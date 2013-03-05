* Offshore funds also support won, region's biggest gainer * Taiwan dlr also aided by foreign financial institutions * Ringgit gains on stop-loss dlr selling * Baht higher on inflows hopes, gold rebound (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 5 The South Korean won led gains on Tuesday for emerging Asian currencies, whose slides in the previous session were seen as excessive. The won and the Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' bids, while the Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors cleared bearish positions. The Thai baht gained on expectations of more inflows and as gold prices rebounded. Appreciation in emerging Asian currencies came as the yen strengthened against the dollar on short-covering and as regional stocks rose. Still, investors stayed cautious over the outlook for regional units as the Bank of Japan is expected to keep pushing its expansionary policy, analysts and traders said. "Today's rise is just a rebound after yesterday's sell-off. I don't expect Asian currencies to rise much further from here," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Given the BOJ and Italian issues, there are few factors to excite Asia FX," Park added, referring to political uncertainty in the euro zone member. On Monday, most emerging Asian currencies fell, with the Singapore dollar weakening past a 55-week moving average. A day after BOJ governor nominee Haruhiko Kuroda outlined more forceful policy prescriptions to defeat deflation, deputy governorship nominee Kikuo Iwata said the central bank should try to lower long-term rates by purchasing longer-dated Japanese government debt. But Iwata said that foreign bond purchases would be a policy option only if other initiatives failed. WON The won rose on stop-loss dollar selling after the greenback failed to stay higher than 1,090 to the South Korean currency. Exporters and offshore funds bought the won, traders said. Foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares, supporting the won. "Offshore players appeared to prefer the won around 1,090 and that level is seen as a pretty firm support level," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. But the won's strength was limited as some offshore funds bought the dollar around 1,085, traders said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced on demand from exporters and as interbank speculators bought the island's currency on a firm won. Those players looked to buy the Taiwan dollar between 29.670 to the U.S. dollar and 29.700. Some foreign financial institutions joined such bids, traders said. But investors took profits from the Taiwan dollar around 29.650 as they stayed cautious over external uncertainties such as Japan's monetary policy. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin trading as investors covered short positions to stop losses with some seeing Monday's slides as excessive. Still, investors hesitated to buy the ringgit when it was stronger than 3.1000 per dollar on sustained caution over the coming election. Political concerns have locked the ringgit between 3.0820 and 3.1110 since the beginning of February. Some traders said global risk sentiment remained fragile. "Risk sentiment recovered a bit, but I prefer to buy dollar and sell ringgit," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. BAHT The baht gained on expectations of bond inflows and higher gold prices. Gold is popular among Thai investors, and rises in gold prices often prompt some to sell holdings in the physical metal or in gold futures and take profits. In turn, they convert their dollar proceeds from such trades back into baht. But investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on the baht as importers were lined up to buy the dollar on dips and the Thai currency has been in a tight range, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0740 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.05 93.48 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.2451 1.2456 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.676 29.770 +0.32 Korean won 1087.05 1093.20 +0.57 Baht 29.75 29.82 +0.24 Peso 40.71 40.78 +0.16 Rupiah 9695.00 9701.00 +0.06 Rupee 54.67 54.86 +0.35 Ringgit 3.1000 3.1070 +0.23 Yuan 6.2218 6.2251 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.05 86.79 -6.73 Sing dlr 1.2451 1.2219 -1.86 Taiwan dlr 29.676 29.136 -1.82 Korean won 1087.05 1070.60 -1.51 Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89 Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.84 Rupiah 9695.00 9630.00 -0.67 Rupee 54.67 54.99 +0.59 Ringgit 3.1000 3.0580 -1.35 Yuan 6.2218 6.2303 +0.14 (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)