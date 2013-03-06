* Exporters support won, Taiwan dollar * Won investors unfazed by tension on Korean peninsula * Baht up on offshore funds, equity-linked inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 6 The South Korean won, Taiwan dollar and Thai baht rose on Wednesday on stock inflows as Wall Street's record close boosted appetite for riskier assets such as emerging Asian currencies. The won and the Taiwan dollar found more support from exporters, traders said. The baht rose on demand from offshore funds as Thai stocks hit a 19-year high and the central bank expects capital inflows to continue, traders said. Regional stocks also got a boost from a record high close in the Dow Jones industrial average overnight amid signs of a sustained U.S. economic recovery and globally accommodative monetary conditions. Still, investors hesitated to add more long positions in emerging Asian currencies ahead of major central banks' policy meetings and key U.S. jobs data. On Thursday, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are scheduled to hold policy meetings. Both central banks are unlikely to adjust policy this week, but investors are watching out for their assessments on the global economy. "If the ECB provides negative views on the economy, that may lead to risk-off selling of Asian currencies," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. U.S. February non-farm payrolls data due on Friday also holds key, analysts and traders said. U.S. employers are expected to have added 160,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, barely picking up from January's 157,000 count, a Reuters survey showed. BNP Paribas currency strategist Thio Chin Loo in Singapore said emerging Asian currencies may see some corrections if the figure misses the forecast, although that may confirm the Federal Reserve's policy easing stance. "It will mean that economic growth is not so strong and it is a jobless recovery," she said. WON The won advanced on bids linked to foreign investors' stock purchases and exporters' demands. The South Korean currency found more support after data showed net foreign investment in the country's bonds rose to a 28-month high in February. "The won is likely to appreciate further in the longer term as many still see it as undervalued," said a foreign bank trading head in Seoul. "The won is a must-have item in global investors' portfolios as Korea offers relatively higher returns than inflation with healthy economic fundamentals," he added. Still, some interbank speculators took profit from the won's strength as it is seen having resistance around 1,080. Currency investors largely ignored geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. Earlier, the South's military said it was fully prepared to strike back at the North if its neighbour uses military force, a day after Pyongyang threatened to scrap the armistice agreement ending the 1950-53 Korean War. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial institutions, while exporters and interbank speculators joined the bids. Those institutions appeared to buy the Taiwan dollar for domestic shares, currency traders said. The island's currency found support from an appreciating Chinese yuan and Korean won, traders said. But importers bought U.S. dollars around 29.600 to the Taiwan dollar, limiting the local currency's upside. BAHT Offshore funds lifted the baht as the country's main stock market index hit its highest since January 1994. "The baht could test its Feb. 6 high of 29.68. I just sense that offshore funds are still waiting to buy it," said a trader at a Thai bank. Once the baht strengthens past that level, it may head to 29.50, the trader added. This year, the Thai currency has been the best performing emerging Asian currency with a 3.0 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Earlier, the Bank of Thailand released minutes of a Feb. 20 meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, which said that capital inflows are expected to continue. Risks to financial stability warrant close monitoring, the minutes added. The comments spurred some caution over potential intervention to stem the baht's strength, but analysts and traders said it is unlikely there will be actual dollar purchases by the central bank for now. Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore, said he sees an increasing chance of intervention "but I don't think the BOT will intervene around current levels. It could come around 29.50." A foreign bank trader said it may be difficult for the Thai authorities to prevent further gains for the baht, given the country's infrastructure investment plans. The government is about to finalise plans for a 2.2 trillion baht ($73.8 billion) infrastructure programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0715 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.32 93.32 -0.00 Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2457 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.615 29.720 +0.35 Korean won 1082.40 1087.00 +0.42 Baht 29.71 29.79 +0.27 Peso 40.69 40.72 +0.07 Rupiah 9685.00 9690.00 +0.05 Rupee 54.78 54.92 +0.26 Ringgit 3.1010 3.1011 +0.00 Yuan 6.2164 6.2209 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.32 86.79 -7.00 Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2219 -1.80 Taiwan dlr 29.615 29.136 -1.62 Korean won 1082.40 1070.60 -1.09 Baht 29.71 30.61 +3.03 Peso 40.69 41.05 +0.90 Rupiah 9685.00 9630.00 -0.57 Rupee 54.78 54.99 +0.38 Ringgit 3.1010 3.0580 -1.39 Yuan 6.2164 6.2303 +0.22 ($1 = 29.80 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI, Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)