* Singapore Jan CPI +3.6 pct y/y; below expectations * Won dips on offshore funds selling; exporters cap downside * Rupiah edges down on local corp dlr demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 25 The won slid on Monday as investors worried about the impact of a fresh fall in the yen on South Korea's export competitiveness while other emerging Asian currencies came under pressure on weaker Chinese data. The yen hit a 33-month low against the dollar as speculation increased that the Japanese government was very likely to name two strong supporters of aggressive monetary easing to top posts at the Bank of Japan. Investors were also keeping an eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments later this week for clues on whether and when the Fed may scale back its asset-buying programme. If the U.S. central bank steps back from its easing policy, it will prompt investors to unwind long positions in emerging Asian assets, traders said. "The Fed and BOJ dynamics are important constraints to Asian FX," said Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong. Weaker Chinese purchasing managers data that showed the country's vast manufacturing sector pulled back from two-year highs also weighed on sentiment. The Singapore dollar fell after the city-state reported a slower-than-expected inflation rate in January, but later recovered some losses. Most emerging Asian currencies have eased so far this year as the yen dropped and on concern that the Fed may wind down monetary easing sooner than expected. But one analyst said the regional units are unlikely to weaken much further if the BOJ carries out actual easing. "As we have gone through quite some sessions of correction already, further reaction may be muted unless BOJ indeed embarks on a new round of easing," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. WON The won eased as some offshore funds sold it on a weaker yen and a retreat in China's HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI), traders said. Importers also bought dollars for payments. The South Korean currency, however, recovered some of earlier losses on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. Domestic exporters are likely to snap up the won around 1,090 per dollar, traders said. "Exporter deals are likely to support the won this week. But the authorities may step in the market if the yen tumbles further," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. Seoul foreign exchange authorities have been expected to intervene to protect the competitiveness of its export-oriented firms. South Korea and Japan compete in key export markets. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Besides the inflation data, the currency also fell on profit taking. "The Singapore dollar may weaken more if the yen falls further and the euro drops," said a senior Asian bank trader. "It is possible to see 1.2410. But no more than that," said the trader, noting that other emerging Asian currencies haven't fallen much on the day. The Singapore dollar has a 200-day moving average at 1.2408. Once that level is broken again, it may weaken to 1.2465, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June and October, according to analysts. On Feb 21, it closed weaker than the average for the first time since June. Earlier on Monday, it hit 1.2407 to the U.S. dollar and threatened to go past the average. On Friday, stronger-than-expected growth data helped the city-state's currency enjoy a 0.4 percent gain against the greenback, its largest daily percentage appreciation since Jan. 10, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Singapore dollar depreciated as investors covered short-positions in the U.S. dollar before Singapore announced its budget later in the day. RUPIAH The rupiah edged lower on month-end dollar demand from local companies, while state-run lenders and foreign banks bought the Indonesian currency, limiting its downside. Investors have not responded yet to the government's surprising nomination of the finance minister as the next central bank governor. Indonesia's president has unexpectedly nominated Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo as the sole candidate to be the next central bank governor of Southeast Asia's largest economy, a parliament official told Reuters on Friday. But Martowardojo ran into opposition on Monday, as one member of a parliamentary commission that has the final word on selection questioned his integrity and another doubted his grasp of macroeconomics. Some expected the appointment to support sentiment on Indonesia, saying a change may well be order given the current account deficit and the central bank's reluctance to raise rates. But traders doubt how much support the rupiah would receive from the move. "His background as a banker definitely made him more familiar with handling inflation through rate policies," said a Jakarta-based trader. "But it is very complicated to gauge what is happening to the rupiah. Now we are feeling the effect of the global currency war. Imports increased in multitude due to cheap goods," said the trader. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 94.25 93.49 -0.81 Sing dlr 1.2383 1.2372 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.655 29.658 +0.01 Korean won 1086.00 1084.70 -0.12 *Baht 29.84 29.86 +0.05 Peso 40.70 40.69 -0.01 Rupiah 9710.00 9708.00 -0.02 Rupee 54.05 54.18 +0.23 Ringgit 3.0990 3.1015 +0.08 Yuan 6.2338 6.2351 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 94.25 86.79 -7.92 Sing dlr 1.2383 1.2219 -1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.655 29.136 -1.75 Korean won 1086.00 1070.60 -1.42 Baht 29.84 30.61 +2.58 Peso 40.70 41.05 +0.87 Rupiah 9710.00 9630.00 -0.82 Rupee 54.05 54.99 +1.74 Ringgit 3.0990 3.0580 -1.32 Yuan 6.2338 6.2303 -0.06 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jijo Jacob; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)