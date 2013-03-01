* Taiwan dlr up on stock inflows, exporters * Baht edges higher; foreigners may resume buying stocks * Rupiah dips as foreign banks take profit on inflation * Ringgit falls on weekend profit-taking, election woes (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 1 The Taiwan dollar and the Thai baht rose on Friday helped by inflows into their stock markets while the Indonesian rupiah lost ground as the trade balance stayed in deficit in January and inflation hit a 20-month high last month. Foreign investors bought a net T$5.52 billion ($186.07 million) in stocks on Friday, pushing up the currency The baht also advanced on the back of foreign investors buying a net 3.82 billion baht ($128.40 million) worth of stocks on Thursday. Foreigners remained net sellers of stocks in February but the figure was brought down to 17.39 billion baht, Thomson Reuters data showed. Foreigners also returned to net long on index futures for the first time in 8 days of 1,400 contracts with net buys of bonds for a 13th day worth 8.29 billion baht, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note. The baht is expected to stay firm on strong economic fundamentals, but some analysts doubt whether the Thai currency can appreciate from here, given its outperformance and expectations of slower inflows. "The baht will stabilise. Exports continue to recover which is supportive, however the expected slowdown in re-construction flows will be counteracting," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Cheung expects the baht to strengthen to 29.60 per dollar by the end of 2013 from the current 29.72. The country's inflation rate dipped to 3.23 percent, below a forecast of 3.40 percent, reinforcing expectations that interest rates would probably be on hold for some months. The baht was the best performing emerging Asian currency with a 3.0 percent appreciation so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows and demand from some exporters. But U.S. dollar bids by importers including oil companies limited the island's currency, especially around 29.600 to the greenback. Traders said some state-run companies bought the U.S. dollar around that level, indicating the central bank may want the Taiwan dollar to stay weak. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as higher-than-expected February inflation data raised concerns over an increase in the general level of prices and prompted foreign banks to take profits from its recent gains. Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.31 percent in February, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 4.81 percent, due to restrictions on crop imports, the country's statistics bureau said. The data may ease appetite for the country's bonds, but analysts and traders expect inflows to continue, supporting the rupiah, given higher yields. Jakarta shares hit a record high on Friday, although they retreated later. Stock inflows limited the rupiah's downside, traders said. "The inflation figure might reduce inflows, but not much," said a Jakarta-based trader. "Dollar/rupiah will stay in a 9,650-9,700 range for the short term," said the trader, adding he would short the pair around 9,710. Incoming funds to Indonesia's stocks and bonds helped the rupiah rise 0.3 percent against the dollar in February, its largest monthly percentage appreciation since January 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. Last year, the local currency was the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a near 6 percent loss against the dollar on concerns about the country's trade and current account deficits. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as interbank speculators cut long positions in the Malaysian currency before a weekend on sustained caution over the upcoming election, which must be called by end of April. Offshore macro funds also sold the ringgit, traders said. "Nobody wants to hold dollar-short positions, in case of an announcement of election," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. On Thursday, the ringgit rose 0.3 percent on short-covering amid improving risk appetite. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0705 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 92.50 92.60 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2388 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.705 +0.33 *Korean won 1083.90 1083.00 -0.08 Baht 29.72 29.75 +0.10 Peso 40.71 40.66 -0.12 Rupiah 9672.00 9660.00 -0.12 Rupee 54.52 54.36 -0.29 Ringgit 3.0990 3.0905 -0.27 Yuan 6.2227 6.2213 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 92.50 86.79 -6.17 Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2219 -1.29 Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.136 -1.59 Korean won 1083.90 1070.60 -1.23 Baht 29.72 30.61 +2.99 Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.84 Rupiah 9672.00 9630.00 -0.43 Rupee 54.52 54.99 +0.86 Ringgit 3.0990 3.0580 -1.32 Yuan 6.2227 6.2303 +0.12 * Financial markets in South Korea were closed for a holiday. ($1 = 29.7500 baht) ($1 = 29.6665 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)