Feb 25 The following table shows the position of emerging Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.11 93.49 -0.66 Sing dlr 1.2392 1.2372 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.660 29.658 -0.01 Korean won 1087.90 1084.70 -0.29 *Baht 29.80 29.86 +0.18 Peso 40.71 40.69 -0.05 Rupiah 9711.00 9708.00 -0.03 Rupee 54.18 54.18 0.00 Ringgit 3.1015 3.1015 0.00 Yuan 6.2364 6.2351 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.11 86.79 -7.78 Sing dlr 1.2392 1.2219 -1.40 Taiwan dlr 29.660 29.136 -1.77 Korean won 1087.90 1070.60 -1.59 Baht 29.80 30.61 +2.72 Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.84 Rupiah 9711.00 9630.00 -0.83 Rupee 54.18 54.99 +1.50 Ringgit 3.1015 3.0580 -1.40 Yuan 6.2364 6.2303 -0.10 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jijo Jacob)