on stock inflows and exporters, while the Thai baht rose on bids from offshore funds and gold investors. The South Korean won turned higher as offshore funds and exporters bought the currency, offsetting importers' dollar demand. The Singapore dollar rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1.2377 to the U.S. dollar after the economy grew by an annualised 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, beating economists' forecast of 2.1 percent and well above an initial estimate of 1.8 percent. But further gains for the currency could be capped by the still uncertain outlook for global demand this year, and worries over how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place, which are lifting the U.S. dollar, analysts said. "In the near term, the dollar remains somewhat in a dominant position in G10 as well as in the Asian space, so risk reward for the U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar may well be in tandem with this generalized trend," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. The Singapore dollar has slid 1.3 percent to the greenback so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, amid worries about a slowing local economy and caution over central bank intervention. Technically, the Singapore dollar is likely to weaken as it closed on Thursday below that day's chart support of a 200-day moving average at 1.2411. If it breaches that support level again, its weakness may accelerate and it could head to 1.2465, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June and October, analysts said. "Dollar/Singapore dollar was just slightly lower after the data, but the market is in a risk-off mode," said a senior U.S. bank trader in Singapore. Despite Friday's gain, the Singapore dollar has eased 0.1 percent against the U.S. dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. Most other emerging Asian currencies also looked set to post losses for the week on speculation that the Fed may scale back its latest stimulus programme sooner than expected. The won led declines among regional units, falling 0.6 percent to the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, on increasing fears that South Korean authorities may intervene to protect the country's export competitiveness when the yen stays weak. The Indonesian rupiah slid 0.4 percent for the week, the data showed, on dollar demand from local corporates, while the ringgit has eased 0.2 percent on worries about the upcoming general election. The Philippine peso and the Indian rupee both slipped 0.3 percent on the week. "Regardless of the Fed's stance, Asian currencies do not have strong momentum to rise and investors stayed wary of potential regulations," Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul "Possible rebounds, if any, would be very slow. Investors already lowered hopes on Asian currencies as regional authorities will not just wait and see about Japan's policies," Park added. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on the day as interbank speculators cut long-dollar positions with local stocks turning higher and on demand from exporters for settlements in thin trading, traders said. Some traders saw Thursday's fall of 0.4 percent in the ringgit as excessive. But the upside was limited by importers' dollar bids and sustained caution over the upcoming election, which must be called by the end of April. "There are some rumors that Malaysia might announce election today. So, levels around 3.1000 should be support (for dollar/ringgit)," said an Asian bank dealer in Singapore. The ringgit currently has a 200-day moving average at 3.0948 to the greenback. It has been closing daily session weaker than the chart resistance so far this week. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on foreign financial inflows for the island's stocks and exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Taiwanese exporters were looking to buy the currency when it was weaker than 29.650 to the greenback, traders said. But investors hesitated to chase the Taiwan dollar up too aggressively, keeping an eye on who will be the new Bank of Japan Governor and awaiting a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke next week. BAHT The baht gained as offshore funds bought it and on demand from gold investors with a rebound in gold prices. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and rises in gold prices often prompt some to sell holdings in the physical metal or in gold futures and take profits. In turn, they convert their dollar proceeds from such trades back into baht. "We are expecting offshore players to have another good round of dollar selling and the 29.90 level was proven to be a strong resistance," said a Thai bank dealer in Bangkok, referring to the baht's value to the dollar. Exporters have been lined up to buy the baht around that level, the trader added. The baht has risen 0.2 percent against the dollar so far this week on continuous capital inflows and as the central bank kept on Wednesday interest rates steady with the brighter economic outlook. WON The won turned higher as offshore funds took profits from dollar's gain to the South Korean currency and on demand from exporters for settlements. Local interbank speculators also cleared dollar-long positions, traders said. Initially, the won weakened to 1,090.0 per dollar as importers bought dollars. "The won extended gains once it broke the 1,088 level which was resisted by refineries. But I doubt how further the won would strengthen as the dollar is seen still firm," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0630 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.28 93.15 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2418 +0.31 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.680 +0.32 Korean won 1084.30 1086.20 +0.18 Baht 29.79 29.88 +0.30 Peso 40.71 40.72 +0.02 Rupiah 9705.00 9701.00 -0.04 Rupee 54.42 54.47 +0.09 Ringgit 3.0985 3.1100 +0.37 Yuan 6.2357 6.2405 +0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.28 86.79 -6.96 Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2219 -1.30 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.136 -1.52 Korean won 1084.30 1070.60 -1.26 Baht 29.79 30.61 +2.75 Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.84 Rupiah 9705.00 9630.00 -0.77 Rupee 54.42 54.99 +1.05 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0580 -1.31 Yuan 6.2357 6.2303 -0.09 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)