By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 5 The South Korean won led
gains on Tuesday for emerging Asian currencies, whose slides in
the previous session were seen as excessive.
The won and the Taiwan dollar gained on
exporters' bids, while the Malaysian ringgit advanced
as investors cleared bearish positions.
The Thai baht gained on expectations of more
inflows and as gold prices rebounded.
Appreciation in emerging Asian currencies came as the yen
strengthened against the dollar on short-covering and as
regional stocks rose.
Still, investors stayed cautious over the outlook for
regional units as the Bank of Japan is expected to keep pushing
its expansionary policy, analysts and traders said.
"Today's rise is just a rebound after yesterday's sell-off.
I don't expect Asian currencies to rise much further from here,"
said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities
in Seoul.
"Given the BOJ and Italian issues, there are few factors to
excite Asia FX," Park added, referring to political uncertainty
in the euro zone member.
On Monday, most emerging Asian currencies fell, with the
Singapore dollar weakening past a 55-week moving
average.
A day after BOJ governor nominee Haruhiko Kuroda outlined
more forceful policy prescriptions to defeat deflation, deputy
governorship nominee Kikuo Iwata said the central bank should
try to lower long-term rates by purchasing longer-dated Japanese
government debt.
But Iwata said that foreign bond purchases would be a policy
option only if other initiatives failed.
WON
The won rose on stop-loss dollar selling after the greenback
failed to stay higher than 1,090 to the South Korean currency.
Exporters and offshore funds bought the won, traders said.
Foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares,
supporting the won.
"Offshore players appeared to prefer the won around 1,090
and that level is seen as a pretty firm support level," said a
South Korean bank trader in Seoul.
But the won's strength was limited as some offshore funds
bought the dollar around 1,085, traders said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar advanced on demand from exporters and as
interbank speculators bought the island's currency on a firm
won.
Those players looked to buy the Taiwan dollar between 29.670
to the U.S. dollar and 29.700. Some foreign financial
institutions joined such bids, traders said.
But investors took profits from the Taiwan dollar around
29.650 as they stayed cautious over external uncertainties such
as Japan's monetary policy.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained in thin trading as investors covered
short positions to stop losses with some seeing Monday's slides
as excessive.
Still, investors hesitated to buy the ringgit when it was
stronger than 3.1000 per dollar on sustained caution over the
coming election.
Political concerns have locked the ringgit between 3.0820
and 3.1110 since the beginning of February.
Some traders said global risk sentiment remained fragile.
"Risk sentiment recovered a bit, but I prefer to buy dollar
and sell ringgit," said a Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
BAHT
The baht gained on expectations of bond inflows and higher
gold prices.
Gold is popular among Thai investors, and rises in gold
prices often prompt some to sell holdings in the physical metal
or in gold futures and take profits. In turn, they convert their
dollar proceeds from such trades back into baht.
But investors hesitated to add more bullish bets on the baht
as importers were lined up to buy the dollar on dips and the
Thai currency has been in a tight range, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0740 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 93.05 93.48 +0.46
Sing dlr 1.2451 1.2456 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.676 29.770 +0.32
Korean won 1087.05 1093.20 +0.57
Baht 29.75 29.82 +0.24
Peso 40.71 40.78 +0.16
Rupiah 9695.00 9701.00 +0.06
Rupee 54.67 54.86 +0.35
Ringgit 3.1000 3.1070 +0.23
Yuan 6.2218 6.2251 +0.05
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 93.05 86.79 -6.73
Sing dlr 1.2451 1.2219 -1.86
Taiwan dlr 29.676 29.136 -1.82
Korean won 1087.05 1070.60 -1.51
Baht 29.75 30.61 +2.89
Peso 40.71 41.05 +0.84
Rupiah 9695.00 9630.00 -0.67
Rupee 54.67 54.99 +0.59
Ringgit 3.1000 3.0580 -1.35
Yuan 6.2218 6.2303 +0.14
(Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)