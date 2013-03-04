* Won breaches 120-day moving average on macro, model funds * Sing dlr breaks 200-day, 55-week moving averages * Rupiah down on dlr-short covering, importers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 4 The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar weakened past key chart support lines on Monday, leading slides among emerging Asian currencies as investors dumped riskier assets on worries China could impose new curbs to cool property prices. The Singapore dollar breached a 200-day moving average and a 55-week moving average on hedge funds offers and stop-loss selling. Offshore funds sent the won below a 120-day moving average despite demand from South Korean exporters. The Malaysian ringgit slid on dollar-short covering, while the Indonesian rupiah fell due to profit-taking and importers' dollar demand. Emerging Asian currencies weakened as regional stocks fell, led by Chinese ones, as Beijing said it could impose harsher-than-expected tightening measures to contain housing costs. The U.S. dollar broadly gained. Regional units are expected to stay weaker as global risk appetites wane and the Bank of Japan is seen taking more aggressive expansionary steps under a new governor, analysts and traders said. "Bear in mind Asian units face weakness on two fronts, a strong dollar and a weak yen," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. He said it's possible the yen weaken beyond 95 to the dollar, and if it's between 95 to 100 yen after the BOJ's April 3-4 meeting - the first under a new governor - then other Asian units "will see significant weakness as well." On Monday, the yen strengthened to 93.43 per dollar as of 0745 GMT as investors sought safe-haven currencies. The Japanese government's nominee to be BOJ head, Haruhiko Kuroda, outlined more forceful policy prescriptions to finally defeat deflation, saying he would not set limits on the amount of cash the central bank pumps into the economy. Such policies are expected to weigh on the Japanese currency, denting export competitiveness of some neighbours such as South Korea. Other emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay weak too as monetary authorities in those economies may consider measures to cope with surging inflows of hot money, traders and analysts have said. WON The won ended domestic trading down 0.9 percent to 1,093.2 per dollar, weakening past a 120-day moving average at 1,089.8. Offshore macro funds and model accounts dumped the South Korean currency, traders said. Such offers absorbed demand from local exporters and prompted stop-loss selling among local interbank speculators, they added. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar touched 1.2486 to the greenback, its weakest since Sept. 5, breaking through a 200-day moving average at 1.2398 and a 55-week moving average at 1.2439. It weakened past the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2465 of its appreciation between June and October 2012, even temporarily breaching a 100-week moving average at 1.2482. Offshore hedge funds sold the city-state's currency, causing stop-loss selling, traders said. Investors were looking to sell the local currency on rallies as it already ended daily sessions softer than the 200-day average twice, traders and analysts said. On Feb. 21 and March 1, the Singapore dollar ended daily sessions weaker than the chart support. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as the U.S. dollar's broader rise against a basket of currencies, thanks to improving American economic data, prompted buying by importers. But a further fall was halted as exporters sought the rupiah to settle deals. Custodian banks also bought the Indonesian currency, traders said. "Dollar/rupiah might be back below 9,700," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the pair is seen facing a resistance level at 9,720. Worries over Indonesia's inflation and current account deficits have weighed on the currency. Data out on Friday showed that inflation hit a worse-than-expected 20-month high in February while the trade balance stayed in deficit in January. "This suggested that the current account deficit is unlikely to fade away anytime soon and should continue to weigh on the IDR," Maybank said in a note. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as investors added dollar holdings on global risk appetite. Still, the Malaysian currency found relief from demand by local corporates at around 3.1100 to the greenback, traders said. "We need to wait for London to come in then will be able to push dollar/ringgit higher," said a Asian bank trader in Singapore, referring to offshore investors in Europe. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0745 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.43 93.65 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.2471 1.2405 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 29.694 29.666 -0.09 Korean won 1092.85 1083.00 -0.90 Baht 29.83 29.78 -0.18 Peso 40.80 40.69 -0.27 Rupiah 9711.00 9676.00 -0.36 Rupee 55.05 54.90 -0.27 Ringgit 3.1070 3.0965 -0.34 Yuan 6.2274 6.2237 -0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.43 86.79 -7.11 Sing dlr 1.2471 1.2219 -2.02 Taiwan dlr 29.694 29.136 -1.88 Korean won 1092.85 1070.60 -2.04 Baht 29.83 30.61 +2.61 Peso 40.80 41.05 +0.61 Rupiah 9711.00 9630.00 -0.83 Rupee 55.05 54.99 -0.11 Ringgit 3.1070 3.0580 -1.58 Yuan 6.2274 6.2303 +0.05 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)