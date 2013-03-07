* Baht up on portfolio-linked inflows * Rupiah ignores c.bank decision to leave rates steady * Won down on importers; exporters limit falls (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 7 The Thai baht rose slightly on Thursday, helped by steady inflows, while the Indonesian rupiah shrugged off a decline in foreign exchange reserves but eased on dollar demand from local companies. The baht rose 0.1 percent to 29.73 per dollar as of 0755 GMT on portfolio and equity-related inflows, but overall weakness in Asian peers and profit-taking limited its upside, traders said. "Investors are expecting to see a stronger baht but at the same time they are making rounds of profit-taking," said a Bangkok-based trader. But the baht's daily lows are getting stronger, indicting that the currency will strengthen, probably to 29.50, the trader said. Thursday's gain by the baht came as most emerging Asian currencies slightly eased ahead of monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the day. The ECB is expected to stand on pat, but investors are waiting for signs of more policy stimulus. Still, emerging Asian currencies are seen as more sensitive to a potential gloomy outlook for the euro zone, which will would increase chances of more easing steps, traders and analysts said. "Investors may focus more on negative economic assessments than on rate cut expectations. So, sentiment on Asian FX may weaken too, especially when the dollar stays firm," said Jeong My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul. The greenback hovered near its highest in 6-1/2 months against a basket of major currencies after solid job data fuelled hopes of recovery in the U.S. labour market. RUPIAH The rupiah stayed at 9,690 per dollar right after Bank Indonesia's afternoon announcement that, as expected, it was keeping rates steady. In the morning, the rupiah weakened to 9,696 but some foreign banks bought the Indonesian currency, limiting its downside, with Jakarta shares at a record high. Those lenders also covered short positions, which they built up when the rupiah was weaker than 9,700, traders added. The central bank left its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent, despite a surge in headline inflation in February and pressure on the rupiah from the country's trade and current account deficits. The central bank reiterated it will maintain the stability of the rupiah in line with fundamentals. Foreign exchange reserves fell to $105.2 billion at end-February from $108.8 billion a month earlier, but traders and analysts said that showed the determination of authorities to stabilise the rupiah. "What it does indicate is the fact that BI will remain active in the market to supply dollars and support stability of the rupiah," said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "But if we look in the fact that FX reserves are still falling, it means that the bulk of the pressure still comes from the current account side of the equation." WON The won slid on a broad gain in the dollar and on importers' bids for the greenback, while exporters limited the Korean currency's fall, traders said. Investors also hesitated to build up aggressive positions before the ECB's policy meeting. "Given the dollar's strength, people are inclined to sell the won but the market forces were favourable for the won, So it could not move much," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased on dollar demand linked to non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) fixing, traders said. But the peso was locked in a tight range as investors expect capital inflows to continue, traders said. "Dollar inflows are keeping dollar/peso's upside limited and optimism on a ratings upgrade also keeps the pair heavy," said a foreign bank trader in Manila. Foreign funds helped Manila stocks hit a record high, while local bond markets enjoyed inflows on expectations of ratings upgrade. In December, Standard & Poor's raised its rating outlook for the country to positive and said it could be awarded investment grade status for the first time if it follows through on reforms to improve revenue and boost growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0755 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 93.91 94.08 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2486 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.637 29.670 +0.11 Korean won 1086.70 1082.60 -0.38 Baht 29.73 29.75 +0.05 Peso 40.74 40.69 -0.12 Rupiah 9690.00 9685.00 -0.05 Rupee 54.65 54.72 +0.12 Ringgit 3.1085 3.1050 -0.11 Yuan 6.2212 6.2181 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 93.91 86.79 -7.58 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2219 -2.11 Taiwan dlr 29.637 29.136 -1.69 Korean won 1086.70 1070.60 -1.48 Baht 29.73 30.61 +2.96 Peso 40.74 41.05 +0.76 Rupiah 9690.00 9630.00 -0.62 Rupee 54.65 54.99 +0.62 Ringgit 3.1085 3.0580 -1.62 Yuan 6.2212 6.2303 +0.15 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)