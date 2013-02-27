* Won, Taiwan dlr rise on exporters' month-end demand
* Rupiah gains on foreign bank bids after govt bond auction
* Ringgit up on U.S. investors, still weaker than 200-day MA
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 The South Korean won and the
Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday, fueled by exporters' month-end
demand, while the Indonesian rupiah advanced following a strong
government bond auction.
Emerging Asian units gained in line with regional stocks as
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke alleviated some worries
about the possibility of an early end of the Fed's stimulus. A
firm yen also supported those currencies.
On Tuesday at the U.S Congress, Bernanke strongly defended
the Fed's bond-buying programme, saying benefits from the
stimulus outweigh the risks.
Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish positions in
emerging Asian currencies, feeling cautious ahead of an Italian
bond auction due at a time of political uncertainty.
Italy's election gave no political party a parliamentary
majority, posing the threat of prolonged instability in the euro
zone's third-largest economy and potentially reigniting the
currency bloc's debt crisis.
Some investors are worried that U.S. spending cuts which are
set to take hold later this week will hurt the economy.
"Given political issues in Europe and the U.S., it is hard
to find strong factors to push up Asian currencies further,"
said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities
in Seoul.
"The yen rebounded a bit, but dollar/yen will face strong
support at 91 as Japan will keep pushing for the current
policy," said Park, adding that other Asian countries might take
measures to deal with the impact of a weaker yen.
Many emerging Asian countries, in particular South Korea,
have expressed concerns over possible consequences of the yen's
weakening as Japan fights against deflation.
They were worried about losing export competitiveness
against Japan and about hot money inflows.
WON
The won rose on demand from exporters' for month-end
settlements and due to higher Seoul stocks.
The yen also held onto gains, easing concerns over the
impact of its recent weakness on South Korea's export
competitiveness.
South Korea's current account surplus in January more than
doubled to a record high on a jump in exports, indicating the
country had not yet been affected by Japan's expansionary
policy.
"Sentiment improved as exports stayed healthy and the won
secured support at 1,090 (per dollar)," said a South Korean bank
dealer in Seoul.
"Investors were worried about Italy, but the concerns are
not that new and I don't think there would be fresh shocks. The
won may extend gains once we see more exporter deals," the
trader added.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters' month-end demand
and some inflows from foreign financial institutions, traders
said.
The island's currency also found support as Bernanke eased
worries about a potential monetary policy shift by the Fed.
The central bank had not been spotted intervening, traders
said.
Currency investors largely ignored Tuesday data showing
orders for Taiwan's exports in January surged 18 percent from a
year earlier, slower than expected but powered by a jump in
orders from China.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose on demand from foreign banks, while
exporters and some interbank speculators joined the bids,
traders said.
On Tuesday, the finance ministry raised 7.55 trillion rupiah
($777.79 million) at a debt auction, higher than a target of 7
trillion rupiah, the debt office said.
"Higher yields and investment grades are attracting
foreigners while corporation performance is doing fine in
Indonesia," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo
in Singapore.
Offshore investors held 279.52 trillion rupiah in
conventional bonds as of Feb. 22, compared with 270.52 trillion
rupiah at the end of 2012, according to debt office data.
Foreign investors have been bringing money into the
country's stocks, helping Jakarta's main index reach a
record high on Wednesday.
"Capital inflows might have supported the rupiah this
month," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding that he expects more
funds to come in March.
The rupiah may head to 9,650 per dollar, the trader said.
Still, investors remain worried about the country's current
account deficit, which contributed to making the rupiah the
worst performing emerging Asian currency last year, with a near
6 percent slide against the dollar.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slightly rose on purchases by U.S. investors and
on expected demand from oil companies.
But the Malaysian currency stayed weaker than a chart
resistance at a 200-day moving average of 3.0943.
Local investors stayed wary of the coming local election, to
be called by the end of April, as well as an Italian bond
auction later on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Miao-jung
Lin in TAIPEI and Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)