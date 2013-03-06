* Exporters support won, Taiwan dollar
* Won investors unfazed by tension on Korean peninsula
* Baht up on offshore funds, equity-linked inflows
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 6 The South Korean won, Taiwan
dollar and Thai baht rose on Wednesday on stock inflows as Wall
Street's record close boosted appetite for riskier assets such
as emerging Asian currencies.
The won and the Taiwan dollar found more
support from exporters, traders said.
The baht rose on demand from offshore funds as Thai
stocks hit a 19-year high and the central bank expects
capital inflows to continue, traders said.
Regional stocks also got a boost from a record high close in
the Dow Jones industrial average overnight amid signs of
a sustained U.S. economic recovery and globally accommodative
monetary conditions.
Still, investors hesitated to add more long positions in
emerging Asian currencies ahead of major central banks' policy
meetings and key U.S. jobs data.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan
are scheduled to hold policy meetings.
Both central banks are unlikely to adjust policy this week,
but investors are watching out for their assessments on the
global economy.
"If the ECB provides negative views on the economy, that may
lead to risk-off selling of Asian currencies," said a senior
Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
U.S. February non-farm payrolls data due on Friday also
holds key, analysts and traders said.
U.S. employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to
their payrolls last month, barely picking up from January's
157,000 count, a Reuters survey showed.
BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore
said emerging Asian currencies may see some corrections if the
figure misses the forecast, although that may confirm the
Federal Reserve's policy easing stance.
"It will mean that economic growth is not so strong and it
is a jobless recovery," she said.
WON
The won advanced on bids linked to foreign investors' stock
purchases and exporters' demands.
The South Korean currency found more support after data
showed net foreign investment in the country's bonds rose to a
28-month high in February.
"The won is likely to appreciate further in the longer term
as many still see it as undervalued," said a foreign bank
trading head in Seoul.
"The won is a must-have item in global investors' portfolios
as Korea offers relatively higher returns than inflation with
healthy economic fundamentals," he added.
Still, some interbank speculators took profit from the won's
strength as it is seen having resistance around 1,080.
Currency investors largely ignored geopolitical tensions in
the Korean peninsula.
Earlier, the South's military said it was fully prepared to
strike back at the North if its neighbour uses military force, a
day after Pyongyang threatened to scrap the armistice agreement
ending the 1950-53 Korean War.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial
institutions, while exporters and interbank speculators joined
the bids.
Those institutions appeared to buy the Taiwan dollar for
domestic shares, currency traders said.
The island's currency found support from an appreciating
Chinese yuan and Korean won, traders said.
But importers bought U.S. dollars around 29.600 to the
Taiwan dollar, limiting the local currency's upside.
BAHT
Offshore funds lifted the baht as the country's main stock
market index hit its highest since January 1994.
"The baht could test its Feb. 6 high of 29.68. I just sense
that offshore funds are still waiting to buy it," said a trader
at a Thai bank.
Once the baht strengthens past that level, it may head to
29.50, the trader added.
This year, the Thai currency has been the best performing
emerging Asian currency with a 3.0 percent gain against the
dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Earlier, the Bank of Thailand released minutes of a Feb. 20
meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, which said that
capital inflows are expected to continue. Risks to financial
stability warrant close monitoring, the minutes added.
The comments spurred some caution over potential
intervention to stem the baht's strength, but analysts and
traders said it is unlikely there will be actual dollar
purchases by the central bank for now.
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in
Singapore, said he sees an increasing chance of intervention
"but I don't think the BOT will intervene around current levels.
It could come around 29.50."
A foreign bank trader said it may be difficult for the Thai
authorities to prevent further gains for the baht, given the
country's infrastructure investment plans.
The government is about to finalise plans for a 2.2 trillion
baht ($73.8 billion) infrastructure programme.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0715 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 93.32 93.32 -0.00
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2457 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 29.615 29.720 +0.35
Korean won 1082.40 1087.00 +0.42
Baht 29.71 29.79 +0.27
Peso 40.69 40.72 +0.07
Rupiah 9685.00 9690.00 +0.05
Rupee 54.78 54.92 +0.26
Ringgit 3.1010 3.1011 +0.00
Yuan 6.2164 6.2209 +0.07
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 93.32 86.79 -7.00
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2219 -1.80
Taiwan dlr 29.615 29.136 -1.62
Korean won 1082.40 1070.60 -1.09
Baht 29.71 30.61 +3.03
Peso 40.69 41.05 +0.90
Rupiah 9685.00 9630.00 -0.57
Rupee 54.78 54.99 +0.38
Ringgit 3.1010 3.0580 -1.39
Yuan 6.2164 6.2303 +0.22
($1 = 29.80 Thai baht)
