By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 1 The Taiwan dollar and the
Thai baht rose on Friday helped by inflows into their stock
markets while the Indonesian rupiah lost ground as the trade
balance stayed in deficit in January and inflation hit a
20-month high last month.
Foreign investors bought a net T$5.52 billion ($186.07
million) in stocks on Friday, pushing up the currency
The baht also advanced on the back of foreign
investors buying a net 3.82 billion baht ($128.40 million) worth
of stocks on Thursday. Foreigners remained net sellers of stocks
in February but the figure was brought down to 17.39 billion
baht, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Foreigners also returned to net long on index futures for
the first time in 8 days of 1,400 contracts with net buys of
bonds for a 13th day worth 8.29 billion baht, Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a note.
The baht is expected to stay firm on strong economic
fundamentals, but some analysts doubt whether the Thai currency
can appreciate from here, given its outperformance and
expectations of slower inflows.
"The baht will stabilise. Exports continue to recover which
is supportive, however the expected slowdown in re-construction
flows will be counteracting," said Frances Cheung, senior
strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Cheung expects the baht to strengthen to 29.60 per dollar by
the end of 2013 from the current 29.72.
The country's inflation rate dipped to 3.23 percent, below a
forecast of 3.40 percent, reinforcing expectations that interest
rates would probably be on hold for some months.
The baht was the best performing emerging Asian currency
with a 3.0 percent appreciation so far this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows and demand from
some exporters.
But U.S. dollar bids by importers including oil companies
limited the island's currency, especially around 29.600 to the
greenback.
Traders said some state-run companies bought the U.S. dollar
around that level, indicating the central bank may want the
Taiwan dollar to stay weak.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell as higher-than-expected February
inflation data raised concerns over an increase in the general
level of prices and prompted foreign banks to take profits from
its recent gains.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 5.31
percent in February, higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 4.81
percent, due to restrictions on crop imports, the country's
statistics bureau said.
The data may ease appetite for the country's bonds, but
analysts and traders expect inflows to continue, supporting the
rupiah, given higher yields. Jakarta shares hit a record
high on Friday, although they retreated later.
Stock inflows limited the rupiah's downside, traders said.
"The inflation figure might reduce inflows, but not much,"
said a Jakarta-based trader.
"Dollar/rupiah will stay in a 9,650-9,700 range for the
short term," said the trader, adding he would short the pair
around 9,710.
Incoming funds to Indonesia's stocks and bonds helped the
rupiah rise 0.3 percent against the dollar in February, its
largest monthly percentage appreciation since January 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last year, the local currency was the worst performing
emerging Asian currency with a near 6 percent loss against the
dollar on concerns about the country's trade and current account
deficits.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as interbank speculators cut long
positions in the Malaysian currency before a weekend on
sustained caution over the upcoming election, which must be
called by end of April.
Offshore macro funds also sold the ringgit, traders said.
"Nobody wants to hold dollar-short positions, in case of an
announcement of election," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala
Lumpur.
On Thursday, the ringgit rose 0.3 percent on short-covering
amid improving risk appetite.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0705 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 92.50 92.60 +0.10
Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2388 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.705 +0.33
*Korean won 1083.90 1083.00 -0.08
Baht 29.72 29.75 +0.10
Peso 40.71 40.66 -0.12
Rupiah 9672.00 9660.00 -0.12
Rupee 54.52 54.36 -0.29
Ringgit 3.0990 3.0905 -0.27
Yuan 6.2227 6.2213 -0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 92.50 86.79 -6.17
Sing dlr 1.2379 1.2219 -1.29
Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.136 -1.59
Korean won 1083.90 1070.60 -1.23
Baht 29.72 30.61 +2.99
Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.84
Rupiah 9672.00 9630.00 -0.43
Rupee 54.52 54.99 +0.86
Ringgit 3.0990 3.0580 -1.32
Yuan 6.2227 6.2303 +0.12
* Financial markets in South Korea were closed for a holiday.
($1 = 29.7500 baht)
($1 = 29.6665 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)