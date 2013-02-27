* Won, Taiwan dlr rise on exporters' month-end demand * Rupiah gains on foreign bank bids after govt bond auction * Ringgit up on U.S. investors, still weaker than 200-day MA (Adds texts, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 27 The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar rose on Wednesday, fueled by exporters' month-end demand, while the Indonesian rupiah advanced following a strong government bond auction. Emerging Asian units gained in line with regional stocks as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke alleviated some worries about the possibility of an early end of the Fed's stimulus. A firm yen also supported those currencies. On Tuesday at the U.S Congress, Bernanke strongly defended the Fed's bond-buying programme, saying benefits from the stimulus outweigh the risks. Still, investors hesitated to add more bullish positions in emerging Asian currencies, feeling cautious ahead of an Italian bond auction due at a time of political uncertainty. Italy's election gave no political party a parliamentary majority, posing the threat of prolonged instability in the euro zone's third-largest economy and potentially reigniting the currency bloc's debt crisis. Some investors are worried that U.S. spending cuts which are set to take hold later this week will hurt the economy. "Given political issues in Europe and the U.S., it is hard to find strong factors to push up Asian currencies further," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The yen rebounded a bit, but dollar/yen will face strong support at 91 as Japan will keep pushing for the current policy," said Park, adding that other Asian countries might take measures to deal with the impact of a weaker yen. Many emerging Asian countries, in particular South Korea, have expressed concerns over possible consequences of the yen's weakening as Japan fights against deflation. They were worried about losing export competitiveness against Japan and about hot money inflows. WON The won rose on demand from exporters' for month-end settlements and due to higher Seoul stocks. The yen also held onto gains, easing concerns over the impact of its recent weakness on South Korea's export competitiveness. South Korea's current account surplus in January more than doubled to a record high on a jump in exports, indicating the country had not yet been affected by Japan's expansionary policy. "Sentiment improved as exports stayed healthy and the won secured support at 1,090 (per dollar)," said a South Korean bank dealer in Seoul. "Investors were worried about Italy, but the concerns are not that new and I don't think there would be fresh shocks. The won may extend gains once we see more exporter deals," the trader added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on exporters' month-end demand and some inflows from foreign financial institutions, traders said. The island's currency also found support as Bernanke eased worries about a potential monetary policy shift by the Fed. The central bank had not been spotted intervening, traders said. Currency investors largely ignored Tuesday data showing orders for Taiwan's exports in January surged 18 percent from a year earlier, slower than expected but powered by a jump in orders from China. RUPIAH The rupiah rose on demand from foreign banks, while exporters and some interbank speculators joined the bids, traders said. On Tuesday, the finance ministry raised 7.55 trillion rupiah ($777.79 million) at a debt auction, higher than a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the debt office said. "Higher yields and investment grades are attracting foreigners while corporation performance is doing fine in Indonesia," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore. Offshore investors held 279.52 trillion rupiah in conventional bonds as of Feb. 22, compared with 270.52 trillion rupiah at the end of 2012, according to debt office data. Foreign investors have been bringing money into the country's stocks, helping Jakarta's main index reach a record high on Wednesday. "Capital inflows might have supported the rupiah this month," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding that he expects more funds to come in March. The rupiah may head to 9,650 per dollar, the trader said. Still, investors remain worried about the country's current account deficit, which contributed to making the rupiah the worst performing emerging Asian currency last year, with a near 6 percent slide against the dollar. RINGGIT The ringgit slightly rose on purchases by U.S. investors and on expected demand from oil companies. But the Malaysian currency stayed weaker than a chart resistance at a 200-day moving average of 3.0943. Local investors stayed wary of the coming local election, to be called by the end of April, as well as an Italian bond auction later on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0700 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 91.70 92.02 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2382 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.658 29.740 +0.28 Korean won 1084.40 1088.00 +0.33 Baht 29.82 29.83 +0.03 Peso 40.73 40.76 +0.06 Rupiah 9680.00 9705.00 +0.26 Rupee 53.86 54.09 +0.44 Ringgit 3.0985 3.1030 +0.15 Yuan 6.2267 6.2295 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 91.70 86.79 -5.35 Sing dlr 1.2380 1.2219 -1.30 Taiwan dlr 29.658 29.136 -1.76 Korean won 1084.40 1070.60 -1.27 Baht 29.82 30.61 +2.65 Peso 40.73 41.05 +0.79 Rupiah 9680.00 9630.00 -0.52 Rupee 53.86 54.99 +2.11 Ringgit 3.0985 3.0580 -1.31 Yuan 6.2267 6.2303 +0.06 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan, Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and Lee Kyoung-ho in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)