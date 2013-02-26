* Won dips; exporters, stock-linked demand limit slides * Philippine peso down on dlr-short covering * Taiwan dlr up on exporters; importers, stock outflows cap (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 26 The South Korean won and the Philippine peso eased on Tuesday as renewed worries about the euro zone's debt crisis sent investors to a safer dollar, but a firmer yen limited emerging Asian currencies' losses. Italy's center left won the lower house as widely expected, but projections by Italian media indicate no party or coalition will be able to form a majority in the upper house. A political deadlock could threaten Italy's economic reforms and reignite fears about the euro zone's debt crisis, denting hopes that the worst of the continent's crisis was over. Such concerns weighed on emerging currencies such as the won , the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit. Regional stocks also slid. Still, investors did not rush to dump those currencies as an overnight rebound in the yen eased fears of a possible round of competitive devaluations by Asian exporters. On Monday, the yen rose to as firm as 90.85 to the dollar, its highest in nearly a month, as the Italian election outcome appeared inconclusive and investors rotated into less-risky. "Euro zone worries are definitely bad for Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "But the concerns were offset as the yen rose. That may prompt investors to allocate assets to Asia from Europe where political problems emerged again," Jeong added. Analysts and traders had said some investors earlier this year moved funds back to Europe amid signs of stabilisation there, taking profits from a robust Asian rally in late 2012. Japan's drive to fight against deflation have been worrisome to many neighbours as a weaker yen is seen denting export competitiveness of some Asian countries such as South Korea and Taiwan. Other Asian countries also have expressed concerns over hot money inflows resulting from Japan's aggressive monetary policy easing. An immediate market focus is Federal Reserve's Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments this week for clues on whether and when the Fed may scale back its asset-buying programme. Bernanke appears committed to the Fed's bond-buying stimulus right now. But the unprecedented communications challenge of laying the groundwork for a shift in policy, while still assuring investors that rates will continue to stay low, could come in just a few months if the U.S. recovery continues apace. A change in the Fed's policy could prompt investors to unwind bullish positions in emerging Asian assets, analysts and traders have said. WON The won slid in early trade along with riskier assets globally, but recouped some of the losses on exporters' bids for month-end settlements. It also found support from demand linked to foreign investors' recent stock purchases, traders said. "Despite rising global appetite for safe assets, the won was free from the move on month-end exporter deals. Interbank players also prefer dollar-short positions," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. "Given chart support at 1,090 and dollar supplies, the won is unlikely to fall further," said the trader, referring to a 120-day moving average at 1,090.9. The won has been firmer than the average since Feb. 12. Still, investors stayed wary of potential currency measures to protect export competitiveness when Japan's expansionary policies have been weighing on the yen. Earlier, South Korea's central bank chief said the yen's fall and anticipated U.S. budget cuts posed downside risks to the country's economy. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased as interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions on Italy's political uncertainty, although hopes of continuous inflows limited its downside. Currency investors showed muted reactions to data showing the country's import growth hit its fastest pace in 16 months in December amid strong domestic demand and an increase in investment spending. Some traders expected the peso to suffer from more position adjustments if worries about a resurgent euro zone dent crisis persist. The Philippine peso has gained 0.8 percent against the dollar so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, on capital inflows. "People will be turning cautious and results of events would likely see some risk aversion," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. If the peso weakens past 40.75, it may head to 40.90, the trader added. RINGGIT The political uncertainty in Italy also put strain on the ringgit, but the currency recouped some losses as short positions in the ringgit appeared to be crowded, traders said. The ringgit has already been under pressure from uncertainty heading into the country's upcoming general election, which must be called by the end of April. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar edged up on exporters' demand for month-end settlements, while importers also bought U.S. dollar, capping the island's unit's upside. Currency traders spotted foreign fund outflows from the local stock market. Interbank speculators hesitated to build up positions in either ways before Bernanke's testimony later in the day. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0620 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 91.92 91.86 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2387 1.2395 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.664 29.702 +0.13 Korean won 1087.95 1086.30 -0.15 Baht 29.84 29.86 +0.05 Peso 40.74 40.68 -0.15 Rupiah 9703.00 9703.00 +0.00 Rupee 54.07 53.87 -0.38 Ringgit 3.1010 3.0980 -0.10 Yuan 6.2296 6.2339 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 91.92 86.79 -5.58 Sing dlr 1.2387 1.2219 -1.36 Taiwan dlr 29.664 29.136 -1.78 Korean won 1087.95 1070.60 -1.59 Baht 29.84 30.61 +2.58 Peso 40.74 41.05 +0.76 Rupiah 9703.00 9630.00 -0.75 Rupee 54.07 54.99 +1.70 Ringgit 3.1010 3.0580 -1.39 Yuan 6.2296 6.2303 +0.01 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)